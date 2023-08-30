Savor Summer with a Stylish Sun Hat

Here at Verily, we’re all about a good accessory, and if this piece can help us look put together during the hottest months of the year, then we’re all for it. These days, we’ve seen a greater resurgence of hats, and we’re not quite ready to part with them yet—after all, it’s still summer until September 23. Though fall fashion may be beckoning us from the displays in our favorite shops, we still have a few glorious weeks of summer to savor.

Not only is there something undeniably romantic and chic in headpieces, but they also protect our skin and eyes from the sun. To get you started on your own journey into millinery, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite looks.

Panama hat

It took Pippa Middleton to show us that Panama Hats can look ultra feminine. The sister of Princess Catherine of Wales shows us it’s not just royals who can pull off proper headgear. Pippa is often seen wearing straw hats to compliment her summery dresses. Adding a matching ribbon to one of your hats can create multiple looks to color-coordinate with any one of your frocks.

01. H&M, $12.99 / 02. Saks Fifth Avenue, $19.99 / 03. Nordstrom, $39

Wide brim hat

If anything is a signifier of ultimate class and refinement, it’s the maximalist wide-brim hat. Though we often assume only royals can pull off something this extravagant, plebeians, too, can look every bit as elegant. Taking a hint from the inimitable Amal Clooney, we are rethinking our hat choices and adding this accessory to our summer look.

01. San Diego Hat Company, $57 / 02. Nordstrom, $53 / 03. Free People, $68 / 04. Old Navy, $22

Bucket hat

Lightweight and uncrushable, the bucket hat is ideal for traveling or throwing into a beach bag. They come in a variety of brim widths, so choose one that suits your style—shorter brims are more casual and ideal for pairing with shorts and jeans, while those with wide brims evoke a more romantic look that adds a finishing touch to an A-line dress.

01. H&M, $14.99 / 02. Anthropologie, $89 / 03. Nordstrom, $25 / 04. Nordstrom, $79