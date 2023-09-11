Love as Seen by a Hopeless Romantic

“Wow, you really are a hopeless romantic.”

I never knew how to take this accusation—especially after spilling out my hopes and dreams for probably the deepest desire of my life.

One thing was for sure: it never felt positive.

After 35 years of singleness, I’m now a married romantic who is deeply fulfilled and still very much deeply hopeless. Even if my husband may catch me rolling my eyes at his jokes on occasion.

Sometimes, being a hopeless romantic can feel a tad foolish. Being a hopeless romantic means putting your heart on the line and often setting out your hopes for what feels entirely impossible—a butterfly-inducing, heart-racing, other-worldy true love. So for the fools who choose to live through the rosy lens of a romantic (la vie en rose, oui?), the high stakes of being a hopeless romantic nowadays may not feel worth the disappointment.

In my own dating life, I often felt like my romantic tendencies were a lot to handle. For that reason, I was never quick to share much with just anyone. I quickly realized my hopes were quite high in a reality that often appeared rather dim.

The idea of a soulmate

According to the Pew Research Center, half of singles say they’re not even looking for a relationship, and only 14 percent of those dating online say they have found “the one.” Pew also found that “47 percent of Americans say dating is now harder than it was 10 years ago.”

Additionally, a rising number of U.S. adults are living without a spouse or partner. Pew Research Center also found “roughly four-in-ten adults, ages 25 to 54 (38%) were unpartnered—that is neither married nor living with a partner.”

And yet, this dip in committed relationships hasn’t deterred many romantics out there—even if they don’t wear their romantic tendencies on their sleeves. According to YouGov, over half of Americans (56%) believe in the idea of soulmates.

Whether you have met your love or are still on the hunt, being a hopeless romantic instills unique traits that are worth embracing. We so-called “hopeless romantics” possess an ability to view life vastly different from others, and it is a unique perspective to be valued. We have the ability to choose how we want to view life, even if others can’t seem to perceive it, through rose-tinted glasses and all.

Romance reflected in rom-coms

One area where we’ve seen a shift in an overall acceptance and encouragement of hopeless romanticism is in film—particularly with a Hollywood lacking Nora Ephron’s magic touch.

In many ways, classic rom-coms are what carried a generation of females (and even some men I’ve known) who would marry much later than their parents with a hope that at any moment they just might meet the one. Because if Sally Albright could have the ample time and clarity to step into her career, and reconnect with someone who had tried to get her attention ten years prior, just to realize that he was her soulmate and marry him two years later, so could I. At least When Harry Met Sally is one film (if not the film) that kept my heart afloat believing I could find a man who would equally stimulate my mind and set my heart ablaze amid lonely moves, empty short-lived relationships, and wacky career experiences—even though I was entirely unaware of how long ten years would really be.

People can change a lot in ten years, but we hopeless romantics can never seem to rid ourselves of this affliction.

But for a generation of single girls who grew up to be single women with the annual fall viewings of You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally (assuming I’m not the only one), expectations of modern romance, nevermind rom-coms, have dwindled drastically. Even Keely and Roy don’t end up together in the finale of Ted Lasso, the most happy-go-lucky show in decades.

Compared to films like Sleepless in Seattle, Moonstruck, and the aforementioned classics, today's romantic comedies—think 500 Days of Summer, Love Hard or Always Be My Maybe—are a bit rougher around the edges. I’d even go so far as to say they’re disheartening—probably because they’re much more realistic.

Rom-coms today are more like romanceless comedies with a dash of faded expectations. As great as they are, films like La La Land, The Big Sick, and Enough Said show the stark realities of choosing career over love, the strains of cultural tensions, and the complications of love and communication in adulthood.

Meet cutes that once grew to happily ever afters have turned to awkward endings. And two becoming one is deeply at odds with a growing fixation on becoming more deeply one with ourselves, as independence can feel more reliable and predictable.

There comes a point when happy endings can seem more like fiction than reality. And when true love is assumed to be never-lasting even in the likes of Love Is Blind, it may seem like there is little to be gained by clinging to romantic dreams. In fact, it can make being a romantic at all feel entirely defeating.

The “hope” in hopeless

Yet for those who don’t see a relationship anywhere close down the pipeline, being a hopeless romantic has some transcendent way of carrying us through what could otherwise become bitter and cynical years.

Being single until I was 35, with relationships that never really lasted beyond 5 or 6 months, singleness was my norm. I was identified by it, labeled under it, overworked for it, seated at the kids’ table during big family gatherings because of it—I was accustomed to it.

But I also knew I couldn’t dwell on it. Keeping a hopeful outlook throughout the otherwise mundane experiences of life not only led me to marriage, it equipped me to maintain a beautiful view of the world around me along the way.

Remaining a hopeless romantic in marriage

Returning from our European honeymoon, just two months prior to COVID-19 lockdowns, unexpected job transitions, selling our new house in less than a year, and moving out of state, you could say what was romantic took on a whole new definition in the face of freshly married seasons that felt very hopeless.

But life in marriage was priming us for change, priming us to put each other first, priming us to sacrifice, priming us for a bond that came with more challenges and transitions than my structured self ever thought I could handle—while priming my hopeless romantic self to begin to see how much more romantic our love can be through the raw upheavals of real life rather than my formulated rom-com expectations.

Marriage has allowed my hopeless romantic self to see that the unscripted version is as romantic as I want to let it be. More romantic, in fact. Because it’s raw, it’s real, and it’s mine.

While not all of us are destined for marriage or happily ever after, I have come to believe that desiring true love isn’t the same as being “too desperate”; wanting to be needed isn’t being “too needy”; and finding a good match isn’t only the stuff of fairytales.

Maybe to deeply want to love and be loved calls for some ounce of desperation. It requires a lot and often means risking a lot—the part that rom-coms save for the sequels we never see.

But perhaps it’s this desperation and deeply held hope that makes true love so thrilling and transcendent. Maybe it’s what makes the hopeless romantic hold out for some unknown reason, despite the odds.