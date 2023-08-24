Empowering Women Through Headwear: Lessons from an Entrepreneur

Katy Craft Lim couldn’t find a good baseball cap for women. When she realized women had been overlooked in the cap market, she took it upon herself to design her own, leaving her career in optometry in the process. The result: VimHue, her company that makes headwear engineered by women, for women.

“I think the DNA of VimHue really is women looking out for ourselves and other women,” Craft Lim told me in an interview.

The caps are manufactured using unique molds that were designed to match the measurements of women’s skulls, so they fit precisely the way they should—not too big around, and not too tall on the sides. The athletic-performance material is breathable and cooling, to keep active women cool and comfortable. They were also made with health in mind: they have UPF 50+ protection for skin and eyes.

Sleek and stylish, VimHue caps accommodate a variety of hair styles: high pony, low pony, half up, messy bun—anything goes.

“We want to get this right for other women,” Craft Lim said. “We want to say, ‘Hey, we took everything into consideration and account, because you matter.”

Our Summer 2023 issue, which you can order here, tells the full story of VimHue—where Craft Lim’s inspiration came from, the struggles she has overcome, and how the company navigates social media.

One thing that didn’t make it into print is Craft Lim’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

To women who have an idea or passion and want to start their own business, but are hesitant to take that first step, Craft Lim offered this insight: “If you cannot let go of it and if it will not let you go—the thought and the process and the need and desire to do this—then you have to do it. You have to at least go for it.”

It will cost, she said. Initially, she invested $125K of her own money in VimHue, which also meant selling a home she’d bought years prior, when she was single. She loved the home—but she didn’t need it. She did, on the other hand, need to pursue VimHue.

She also dealt with disappointment from her dad, who took great pride in the fact that she was a doctor. When she took her first 500 caps to a marathon to sell, she took him along to show him the importance of her new venture. She also brought him to the first trade show she did.

It turns out, a marathon is a good analogy for starting a business. It’s a long journey, full of highs and lows.

“If you have that talk with yourself and you still know, ‘I gotta do this,’ then go girl. You gotta go,” she said. “And see what comes of it. And that journey will take you where it’s supposed to take you. It may not lead where you think it’s going to, but it will be where you’re supposed to be.”

Editor's Note: You can read more about VimHue in our Summer 2023 issue, which will be arriving in mailboxes soon. To get your copy, become an annual subscriber, or order our Summer 2023 issue by itself.