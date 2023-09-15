Announcing Verily’s Fall 2023 Poetry Competition

Poetry is a unique art form, enabling writers to reach beyond the ordinary limitations of prose to paint pictures with words in their readers’ imaginations. It is a way of using words to show rather than to tell in a way that can offer healing and solace to both the writer as well as the reader.

In her book A Poetry Handbook, beloved American poet Mary Oliver wrote: “Poetry is a life-cherishing force. For poems are not words, after all, but fires for the cold, ropes let down to the lost, something as necessary as bread in the pockets of the hungry.” At Verily, we’ve always appreciated poetry’s way of deepening our empathy and attentiveness to the world, and so it is with great excitement that we’re sharing with you the details of our inaugural poetry competition this Fall.

We’d like to invite you, dear Verily readers, to write and submit your original poetry on the theme of “home” (read on for the full rules of entry, below). “Home” will be the theme of our upcoming Winter issue, and we think it makes a rich poetry prompt; whether positive, negative, or complex, the idea of “home” evokes strong emotions in all of us. Whether you choose to write about your childhood home, a sense of coming home to yourself in adulthood, or to empathize with the plight of the homeless or disenfranchised members of our communities, the direction you take this prompt in is completely up to you.

What does “home” mean to you? What do you see it meaning in the wider world around you? Does it evoke longing, a feeling of safety and joy, or grief?

Together with the help of our guest judge, author Laura Kelly Fanucci (aka @thismessygrace), we will select one overall winner and three runners up for this contest. Laura is a gorgeous writer and founder of Mothering Spirit, a platform and community that encourages prayerful parenthood, and she has been hosting beautiful poetry prompts in her community on Instagram lately.

About Verily’s poetry competition, Laura writes: "It has been such a joy to watch women write poetry and share their words on Instagram, so this is a wonderful opportunity to continue to encourage attention to the art of poetry."

"Any opportunity to enter into the beauty and depth of our lives through poetry is an open door into community and connection. How often have you read a poem and realized, 'I’ve felt that, too'? Poetry allows us to play with words to express what prose cannot evoke: a moment, an emotion, a belief or an experience that goes beyond everyday language. Taking the leap from poetry reader to poetry writer is such a joy—you can do this, too!"

"It’s been said that every story is about leaving home or coming home. No wonder home remains such a powerful force in our lives: as children or adults, as believers or wanderers, as readers or writers. We all long for home. Especially at this 'homeward' time of year when our collective thoughts turn the holidays on the horizon, what better time to play with poetry as a way to uncover more of what home means to you?"

FIRST PRIZE: $300 and publication in the Winter 2023-2024 issue of Verily magazine, plus a copy of the Winter issue in print. Your poem will be edited by a professional poetry editor, with feedback from the editor and poetry judging team.

RUNNER UP PRIZE: $150 and publication in the Winter 2023-2024 issue of Verily magazine, plus a copy of the Winter issue in print. Your poem will be edited by a professional poetry editor, with feedback from the editor and poetry judging team.

We cannot wait to read your poetry, and we are so honored that you are considering sharing your precious words with us. Please share the details of this competition far and wide with any poets and writers you know who might want to enter.

Wishing you a beautiful Fall, and happy writing!

Warmly,

Sophie (Verily’s Creative Director) & the Verily team

About our guest judge:

Laura Kelly Fanucci is an author, speaker, and founder of Mothering Spirit, where she first started writing about parenting and spirituality in 2010. She earned her B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and her Master of Divinity from Saint John's School of Theology. Laura has authored seven books, including Everyday Sacrament: The Messy Grace of Parenting and Grieving Together: A Couple's Journey through Miscarriage.

Laura’s work has been featured on the Hallow and Ritual apps, and in popular outlets including NPR’s Morning Edition, On Being, and the Kelly Clarkson Show. Her poem “When This Is Over” went viral in March 2020 and has been translated into many languages around the world. Laura writes frequently for publications including OSV News Service and Give Us This Day, and she publishes original essays weekly at The Holy Labor. She and her husband live in Minnesota with their children.

Competition rules and how to enter

Deadline for submissions is midnight ET Monday, October 30, 2023 (entries after this date will not be considered). We will contact our selected winners the week of Monday, November 27–Friday, December 1, 2023, and announce the winners shortly thereafter.

Work must be entirely your own and original, not published online or in any other print publication. We will not consider social media or self-publishing via a blog or similar platforms as “published,” so it’s okay to enter work that you have previously shared via your own Instagram, for example. However, self-publishing in book form, or publishing via someone else's social media or online website excludes your poem from entry.

The copyright and ownership of the work will remain with you, the author, and by entering the competition you give Verily the right to use your poem online and in print in perpetuity.

You may interpret the theme of “home” as loosely or closely as you like. Poems may be in any length or style, up to a maximum of 40 lines long.

This competition is free of charge to enter, and we are open to entries from anywhere in the world, but entries must be at least mostly in English (i.e. including a line or word here or there in another language is fine).

Please send your submission in a Word document in a simple font (preferably Arial, size 11) attached to an email to sophie@verilymag.com with the subject line marked: POETRY 2023: HOME.

We request that you do not include your name or any identifying information in the Word document containing your poem, as this competition will be judged blind. But in your email, please include these details:

Your full name

Your preferred contact email

A short bio (just a few lines)

The title of your poem

You may enter up to three of your best poems (though you can also enter just one if you prefer). If you are sending multiple entries, please include them in one Word document as one entry, separated by the poems' different titles. If you send in multiple poems with your submission, we will choose our favorite for consideration.

Your entry will be final and we cannot accept edits after entry, but don’t worry—winners will have a chance to do any necessary edits with our poetry editor before publication.

The Verily team and family members of the team or our guest judge, Laura Kelly Fanucci, are not eligible to enter.

The winners will be chosen at the discretion of the Verily team with the support of our guest judge, who will read the final selection of top 10 poems. We reserve the right to alter these rules and prizes if necessary at any point.

The prizes stated must be claimed within one week of our team reaching out to contact the winners. Otherwise the right to the claim may be withdrawn and the prize awarded to another entrant.

If you have any questions about this contest, please contact sophie@verilymag.com.