“Don’t Make It Your Project”: How to Support a Man Who is Struggling with Mental Health

Daylen Burney was just seven years old when grief and loss invaded his world. His sister Erica died after half-a-dozen heart surgeries failed to save her life.

“After that, I was an only child . . . I felt alone in my life a lot after that,” he told me in a phone conversation. “Learning to go through that at a very young age makes you grow up, it makes you see the world differently . . . We lived a little bit outside of town, so I remember kind of always feeling alone, and that I always had to do things myself.”

Today, Burney is a counselor with a special interest in helping men get healthy emotionally. He co-hosts a podcast—The Men’s Wellness Collective—and has an emerging practice in the Kansas City, Missouri area. His words highlight a theme repeated by many experts: today, men are incredibly lonely, and it’s hurting their mental health.

The lonesome cowboy

Boys learn early on that solitude is safest. In his book, Together, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy talks about how the smallest kids can be found walking arm and arm or talking with their heads together. But as puberty approaches, a different message takes hold. “They begin to mold themselves to a model of manhood that they believe will be desirable to women and acceptable to society,” Murthy writes. “This version of masculinity, delivered through the media, as well as by their families and local culture, emphasizes independence, physical power, and emotional stoicism.”

Just to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with a man being strong, emotionally discreet, and responsible. But for many men, these important values can get distorted into a rigid caricature of manhood. That caricature denies them important keys to human flourishing, such as the chance to treat their emotional pain or to find authentic friendship. “Men have to act like they have it all together, all the time,” Burney writes, describing the burden. “They have to be that ‘provider.’ They have to ‘show no emotion,’ ‘know all the answers,’ and ‘make all the money.’”

As Dr. Raffaello Antonino, clinical director at Therapy Central in London and senior lecturer in counseling psychology at London Metropolitan University, puts it, we’re in the midst of a “masculinity crisis.” Says Antonino: “This often leads to men with low self-esteem, repressed emotions, and to what has been recently described as a crisis of loneliness, with clear links to potentially ensuing low mood or depression and other mental health difficulties… I have often encountered men who, despite battling chronic anxiety, hide their distress behind a facade of overconfidence and bravado, often ridiculing others for showing any sign of vulnerability.”

Both men who fail at becoming a model of extreme self-reliance and those who succeed can face devastating consequences. Some withdraw, numbing themselves with drugs, porn, or other addictions. Others lash out in anger—anger is, after all, one of the only acceptable emotions a lonesome cowboy can express, even if he doesn’t literally have a bullwhip to snap or a pistol to draw.

For too many men, untreated mental suffering costs them their lives. Despite the fact that women report more depression, in the United States, men account for almost three out of four “deaths of despair”—a category that includes drug overdoses, alcohol-related diseases and suicide. And according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, “Although more women then men attempt suicide, men are 4 times more likely to die by suicide.”

“A lot of the main reason that substance use comes in, at least from my understanding, is the loneliness,” Burney told me. “These men have gone through really hard times in their lives, through a breakup, or some other kind of failure. And they don’t have any social support in their life.”

So, Burney said, they turn to other coping mechanisms—such as substances, pornography, or other things that “make them feel good.”

“They get that message of, you’re supposed to be able to take care of it yourself,” Burney says. “You might feel like you’re not allowed to open up to your friends. And you might actually not be ‘allowed’ to open up to your friends, because they might make fun of you. It’s like, ‘Well, I can’t go tell my friends, and I was drinking too much, so my girlfriend broke up with me. So I don’t have that person [either]… I really am just alone.’”

Our contemporary culture has yet to offer men a compelling alternative to the lonely cowboy model. The Washington Post’s Christine Emba has written about how men are set adrift in 21st century gender politics, a vacuum that pernicious “manfluencers” have rushed to fill. Emba quoted one Gen Z college student: “Men were constantly told to be ‘better’ and less ‘toxic,’ he said, but what that ‘better’ might look like seemed hard to pin down. ‘You pretty much have to figure it out yourself. But yet society still has the expectation that, you know, you have to be a certain way.’”

If they were allowed, a lot of men would be crying tears of frustration.

The knight in shining armor

As partners, moms, sisters, colleagues, and friends, how can we help the men in our lives face their challenges with mental health?

