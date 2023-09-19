Skip to main content
We're Loving the All-Black and All-White Trend from New York Fashion Week

These simple, minimalist street style looks offer easy inspiration for our own every-day wardrobes.

Fashion month commenced a few weeks ago, and New York Fashion Week came and went from Sep 7–Sep 13, 2023. With it came the Spring/Summer '24 collections. While fashionistas and style power players have shifted their attention to London Fashion Week and will do the same with Paris Fashion Week at the end of the month, our minds are still on the totally wearable street style looks spotted over the course of NYFW.

While bold looks and haute couture were spotted aplenty, the repeated trends seemed to be minimalistic and comfortable, making them easy to recreate for a day of work in the average office or even day-to-day wear.

While many covetable looks were spotted (pops of red everywhere? Yes, please!), white after Labor Day and the dueling combo of black and white seemed to be on every street corner. In their black and white tones, street mavens wore some of the current trends, including maxi skirts and ballet flats—a happy sight for millennial eyes!

Here are some of the best all-white and black-and-white looks from NYFW to add to your Pinterest outfit inspo board. 

