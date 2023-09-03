Hurricane Idalia Slams Into Florida, and Others News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, Georgia, and Carolinas

Hurricane Idalia tore through Florida on Wednesday at a Category 3 storm force, hitting the Big Bend region on the Gulf Coast with 125 mph winds. The storm’s winds stayed at hurricane levels as it swept through Georgia, but declined to a tropical storm once it reached South Carolina.

According to NBC News, unlike Florida’s last hurricane, Hurricane Ian, which killed 149 people in the Fort Myers area, Idalia hit Florida’s “nature coast,” one of the state’s “most rural regions that lies far from crowded metropolises or busy tourist areas and features millions of acres of undeveloped land.”

On Thursday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis said in a hurricane briefing that 40 rescues were reported the night before, 29 of them performed by the state’s National Guard. “We haven’t had a storm take this path at this level since the 1890s, that hit this part of Florida, so this is something that is a really big deal,” DeSantis said.

Prior to the storm, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said that Idalia would be the biggest storm to ever hit Florida’s capitol. “Stay home and stay in place,” Dailey said.

Hurricane Idalia quickly moved away from Florida to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. On Wednesday afternoon, Joe Coates, the emergency management director of Charleston County in South Carolina, advised staying indoors for roughly 24 hours. “We’re about to start receiving tropical storm force winds within the county,” Coates said. As of Thursday morning, nearly 300,000 customers were without power in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Remnants of Idalia have now been swept out to sea. — Hannah Cote

Florida gunman kills three people in racially motivated attack

Three people were shot and killed at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, last Saturday in what police have determined to be a racially motivated attack. The confirmed suspect, a white man in his early 20s, identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, killed three Black people at the store before taking his own life. He was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun, and he wore a bulletproof vest and a mask.

The gunman had written three manifestos describing his hatred for the Black race. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told CNN that the documents were obtained by Palmeter’s father after he received a text from his son, telling him to “check his computer.” He then alerted authorities about the manifestos, but it was already too late to intervene.

The gunman had visited Edward Waters University, a historically Black school, before making his way to the store. “He took that opportunity to put his bulletproof vest on outside and to put his mask on outside and then proceed to the store where he committed this horrible act,” Waters said to CNN. Campus officials said that the gunman was asked to leave the campus grounds after refusing to identify himself.

Special agent Sherri Onks, who leads the FBI’s office in Jacksonville, said, “We have opened a federal civil rights investigation, and we will pursue this incident as a hate crime.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also gave a statement that same day to express his condolences to those individuals close to the victims. He also condemned the perpetrator’s horrific actions, saying, “He was targeting people based on their race. That is totally unacceptable. This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions… We condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms.” —Hannah Rose Ward

Layoffs spread outside tech industry, as unemployment creeps up

Labor market turbulence that started with tech companies like Netflix has spread, with major businesses in healthcare and insurance announcing mass job cuts. The news comes as the national unemployment rate in the United States ticked up three points to 3.8 percent.

Business Insider reports that Farmers Insurance will lay off 11 percent of its workforce, or about 2,400 employees. The company’s new CEO, Raul Vargas, has also approved recent moves to drop coverage in the high-risk state of Florida and limit coverage in Farmers’ own, wildfire-prone, home state of California. Given the headwinds facing the insurance industry, “we need to take decisive actions today to better position Farmers for future success,” Vargas said.

Meanwhile, mega pharmacy CVS is in the process of canning 5,000 workers, about 2 percent of its total head count. The cuts are reportedly focused on non-customer-facing roles. “As part of an enterprise initiative to reprioritize our investments around care delivery and technology, we must take difficult steps to reduce expenses,” a spokesperson told USA Today.

And phone company T-Mobile will also cut 5,000 jobs, or 7 percent of the company’s team. The Seattle Times reports that the layoffs should be complete by the end of September; similarly to CVS, T-Mobile’s customer service and retail workers will not be targeted. On a slightly positive note, CEO Mike Sievert said he doesn’t expect more mass layoffs at his company “in the foreseeable future.”

The U.S. Department of Labor announced this week that the unemployment rate nationwide rose to 3.8 percent. It’s important to note that’s still historically low, and the uptick was caused by job-seekers coming back into the market to find work, not by job destruction. Nevertheless, it’s a trend that suggests the Federal Reserve’s policy of raising interest rates is starting to show up, in a cooling economy. —Margaret Brady

Newly-crowned Mrs. American 2023 says she feels most empowered through motherhood

Hannah Neeleman, 33, was recently crowned 2023 Mrs. American in a pageant hosted at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Known by many as the matriarch and co-owner of “Ballerina Farm,” where she and her husband Daniel raise their seven children on a spacious farm in Kamas, Utah, Hannah shares many videos from her Instagram account containing mesmerizing content. From cooking tutorials to lessons learned at her farm, Hannah, a former Miss New York City, has captured the hearts of thousands.

However, it was at the beauty pageant on August 25 when Hannah professed what she believed to be the most empowering moments in her life.

She was asked by a judge: “When have you felt most empowered?”

To which Hannah replied: “I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth. After I hold that newborn baby in my arms, the feeling of motherhood and bringing them to the earth is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt.”

Hannah’s message expressing her feelings of empowerment with motherhood has gone viral on social media. And isn’t it wonderful to see this? In a world where many women are told that motherhood is too demanding, or that it will destroy their dreams and aspirations, women like Hannah (who has a large audience) tell others that that is simply not true. —HRW

Good News of the Week

John Stamos posts tribute to new mom Ashley Olson and her son

Last Thursday, Full House star John Stamos posted a tribute to the Olsen twins on his Instagram, honoring Ashley Olsen and her first newborn son.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he captioned the post. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”

Stamos and the Olsen twins starred on the hit sitcom, Full House, from 1987 to 1995, creating a total of eight seasons of the show.

Stamos concluded his post congratulating Ashley, who just gave birth to her first son, Otto, last week: “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week,” Stamos wrote. His post showcased several old photos and videos of himself and the twins. He also included a snippet of the audio version of his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. The book will be published on Sept. 14.

“It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much,” he said. “This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives. I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance.” — HC

Watch of the Week

Storm chaser Reed Timmer captured dramatic footage in Cedar Key, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia made landfall.