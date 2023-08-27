Putin Enemy Prigozhin Apparently Dies in Plane Crash, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Putin adversary Yvegny Prigozhin believed dead in downed plane

On Friday, a Kremlin spokesman denied as “an absolute lie” wide-spread suspicion that Vladimir Putin is behind a plane crash that seems to have killed Yvegny Prigozhin, the head of mercenary group Wagner. Prigozhin led a short-lived coup attempt against Russian military brass this summer, and his name was on the 10-person passenger list of a small jet that went down in the Tver region on Wednesday. NBC News reports Russian authorities say forensic testing will be needed to verify that Prigozhin did, in fact, perish.

Prigozhin had a remarkable biography, notwithstanding his paramilitary group’s brutal reputation. He evolved from a prisoner in post-Soviet Russia, to a street vendor, to a catering impresario, to a mover and shaker at the highest levels of Russian society.

American intelligence analysts reportedly believe the mercenary leader probably died as a result of sabotage on his executive plane, with an on-board explosive the current favored theory. Putin himself broke his silence on Thursday regarding Prigozhin’s apparent demise, saying he was “a man with a complicated fate, who has made many serious mistakes in his life.” Oh my. The apparent revenge assassination deepens Russia’s slide into a gangster state and makes democratic opposition to Putin’s rule that much harder to develop.

Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries had been a key force in Russia’s faltering war against Ukraine, but he’d led a brief mutiny in June, complaining about a lack of support for his troops, and marching his soldiers toward Moscow. He abandoned the effort with assurances of protection from the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, his old acquaintance who is also a Putin ally. On Friday, Lukashenko said he’d warned Prigozhin to “watch out.” But he also claimed Putin couldn’t be behind the plane crash.

“I cannot imagine that Putin did it, that Putin is to blame,” he said. “It's just too rough and unprofessional a job.” —Margaret Brady

Spain wins FIFA Women’s World Cup, Rubiales under disciplinary investigation

Last Sunday, Spain won its first FIFA Women's World Cup, against England.

In the 29th minute of the game, Spain Captain Olga Carmon scored with a shot to the bottom left corner of the net. This goal — which ended up being the winning point — was followed by a penalty in the second half. The penalty, attempted by Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso, was saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

This is Spain’s first FIFA Women’s World Cup victory. The match took place in Sydney, Australia against England, who have never won a FIFA Women’s World Cup. England qualified for the Women's World Cup six times. They reached the quarter-finals in 1995, 2007 and 2011, finishing fourth in 2019, and third in 2015. This year was the first time Englad made it to the final.

Spain’s World Cup history was less impressive than their rival’s. The team did not qualify between 1991-2011. In 2015, they lost in the first round, and in 2019, they only reached the Round of 16.

Though Spain’s victory was cause for much celebration, the win was quickly followed by a disciplinary investigation for Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation.

FIFA opened a case against Rubiales, who kissed a player at the FIFA Women's World Cup. While celebrating the victory, Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony.

The governing body’s disciplinary committee “will weigh if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales violated its code relating to ‘the basic rules of decent conduct’ and ‘behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute,” according to the Associated Press.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary,” the soccer body said.

Though many news outlets suspected a quick resignation, Rubiales refused to resign as president on Friday, and said he will “fight to the end.” “Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football?” Rubiales said. “Let me tell you: I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign.” Though Rubiales is under pressure to leave, according to AP, he said he would “defend his honor in court against politicians including two ministers, who called his kiss an act of sexual violence.”

In a written statement, Jenni Hermoso emphasized, “At no time did I consent to the kiss… I don’t want to interfere in the legal process but I feel obliged to report that the words used by Señor Luis Rubiales to explain what happened are categorically untrue and are part of the manipulative culture that he himself has created. I have not been respected.” — Hannah Cote

American dentist sentenced to life for murdering wife on African safari

Lawrence Rudolph, an American dentist, was sentenced to life in prison this week for the murder of his spouse, in a case that made headlines in the United States. The couple, married for 30 years, were on a safari in Zambia when Rudolph shot her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a news release.

CNN reports that last year, a jury found Rudolph guilty of the murder, deciding that he fired on his wife, Bianca, with a 12-gauge shotgun on the last day of a hunting trip. Rudolph had attempted to make the murder look like an accident, the U.S. Attorney said. Upon his return home, Rudolph filed over $4 million in fraudulent life insurance claims.

