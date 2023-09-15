Michigan State Coach Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended amid sexual harassment allegations

Mel Tucker, Michigan State University’s head football coach, was suspended for the alleged sexual harassment of Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and sexual abuse awareness activist.

Tracy, who speaks to college athletes about sexual misconduct, told university investigators that Tucker masturbated while on a phone call with her without her consent, sent her $200 on Venmo and other gifts, and asked if Tracy would date him if he wasn’t married. “The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy said. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Tucker admitted to a Title IX investigator that he masturbated on the call, but claimed that Tracy “grossly mischaracterized the episode.” According to him, they had consensual “phone sex.”

“Brenda Tracy’s allegations of harassment are completely false,” Tucker claimed. “The proceedings initiated by Ms. Tracy are devoid of any semblance of fairness for any matter of this importance, and the University’s ‘hearing’ scheduled for October 5-6 is so flawed that there is no other opportunity for the truth to come out.”

Once the investigation became public, the university immediately suspended Tucker without pay. Former coach Mark Dantonio and secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve in Tucker’s position while he remains suspended. “This step, suspending Mel Tucker without pay, is … necessary and appropriate for today’s circumstances,” said Teresa Woodruff, Interim Michigan State President. “These actions are not taken lightly.”

The university hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy’s complaint. That investigation concluded on July 25, and now a hearing is set for the week of Oct. 5 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy.

“Ms. Tracy’s distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote in a March 22 letter to the investigator. “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

Tucker, who is one of the highest paid coaches across all sports, is in his third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. If he is fired from Michigan State for cause, they would not have to pay the remainder of his deal. — Hannah Cote

Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open

Nineteen-year-old Coco Gauff became the 2023 U.S. Open champion on Saturday, the first American teenager to do so in more than two decades. In fact, the last tennis player to accomplish that feat was Serena Williams in 1999.

"Even last night I was telling myself, 'You're a Grand Slam champion,' and it doesn’t feel real at all,” Gauff, of Florida, told the Today show. It’s her first major title, which she won by beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. After the final volley, the teen, an outspoken Christian, sank to her knees to offer a prayer of appreciation. “I was just saying thank you and I understood like all the tough times were just to make that moment even sweeter. I think if it came easy, I wouldn’t feel as appreciative as I did in that moment,” she said.

It’s not the first time Gauff made tennis history. In 2019, when she was 15, she became the youngest qualifier for Wimbledon play, ever. In 2022, she finished the French Open in second place, losing to Iga Swiatek of Poland. A record 3.4 million people watched her in the U.S. Open victory; notably, those ratings beat those of the men’s championship contest. According to World Tennis Magazine, just 2.3 million tuned in to see the Serbian, Novak Djokovic, beat America’s Ben Shelton.

Gauff is still a typical teen in other ways though; she confessed that she stayed up until one in the morning the night before the big match, talking on the phone with her boyfriend to calm her nerves. “Coco is a very dedicated, self-disciplined person," Today quotes her mom, Candi Gauff. "She was gifted as a child, she always strived to do her best, and it comes from within her.” —Margaret Brady

Thousands die in Libya and Morocco as natural disasters strike

At least 11,000 have died in the city of Derna on the Mediterranean coast of Libya after catastrophic flooding breached two dams. A violent storm slammed into the community last Sunday night, but the Associated Press says officials had only ordered evacuations of low-lying areas near the shore, fearing a surge of water from the sea. There was no warning about danger from the collapse of the dams, with residents reporting the sound of loud explosions as they fell apart. Walls of water rushed through the city, sweeping entire families into the Mediterranean. More than 10,000 are still missing

Burials in mass graves have begun, with international aid organizations providing body bags, as well as food, water, and medicine to displaced survivors. The disaster provoked a rare moment of unity in Libya, which has been semi-governed by two competing factions since the 2011 assassination of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Meanwhile in Morocco, nearly 3,000 people have died after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the mountain region near Marrakech. Another 5,500 were injured. ABC News reports that the village of Talat N'Yaaqoub, in the Atlas Mountains, was almost completely destroyed; it took rescue crews days to reach the town, which was near the epicenter. It was the strongest quake to hit Morocco in more than a century.

World Central Kitchen and UNICEF are among the organizations working to help survivors. During the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, rapper French Montana, who is Moroccan-American, announced his own relief donations. —MB

Good News of the Week

Florida family welcomes a baby on the same day, for the third time in four years

The little Turner sisters in Ocala, Florida, have a special bond: They all share the same birthday. Big sister Jasmine was born at 3:24 in the afternoon on September 3, 2020; middle child Jessica squeaked in at 11:15 pm on the same day in 2021; and the newest member of the family, Juliet, made her grand entrance this month at 8:44 in the evening.

"I'm on cloud nine right now. I'm the happiest father in Ocala,” dad Jeremy Turner told Good Morning America. During Juliet’s birth, he was able to briefly run home to wish the two older girls a happy birthday, before returning to be by his wife, Sauhry’s, side. Mom and baby are both doing well; medical staff were reportedly flabbergasted by the amazing coincidence.

The family says their preferred solution to celebrating birthdays is to sing their daughters’ names in descending order. They hope to go to Disney World to commemorate September 3 next year. "I'm happy to see these three grow up and play with each other, and to see what they become in the future,” says dad.

Check out GMA’s story to see adorable pictures of the three little girls, each photographed wearing the same cute outfit at the time of their debut. Congrats to mom, dad, Jasmine and Jessica, and welcome to Juliet! —MB

Watch of the Week

A new trailer just dropped for Wes Anderson’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. Like all Anderson’s films, it’s beautiful to look at! Sugar stars Ralph Fiennes and Benedict Cumberbatch and debuts on Netflix on September 27. Three more of Anderson’s takes on Dahl will follow: The Swan, The Ratcatcher, and Poison.