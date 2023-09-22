Russell Brand is Accused of Rape and Abuse, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Russell Brand accused of rape, comedy tour canceled

Last week, Australian actor and comedian Russell Brand was hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from several women. His comedy tour has been canceled and his management company has dropped him amid the fall out.

The contrarian Brand stands accused of sexually assaulting, raping, and abusing four women over a seven year stretch, as detailed in an investigation by the Times of London, the Sunday Times, and Britain’s Channel 4.

One accusation comes from a then-16-year-old, whom Brand allegedly nicknamed “the child.” Brand was 31 at the time of their 2006 encounter, and is accused of assaulting her during an “emotionally abusive and controlling” three-month relationship. Another woman who uses the pseudonym “Nadia,” says Brand raped her against the wall of his Los Angeles home in 2012. The woman was treated at a rape crisis center the same day, according to her medical records.

It’s not the first time Brand has been accused of sexual abuse. USA Today says that in 2014, his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Martin, published a book saying he’d sexually assaulted her. But her comments at the time got little attention.

Brand has denied all of the allegations in a Youtube video and with posts on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations,” he said. “Also it’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct apparently in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack…

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand shared. “The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.” —Hannah Cote

Jann Wenner gets fired from the Rock Hall after snubbing women artists

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner was unceremoniously booted from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, after he made comments denigrating women and Black artists as not “articulate” or intellectual enough.

The remarks came in a conversation with the New York Times, which Wenner was using to promote his new book, The Masters. It’s a collection of interviews he conducted with white male music legends, such as John Lennon and Bob Dylan. When asked about the notable homogeneity of his interview subjects, Wenner replied, “The people had to meet a couple criteria, but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them… Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level.

“It’s not that they’re not creative geniuses. It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni [Mitchell] was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test. Not by her work, not by other interviews she did. The people I interviewed were the kind of philosophers of rock…

“...Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

He went on to say, “For public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one Black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism.”

CNN reports Wenner issued a belated apology. “In my interview with the New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of Black and women artists and I apologize wholeheartedly for those remarks,” he said in a statement issued through his book’s publisher. —Margaret Brady

Canada and India locked in diplomatic fight over assassination accusations

The two nations have expelled each other's diplomats, and India has stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there’s evidence Indian intelligence was behind the shooting death of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was an advocate for Sikh independence.

According to the Associated Press, Canada is home to the largest population of Sikhs outside of India. The Sikh community has a troubled history in northern India, where separatists carried out a campaign of violence in the 70s and 80s; that sparked equally violent government crackdowns and anti-Sikh riots. Nijjar, who owned his own business as a plumber, was labeled a terrorist threat by the Indian government because of his leadership role in promoting “Khalistan,” a proposed independent Sikh homeland. He was killed outside a Sikh temple in June.

On Monday, Trudeau told his country’s parliament that “agents of the government of India” may have been involved in the murder. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he said.

His comments sparked outrage from Indian authorities, who called the allegations “absurd.” Trudeau sourced his accusation to Canadian intelligence, and later reports suggest the information may have actually come from the intelligence service of a “major ally” who were watching Indian diplomats themselves.

“We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules-based order. That's our focus right now,” Trudeau said in a press conference. He’s urged India to cooperate with the investigation. —MB

Princess Diana’s sweater breaks auction record, nabbing $1.1 million

Princess Diana’s famous black sheep sweater sold for a record-breaking $1.1 million at the Sotheby Fashion Icon auction during New York Fashion Week. This item is now the highest ever paid auction item worn by Princess Diana.

Diana wore the sweater, a cherry red cotton jumper covered in white sheep, with one black sheep, at age 19 while attending Prince Charles' polo match in June 1981, one month before their royal wedding.

People magazine reports that Sally Muir, co-founder of Warm and Wonderful — a British knitwear brand and the birthplace of the sheep sweater — was with her designing partner, Joanna Osborne, when she heard the news.

“I went to Jo’s for the last two hours of the auction, and we had bucks fizz and sat down with some friends of hers and watched it,” she said. “Nothing happened for hours, and then it all went berserk in the last 10 minutes. It was nail-biting because it had been stuck at the same level at around $180,000 all day, which we thought was brilliant, and then it just went mad. Everyone just screamed every time it went up!”

After Diana wore the sweater in 1981, Muir and Osborne received a letter from Buckingham Palace describing how Diana had damaged the sweater and asked if it could be repaired. They sent Diana a brand new sweater, and the old one was left behind. Diana wore the second version of the sweater at another one of Charles’ polo matches in 1983.

Then, forty years later, Osborne discovered the original sweater in the attic of Warm and Wonderful.

“I was in the attic in February searching for a pattern, and I just happen[ed] to notice this old wine box in a corner — and there was a red sheep jumper wrapped in a cotton bedspread. It was well preserved, and I had a kind of Groundhog Day moment and thought, ‘Could this be the one?’ I looked at the cuff which had obviously been sewn back on, and I called Sal and said, ‘I think I’ve found the actual real Diana jumper!’ ” Osborne told People.

In June, Sotheby’s announced that the sweater would be going up for auction. Two letters from Diana about the sweater were included in the bidding. In the first one, Diana called the sweater a “much loved knit,” the second letter was a thank-you note for the brand new jumper.

“As one of the most photographed women of all time, she made a firm decision to wear this design not once, but twice in public — further alluding that it was a deeply personal item to ‘the people’s princess,’” said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Fashion and Accessories. — Hannah Cote

Good News of the Week

‘Down for Smiles’ organization captures the “joy, beauty, and ability” of the Down syndrome community

Texan and former Marine Phillip Flores decided to use his photography skills last year to capture the “joy, beauty, and ability” of the Down syndrome community, by starting the non-profit “Down for Smiles.” According to Live Action News, his inspiration for the organization came from his four-year-old daughter Isabella Grace, or Izzy, who has Down syndrome.

When their daughter Izzy was diagnosed with Down syndrome, Flores and his wife learned the importance of embracing the welcoming community that they had found. They desired to “pay it forward” and that’s how Down for Smiles was born. The organization provides free photos to celebrate people with Down syndrome and their families.

Down for Smiles’ mission statement says on its website that, “Professional photography is only the icing on the cake, we aim to provide a whole experience for every family involved. While we work on partnerships locally and nationally with the intent to remain free to the families, we welcome you to join us in celebrating and raising awareness of these bright lights just looking for the opportunity to shine!”

With the free photography service, which is supported through three different sponsorship packages found on the website, Flores aims to help other new parents like him feel welcomed. —Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

“Prehistoric athletes” from multiple states converged on Emerald Downs in Washington for a good old-fashioned T-Rex race! See the highly amusing action here: