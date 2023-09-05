5 Ways to Prioritize Health During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a wild time for which nothing can quite prepare you. Sometimes it feels that way even if you’ve been pregnant before. There are also just . . . a lot of “rules.” What foods you can eat, what activities are allowed, which medications are safe to use—it can feel daunting to figure out what to do once you are simultaneously responsible for your own health and the health of a teeny tiny human. It’s especially difficult to figure all of this out while feeling exhausted, nauseous, achy, emotional, or all of the above.

But there are simple steps you can take to make healthy choices—and to relieve some of the common pregnancy symptoms many women assume are just par for the course. Keep in mind that while some of these strategies may lower the risk of pregnancy complications, there’s no guarantee of risk being eliminated. Sometimes things go wrong, and it’s simply not your fault. That being said, it’s still worth doing what you can to take care of yourself. This list is intended to help you find ways to feel your best during pregnancy, even if it is at times impossible to avoid a difficult pregnancy or birth experience.

Find ways to feel empowered

Mental health is an important aspect of overall health, and feeling powerless can take a serious toll on your well being. Unfortunately, in pregnancy, it can feel like things are just happening whether you like it or not. Take time to identify which things you can take action on and which complaints you need to make peace with. Are you lying awake stressed before every doctor’s appointment because your provider never listens to your concerns? Maybe it’s time to look into a different doctor or midwife. Are you stressed because you need more rest during the day and can’t get as much done as you used to? Maybe it’s time to give yourself the grace to take that time guilt-free. Whatever you need to do to feel more at peace is an investment in your mental and physical health.

Prioritize protein

With my latest pregnancy, I switched from an OB practice to a nurse midwife at seven months and was shocked by how much more help and guidance I received at each prenatal visit. One that made an immediate difference in my pregnancy symptoms was to sit down and make a nutrition plan with my midwife. I resolved to eat 80 grams of protein a day (a big change for me), make healthy snacks for my toddler and me to share, and drink 10 glasses of water a day. It was clear that this was the right move for me, as I felt significantly better within a day. I had less fatigue, better focus, and a much improved mood (probably just from no longer being tired and secretly hangry all the time).

Diet can also influence your experience with morning sickness, which is thought to be associated with both low blood sugar and low blood pressure. As blood sugar and blood pressure tend to be particularly low in the morning, this can lead to morning sickness being worse, well, in the morning (but for all you women out there with “all day” sickness, we see you too!). To help stave off morning sickness, stay well hydrated and find a healthy diet that focuses on stabilizing blood sugar. This will be of particular benefit for anyone at risk for gestational diabetes.

Take care of your mouth

Pregnancy does weird things to the body. One of these weird things is that elevated hormone levels and a suppressed immune system conspire together to wreak havoc on your mouth. The CDC estimates that 60-75% of pregnant women experience gingivitis, the beginning stage of gum disease (periodontitis). Although the connection between gum disease and adverse pregnancy outcomes is debated in scientific literature, one proposed mechanism for how gum disease can trigger preterm labor is that harmful bacteria responsible for advanced periodontitis can enter the bloodstream and affect other parts of the body. Normally in pregnancy, minor injuries or illness do not affect the pregnancy, as the prostaglandins (compounds in the body involved in inflammation and healing, as well as dilating the cervix and stimulating uterine contractions) that are released in response to damaged tissue only affect local cells. However, when bacteria is traveling the body via the bloodstream, the immune response can affect other organ systems, including the reproductive organs, and potentially trigger preterm labor.

Aside from a visit to your dentist, an easy way to support healthy gums and teeth is to chew sugar-free gum that contains xylitol. Xylitol is a naturally occurring compound found in various plants, but its structural difference from sugar prevents it from being normally metabolized by bacteria that live in the mouth. So rather than acting as a food source for bacteria and creating acidic byproducts that damage enamel, chewing xylitol gum after eating can actually clean the teeth by increasing saliva production, which can also help to remineralize teeth and potentially reverse small cavities. Also, chewing gum in a flavor that you like (such as peppermint!) can help fight off the waves of nausea certain smells may be causing.

Get moving

Exercise is always important, but it can be especially so for an expectant mother. From pre-pregnancy, to pregnancy, to postpartum, research consistently shows that exercise has numerous benefits for the brain and body.

As this 2012 journal article from Canada explains, exercising puts the body into a temporary low-oxygen environment, which actually supports the mechanisms that allow the placenta to form and attach properly. Mild to moderate intensity exercise also lowers inflammation in the body and improves cardiovascular health, both of which are additional protective factors against preeclampsia. Regular exercise also helps to prepare the body for labor and ease the baby into a good birthing position.

Looking for somewhere to start? Give these moves a try. There are also exercises such as pelvic rocking that strengthen the muscles responsible for supporting your bump and alleviate some pregnancy-related back pain.

Focus on the present moment

Pregnancy can be hard on the body, but stress can be, too.

Whether or not this is your first pregnancy, the second line on that pregnancy test represents a huge change in your life. It’s normal to feel stress about closing the previous chapter in your life, whether that be a career, one-on-one time with your eldest child, or simply the freedom to travel with ease. It’s also normal to feel stress about the future or to be worried about miscarriage, giving birth, taking care of a newborn, and what life will look like once baby comes.

At the risk of sounding trite, as it’s easier said than done, live in the moment. Take time for gratitude each day and be intentional about doing things that bring joy. Enjoy this unique time of closeness with your inside baby. Yes, things will change. Yes, things will be difficult. But you will get through them one step at a time. You got this, mama!