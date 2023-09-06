6 Books for an Intentional September

There’s something about September that signals a fresh start. For our formative years, September (or late August) brought the start of a new school year. But even if we're no longer tethered to the academic calendar through higher education, work, or our children’s school schedules, there’s still a sense of newness in this month that moves us from summer to autumn.

As happiness expert Gretchen Rubin has observed, “September is the other January.”

“January is the official start of the new year, and I always get a burst of renewed zeal at that time, but here in the United States, for me, September also gives the same feeling of an empty calendar and a clean slate,” Rubin writes in a post on her website. “The air seems charged with possibility and renewal.”

In that spirit, we’ve rounded up a few book recommendations on habits and goals to inspire you as you venture into September.

Better than Before by Gretchen Rubin

I often get frustrated with self-help books that claim to have the single solution to a problem, and I love Better than Before because that’s precisely what it doesn’t do. With her characteristic blend of research and personal experience, Gretchen Rubin offers readers a feast of 21 different strategies for habit change. She acknowledges the vast differences in how people operate and invites readers to get to know themselves better by reflecting on what might work for them.

She also briefly explores her four tendencies framework, which identifies how people respond to both inner and outer expectations; knowing which tendency you are can have a profound impact on how you approach your habits. While this book is rewarding to read solo, it’s also a fun one to read with a friend, book club, or spouse—my husband and I have learned a lot about each other from reading it together.

– Kellie Moore

Margin: Restoring Emotional, Physical, Financial, and Time Reserves to Overloaded Lives by Richard A. Swenson, M.D.

Even when we can perceive the benefits of good resolutions for the betterment of our minds, bodies, or spirits, so often it seems too much of an uphill battle to find the time to put a new plan into action. But what if we started to intentionally build that time into our days or our weeks? In Margin, Richard Swenson invites readers to see the spaces in which we've pushed ourselves to the limit, then encourages us to create a margin for rest as well as for the unexpected. When we fill our schedules to the minute, we don't treat ourselves very well, nor do we leave space to care for those around us.

After reading this a number of years ago, what stuck with me was the idea of being so busy that we don't have time to make a meal for someone in need. As a Catholic, I've learned to create margin by living a true Sabbath rest on Sundays and by trying to take quiet time midday to read, even for just a few minutes. We all know, at least intellectually, that we can't be on the go 24/7. This book efficiently explains why not, and then shows the how for sustainable change.

– Lindsay Schlegel

Atomic Habits by James Clear

The quality of your life hinges on the quality of your habits, argues James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits. But cultivating good habits doesn’t have to require monumental change or effort. In fact, Clear advocates for starting small, referring to habits as “the compound interest of self-improvement.” Just improving by 1% every day can be transformative, he writes, culminating in a result that is nearly 37 times better after one year.

Clear outlines a simple framework centered on his “Four Laws of Behavior Change” to instruct readers on how to adopt desired habits and break bad habits. He also weaves in research and relatable anecdotes, making Atomic Habits an enjoyable yet powerful read for anyone seeking a practical and motivational guide to habit forming.

–Tatiana Quiroga

I Know How She Does It by Laura Vanderkam

What I found most refreshing about time-management expert Laura Vanderkam's book on working-mom life was her flexibility. Since Vanderkam herself is a working mom, her approach shouldn't surprise me, but it was remarkably consoling to hear the many creative and meaningful ways moms make time for their husbands, kids, and communities while also following professional vocations.

Hearing the different ways moms were managing all their responsibilities was freeing—instead of offering one-size-fits-all prescriptions, Vanderkam’s book left room for me to contemplate what would fit best in my life. It opened up doors to solutions I hadn't yet imagined, and it offered grace and relatability to moms who feel like they're juggling and failing at everything at the same time. I Know How She Does It was an energizing yet soothing rescue when I listened to the audiobook while juggling kids and work at home at the height of the pandemic.

– Mary Rose Somarriba

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

I wouldn't have initially been drawn to a book with the word "lazy" in the title. But Kendra Adachi's The Lazy Genius Way is a fantastic primer on how to prioritize, triage, and ultimately, let go of tasks that bog us down and prevent us from focusing on what truly needs our time, energy, and attention.

Adachi is a master at teaching women how to steward and manage their energy, and the book helps readers determine what, specifically, they feel pulled to be a "genius" about, and what they can comfortably and confidently let slide. I highly recommend this read for anyone who, like me, might feel a bit frenzied and stretched as we move into this next season.

– Alexandra Davis

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

For any among us who are a bit afraid of saying “yes,” TV writer and producer Shonda Rhimes’ Year of Yes is a heartfelt, often hilarious romp through the possibilities of what “yes” can do. Prompted by her sister who told her, “You never say yes to anything,” she embarks on a “Year of Yes,” which opens her to conquering her nerves about speaking in public, spending quality time with her children, being more honest about her life as a working mom, and gracefully receiving praise.

While Rhimes is clear that boundaries and saying “no” are important (she has a whole chapter on saying “yes” to saying “no”), her Year of Yes illustrates that intentionally saying “yes” to some things can be freeing, can teach us more about ourselves, and can help us be more present to the people around us. For example, as she relearns play—and says “no” to after-work emails—her downtime helps “relight that little spark inside." I found myself wanting to say “yes” to something out of my comfort zone after reading.

– Lindsey Weishar