Senator Menendez Charged With Taking Bribes, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Allegations of corruption made against Senator Menendez, who refuses to resign

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey was charged on September 21 with secretly aiding the Egyptian government by preventing the criminal prosecution of a friend, in exchange for cash and gold bars. He received a corruption indictment, accusing him of using his position in foreign affairs for personal gain.

Although Menendez has refused to resign from Congress, he was forced to give up his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Multiple senators from both parties have voiced that they think he should resign, including Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Vermont’s Peter Welch, and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman.

This indictment is Menendez’s second in eight years; his 2017 federal trial for alleged bribery ended in a hung jury. In addition to his current corruption indictment, Menendez, his wife, and three New Jersey businessmen have been charged with allegedly receiving “money, gold and a luxury car in exchange for official favors.”

Last year, authorities found more than $100,000 worth of gold bars and $480,000 in cash in Menendez’s home. According to NBC News, prosecutors say much of the money was hidden inside closets and stuffed in the pockets of clothing.

Menendez declined all corruption charges, saying the nearly half a million dollars in cash was all from personal savings, not bribes.

“I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” Menendez said. He claimed his savings at his home “stemmed from his parents’ fear of confiscation of funds from their time in Cuba.”

“This may seem old fashioned, but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived over those 30 years,” he said. “For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave… Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists.” — Hannah Cote

Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava Marie LaPere was murdered, court records say

Documents filed by Baltimore authorities say 26-year-old Pava LaPere was found dead on the roof of her apartment, a victim of strangulation and blunt force trauma delivered with a brick.

CNN reports that she was the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, an information technology startup. A suspect in her killing, convicted sex offender Jason Billingsly, was arrested on Wednesday, after a manhunt. He’d been serving a 30 year sentence for a 2015 sex crime, but was released early “under supervision” in October 2022.

Billinglsy was already being watched by cops, suspected in a rape and arson that happened on September 19. In that incident, a woman at Billingsly’s workplace was reportedly assaulted, and she and her boyfriend were tied and set on fire, along with the building they were in. CNN says that a few days later, security cameras caught a man believed to be Billingsly walking behind LaPere as she approached her apartment building. After she entered, he looked through the window, as though he’d forgotten his keys; the two conversed and she opened the door for him. They were last seen on video entering an elevator together.

Authorities defended their decision not to publicize the September 19 rape; they hoped to avoid spooking their suspect into disappearing before they could get an arrest warrant. Inevitably, there’s speculation that if she’d known a violent rapist was afoot, LaPere’s death could have been avoided.

“Rapists shouldn’t be let out early— period. When you rape someone, no matter if it’s someone’s daughter, son, their wife, you should not get out early,” said Baltimore’s mayor, Brandon Scott. —Margaret Brady

CVS pharmacists walk off the job to protest unsafe work conditions

Pharmacy workers in the Kansas City area engaged in a walkout to demand CVS executives take action to alleviate high-pressure schedules and critical staffing levels. The result: an apology memo from the corporation’s chief pharmacy officer, Prem Shah, pledging to address their concerns.

“I want to apologize to our pharmacy teams that we haven’t addressed these concerns in the region more quickly,” Shah’s note said, according to USA TODAY.

The tough work conditions are reportedly connected to dwindling reimbursement levels for prescription drugs. Pharmacies like CVS have tried to pivot by offering other services, like vaccinations. But the extra work, and a focus on meeting profitability metrics, is making it harder for staff to focus on the primary duty of a pharmacy: make sure patients can take their medications safely.

“The understaffing and the poor working conditions – it all relates to the fact that the reimbursement levels have been so low that the demands handed to pharmacists, the metrics they have to live up to just to generate the dollars to keep staffing, is a never-ending cycle,” said Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association.

The American Pharmacists Association issued a statement, saying in part, “APhA stands with pharmacists in ensuring a safe patient care environment.” —MB

Good News of the Week

British couple with winning EuroMillions ticket says they will spend the money on fostering children

A British couple from Stourport, Worcestershire, has recently won £100,770 (about $122,000) with a EuroMillions ticket and is planning to use their winnings on fostering children. According to Not the Bee, it has been a long-held dream for Mark and Kathleen Reece to foster children, but they thought it wouldn’t be possible for them. Now with three kids of their own, the couple will convert their garage into bedrooms in order to welcome foster children.

Over the years Kathleen’s husband bought ticket after ticket hoping he would win big with EuroMillions. This past August, Mark asked his wife if she would check his most recent tickets while he stepped out to buy some milk.

She and her daughter checked the numbers on the first ticket and didn’t see a match. They moved on to the second ticket and realized they had won. Still in shock and disbelief, Kathleen called The National Lottery to confirm their win. While on the phone, her husband walked in and then stood there gaping.

“He looked at me in disbelief so I put the phone on speaker and the lady confirmed we’d won £100,770,” she said.

Kathleen continued, “My three kids will be leaving home soon and I have too much love to give. I’ve always wanted to foster, however having enough space has always been an issue.”

This couple is doing the selfless and generous thing with their lottery winnings. We wish their growing family all the best!—Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

Check out the new trailer for The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel that tells the backstory of chief villain, President Snow.