“The defendant in this case thought he could murder his wife overseas and get away with it. He was wrong and will now be held accountable for his actions thanks to the relentless pursuit of justice by the dedicated men and women of the FBI, DOJ, and the family of Bianca Rudolph, who never lost faith in the judicial system,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

“I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife,” Rudolph said. Rudolph’s attorneys plan to file an appeal in the case, according to CNN. “Larry is innocent. He did not murder his wife. We are looking forward to the appeal in this matter, in which we have a number of very promising issues,” their statement said.

Federal prosecutors at Rudolph’s trial described this as a “premeditated crime.” Rudolph killed his wife not just for the insurance money, but to be with his mistress, Lori Milliron, too, they argued. Millron was found guilty of being “an accessory after the fact to murder” based on her testimony. She has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. After Bianca died, Milliron and Rudolph lived together until Rudolph’s arrest.

“We are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, but that is our system,” said John Dill, Milliron’s attorney. “Lori Milliron is innocent and we will continue to fight to exonerate her.”

Now, Rudolph has been ordered to pay $4,877,744 in restitution and a fine of $2 million. Alongside his sentence for murder, he is also serving a sentence of 20 years for defrauding insurance companies. —HC

Bravo says NDAs don’t prevent reality stars from speaking out about abuse

Representatives of cable channel Bravo clarified that in the companies’ view, the strict non-disclosure agreements that reality TV personalities are forced to sign don’t prevent the stars from talking about bad behavior they experienced on set. The announcement comes as accusations of sexual abuse, revenge porn, and “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” swirl around the so-called “unscripted” world.

Deadline reports the fracas came to light when Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel began sending letters, through her attorneys, to Bravo and parent company NBCUniversal, accusing her former employers of covering up mistreatment and using NDAs to silence stars. Frankel has also suggested reality TV storytellers need to unionize to protect their interests, pointing out that Hollywood is leaning on reality programming during the on-going writers’ and actors’ strikes.

In a post on Instagram, she laid out ten negotiating principles for a possible union, including a minimum $5,000 payment to reality talent for each episode of a series that airs, a $100 per diem payment for every day spent on set or promoting the show, and a plan for residuals across streaming platforms.

A Bravo spokesperson told the New York Post, “Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air… They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner.”

Although Frankel has been accused of exploitative content decisions herself, reality TV has had a long history of treating its talent as expendable. “Contestants” on The Bachelor, for instance, make $0 for their participation. It remains to be seen if Frankel will now feel safe to reveal what she implies she saw on the RHONY set. —MB

Good News of the Week

Victorious Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy share women’s pole vault gold medal at 2023 World Athletics Championships

On Day 5 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, fans at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, witnessed an exciting turn of events between pole vault athletes, Katie Moon of Team USA and Australia’s Nina Kennedy. According to a Reuters report, both competitors cleared 4.90 meters during the women’s pole vault final, which lasted over two hours. In the final, Moon and Kennedy attempted three times to clear the winning 4.95m mark, but neither athlete could clear it.

During the final, Moon knew that she and Kennedy were tied and might go into a “jump-off.” However, the two athletes consulted one another afterwards and decided to share the title instead.

This outcome was the second consecutive world title for Katie Moon. She also holds an Olympic gold from the 2021 Tokyo Games. Her rival, Kennedy—who happens to be a close friend—was ecstatic to beat the Australian record when she soared over the 4.90m mark.

Although Moon had begun the competition with no desire to share the title, she had changed her mind as the night progressed. “But now I am completely satisfied. What a battle it was," the gold-medalist remarked. "When it became obvious that only Nina and I were still jumping, the show had just started. I think we both motivated each other. When she had a good attempt, I also wanted to have it.”

"This competition was arguably the toughest battle I'd say that I've had," Moon said to a sports journalist with DyeStat.

Some spectators, however, disagreed with the outcome. They wished that the thrilling event would conclude with a clear winner. In response to these critics, Moon explained her reasoning for the decision in an Instagram post: “The pole vault is not an endurance event. We have a short window of jumps. Once the fatigue sets in, it not only becomes more difficult, but dangerous…We had jumped an entire competition, vaulting for almost 4 hours in 85 degree heat. The competition ended, and we were exhausted…To walk away healthy and with a gold medal, while celebrating with my friend that had jumped just as well, was a no-brainer.”—Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

Legendary The Price is Right host Bob Barker has died, age 99. Here's a classic clip of a Barker appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.