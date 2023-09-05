5 Ways to Prevent Chapped Lips This Fall

Fall has finally arrived. And too often, along with those much-anticipated snuggly sweaters and warm drinks comes a seasonal nuisance: chapped lips. Year after year, I find myself reaching for my lip balm only once the temperatures have dropped, and then needing to apply multiple times a day to avoid painful cracked lips.

This year will be different. I spoke with three experts on what makes our lips get chapped and what we can do about it—starting now, while the season is still new and before it gets too chilly—for a comfier cold spell.

It’s helpful to start by knowing a little more about the skin on our lips. Valerie Aparovich, biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin, explains, “Lips’ stratum corneum, the top layer of the skin barrier, is more delicate, has weaker defense properties, and is more prone to moisture loss. That makes lips more sensitive to environmental and lifestyle irritants and needy for constant support and gentle care to prevent them from drying out, inflammation, peeling, and cracking.” What’s more, she says, “When skin barrier defense properties are disrupted, the lips become more susceptible to environmental stressors, such as bacteria, air pollutants, UV radiation, and more.”

The skin on our lips “lacks the oil-producing glands that help keep the skin moisturized,” explains Dr. Rosmy Barrios, who has over ten years of experience in aesthetic medicine and cosmetology. Because of the dryness that ensues, we may be tempted to lick our lips, but Barrios says that doesn’t help: “Frequent lips licking might provide temporary relief but worsens the problem, as saliva contains enzymes that can further dry out the delicate lip skin.”

One cause of chapped lips is body dehydration, “caused by low water consumption and fever-inducing diseases,” Aparovich says. That one’s no surprise. Other causes include smoking and strong alcoholic drinks; vitamin deficiencies—particularly in riboflavin, vitamins E, and A; and stress, explains Aparovich.

In addition to staying hydrated, eating well (especially foods high in omega-3 fatty acids like fatty fish, nuts, and vegetable oils, says Aparovich), and maintaining a healthy lifestyle overall, start taking these intentional steps now to promote lip health later on.

1. Try lukewarm showers

Dr. Rekha Singh of Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic recommends using lukewarm water when showering, since “hot showers or baths can strip away our skin’s natural oils.” She also suggests “using a gentle cleanser with moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides … to retain the natural oils of your skin.”

2. Check your home’s humidity

Singh also notes, “The colder months of the year bring with them lower humidity levels in the air, making our skin less able to retain moisture.” One easy fix: use a humidifier in your home. “This will help moisturize the air and add moisture back into the environment, helping to protect our delicate lip area from becoming chapped,” Singh says.

3. Take your vitamins

Taking vitamins now will help your skin later because of the way the skin is nourished. “First, the body transmits nutrients and minerals to internal organs, and only then these substances reach the skin,” Aparaovich says. That means we need to start incorporating vitamin-enriched supplements before our lips get dry, “rather than [using them] to treat already broken skin barriers.”

4. Know what’s in your lip balm

Singh’s preference is for “an emollient balm that contains ingredients such as shea butter or almond oil, which can help protect against moisture loss. . . . If you have very dry lips, look for a balm that contains petrolatum which is an effective moisturizing ingredient that can help lock in moisture and protect against dehydration.” She also recommends looking for a lip balm with SPF of 15 or higher to protect the sensitive skin on your lips from the sun, and reapplying throughout the day. While you’re reading ingredients, be on the lookout for flavors and scents. Barrios recommends avoiding “flavored or fragranced balms, as these might encourage licking.”

Aparovich suggests a lengthier list of ingredients to seek out for moisture and nourishment. She likes “natural oils (like karité shea butter, canola, almond, coconut, castor, and avocado oils) and plant-derived vitamins (like E, K, and A).” She explains, “Fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins promote deep nourishment to the lips, help strengthen and repair the skin’s hydrolipid barrier and restore cell membrane health, compensating for moisture deficiency, preventing water escape from the skin’s surface, and thus, decreasing the risk of dryness and chapping.”

5. Choose makeup carefully

If you wear lip makeup, Aparovich advises opting for “products with creamy textures,” as “Several lipsticks, especially matte ones, are shown to absorb moisture from the skin.” On the other hand, “Well-formulated lip glosses and lipsticks with high concentrations of nourishing oils and moisturizing plant-derived extracts will not compromise the skin and help it maintain its balanced water contents, decreasing the risk of irritation and dryness.”

Our lips serve us all day long, as we talk, eat, laugh, sing, and smile. Though small, they deserve care and attention as much as the other parts of our bodies. This year, that’s exactly what they’ll get.