Burney warns: Don’t make it your project. “Trying to take that problem on for them is the worst thing you can do,” he says. “This is something men have to fix ourselves. We have to learn to talk to each other, and take accountability for our own emotions and actions. I don’t think women should try to take that from us… It’s ours and we need to deal with it.”

Making space for men to come together and support each other could make a difference. Indeed, the impetus for The Men’s Wellness Collective podcast was a successful men’s sharing group Burney facilitated with his co-hosts. “Pretty quickly after two or three sessions, we were amazed by how open and honest the guys were being,” he says. “We thought it would be like pulling teeth to get them to talk about their emotions and their experiences, but I think once they had that space to talk about it and it was ‘okay,’ they just unloaded on us — in a good way.” The podcast enables Burney and his colleagues to continue that work and reach larger numbers of men.

In Together, Murthy writes enthusiastically about the “Men’s Shed” movement, mostly a British Commonwealth phenomenon. He quotes originator Maxine Chaseling, who was trying to help her depressed father and other Aussie men beat the loneliness that was sapping their health: “We can create the environment that helps them, but we can’t get them in. They are the only ones who can get past it.”

Her solution was a small structure for the men, built next to the community center frequented almost exclusively by their wives. It had a separate walkway to further reduce their self-consciousness. And it was a huge success, as men started to drift in to do carpentry work for the community and help neighbors repair household items. The U.S. branch of the movement uses the motto: “Men don’t talk face to face. We talk shoulder to shoulder.” Murthy writes, “It occurred to me that one reason for the men’s shed movement’s success is that it doesn’t require men to admit that they’re lonely.” But the results speak for themselves.

As women, we can also make room for the men we love to pause work for play. “If you look at Mazlov’s hierarchy of needs, which is a way to show how humans feel satisfied in life … at the very top there is self-actualization. One of the main components of that is that you’re creative. You’re able to express yourself in some form other than physical or verbal ways,” Burney says.

“Men like to play a lot. If you look at little boys versus little girls, boys play games, versus girls will play make believe, or talk. It’s how we’re wired.

“So it could be games, art—heck, I started playing with LEGO again at age 30. That’s my creative outlet,” he told me. “Whatever is fun for you. Maybe it’s something you did as a kid, maybe it’s something you’ve always been curious about… It kind of helps build onto your identity, so you’re not just your job or your role in the family, or how much sex you have, or what your education is. It’s something you can do for yourself, that makes you feel a bit more whole.”

Creative expression, companionship, service: It’s a different, healthier vision of masculinity compared to the Lone Ranger stereotype that’s hurting men (and women, too). Instead of cowboy values, consider it the “knighthood” model—the literary heroes that celebrate manly ideals of bravery and physical strength, but also fellowship, service, love, and poetry. Even the bumbling knight Don Quixote and his long-suffering squire, Sancho Panza, had one of the most emotionally rich, honest, and authentically masculine friendships in all of literature.

What not to do? Avoid communicating with judgment, even when the man you care about seems to have chosen a negative path, mired in constant video game use or following too many “manosphere” bros. As the Post’s Emba points out, these more or less mysogynistic carnival barkers are “especially compelling in a moment when many young men feel their difficulties are often dismissed out of hand as whining from a patriarchy that they don’t feel part of. For young men in particular, the assumption of a world built to serve their sex doesn’t align with their lived experience.”

“Even just calling it ‘toxic’ or ‘unhealthy’ can bring up a lot of defensiveness in anybody, but especially men,” Burney told me. “The moment someone gets called toxic, or unhealthy, or narcissistic, or abusive, they're going to get defensive, and it’s going to be even harder to engage, because they have to protect themselves, and their image, and their identity. And as much as men don’t want to admit that they’re fragile, sensitive human beings, they are.”

To clarify, if actual abuse is taking place, call it what it is, and take the necessary steps to protect yourself. But if the problem at hand is just something that is bothering you, Burney recommends trying to state your feelings in a non-accusatory way. If we want to connect with men and assist them on their journeys toward better mental health, we can begin by addressing ours and theirs together, in a spirit of kindness.

We can also lead with curiosity. “Sometimes if a guy says ‘I don’t know what [I’m] feeling,’ that is the honest answer,” Burney told me. “Because they don’t know what they’re feeling. Because they’ve never done it before.”

Patience, encouragement, and an appreciation that the men we love need the chance to take ownership of their own mental health: that’s how to help a lonely man know that in the end, he isn’t alone at all.

Editor’s Note: September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also reach the lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.