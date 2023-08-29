Can Women and Men Thrive Together? A Real-World Reflection

In the month since its release, Barbie has done marvelously in the box office and garnered a great deal of praise. Of Greta Gerwig’s writing and directing, many are saying some variation of “How did she get away with this?” The film has also received a fair amount of criticism; as Verily’s Emily Lehman observed, “Barbie is a film that was made for takes,” whether positive or negative. There’s a general consensus that the content is fresh, deep, and resonant with our current cultural milieu.

Watching the film, I was struck—as many were—by Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken, but what particularly interested me was his anguish. Always anxious to have a place in Barbie’s world and affections, Ken is nothing more than an accessory, reflecting his creation. As Vogue notes, Gerwig saw a kind of reverse creation story in the fact that Barbie was created first; Ken was the result of fans’ desire for Barbie to have a boyfriend.

The real world introduces Gosling’s character to the concept of “patriarchy.” In his limited understanding, that means horses, beer, and being respected (really, served/adored) by women. The pendulum swing from his relationship-less purpose of “beach” to exerting dominance in Barbie Land to being returned to some degree of purposelessness left me wanting more for him. (Is there any talk of a Ken movie in the works? I’m pretty sure if you build it, they will come.)

Though Barbie masterfully highlights some of the experiences of being a woman and the difficulties women have experienced—as accessories to men, as competitors with each other, as tools for capitalism to peddle products—I perhaps naively thought a world ruled by women (albeit, a fantasy world) would offer more to both its women and men.

Room for both of us?

Seeing the worlds created through a feminist lens in Barbie made me wonder whether there is room in the current societal imagination to envision a world in which men and women are both respected by the other, mutually raising each other up. This would necessitate acknowledgement of the need for the other, which puts both men and women in a vulnerable position. It’s the kind of vulnerability that resonated deeply with the audience of my theater during a monologue by America Ferrara’s character, Gloria, about the struggles of women: that woman exists in a competitive world in which she is always “too (fill in the blank)”; that she is always trying to meet the expectations of men, other women, and herself; that the standards are always impossibly high—higher than the heels of the Barbies.

Interestingly, Gerwig sees a parallel vision for the Kens’ storylines. In a July Atlantic article in which writer Shirley Li interviews Gerwig, Gerwig shares, “Obviously, these systems [ones that enforce patriarchy, etc.] are terrible for men too. When America was giving her beautiful speech, I was just sobbing, and then I looked around, and I realized everybody’s crying on the set. The men are crying too, because they have their own speech they feel they can’t ever give, you know? And they have their twin tightrope, which is also painful.”

While Gerwig skillfully and satirically highlighted some issues in the relationship dynamic between men and women, between a world in which all the problems of feminism have not been solved and one in which women rule, what didn’t blossom in this film’s imagination was a direction for the relationship between men and women. It’s fine that it wasn’t in Gerwig’s vision for film, but as it did for many other viewers, it made me think more deeply about male-female relations in our world today. And it led me to more closely examine the relationships and societies presented in Barbie, as well as the commentary that has been generated by the film.

Navigating relationship dynamics in a divided society

In a recent TIME article entitled “Barbie is a Film About Male Fragility. Let’s Dig In,” Eliana Dockterman asserts that, “The finale not only flips the normal script on female-centric films—in which a woman discovers she doesn’t need a man to find her inner power (Legally Blonde, Eat Pray Love, etc.)—but offers a commentary on how men ought to reassess their own desires outside of their need to both control and depend on women.” While it is true that neither Kendom nor the way Kens operated in Barbie Land offer an ordered way for men to be in the world, this begs the question: What does an ordered way of men being in the world look like? And for that matter, what does an ordered way of women being in the world look like? And is there room for both of them to be in the world together?

That may sound slightly absurd, since men and women do occupy the world together, but Barbie points out that, often, the relationship between men and women is confusing at best and downright misogynistic at worst. While disgusted by the catcalls Barbie receives when she enters the real world, I found not fragility but vulnerability when Ken tells Barbie, “I just don’t know who I am without you . . . it’s ‘Barbie and Ken.’ There is no just ‘Ken.’” By the film’s end, Ken accepts that he must live life apart from Barbie and find his own sense of self. But the question—which I can imagine Gerwig saw mirrored in the real world for women—is: what will his society allow him to do?

In some ways, the men and women in Barbie are like oil and water: They don’t really mix. Barbie’s creator is a woman, but the corporate suits who control the product of Barbie in the present of the film (unlike Mattel’s board in reality) are all men; Barbie Land is made to be a paradise for Barbie, while it is unclear if the Kens live anywhere or have any other function besides residing on the beach. Even the husband of America Ferrara’s character is presented as a doltish figure who is so preoccupied with Duolingo that he doesn’t even notice that his wife and daughter have gone to Barbie Land.

The ideas that undergird these worlds—patriarchy in the real world and a sort of matriarchal sisterhood in Barbie Land—don’t allow room for both men and women to flourish. There seems to be room for only one of the sexes to thrive.

A desire for tenderness

One of my lingering questions after viewing the film is how deep the divide between men and women is—and how we can bridge it. As I looked for answers, I was struck by how an article in Vogue’s May 2023 issue added nuance to the divide. It was extraordinarily thoughtful in how it talked about the film and its background. And yet, it was hard to ignore that interspersed throughout this piece was the Vogue photoshoot in which Robbie, in a similar vein to her character of “Stereotypical Barbie,” is once again dressed up to sell with her body the various pieces of haute couture Vogue asked her to model. I’m not suggesting that Robbie’s posing for a Vogue shoot is wrong or demeaning; rather, it makes me wonder how we can all become more human—and appreciative of the humanity of others—in a society that seems structured to examine us, make money off of us, and ultimately, create us to be more easily consumable by the other.

Robbie’s physical beauty is not just pictured, but something the Vogue piece lays out in words: after minutely describing what she wore to the interview, the writer says, “Although she is impossibly beautiful, Robbie’s aura is sprite-like and a little feral. It’s easy to imagine she just wandered away from a traveling circus.” Again, certainly creative copy, but that “impossibly beautiful” comment gives me pause. The piece has done so much work to help readers better know the star; there’s also tension here between the celebration of Robbie’s work in Barbie and how the fashion magazine is using her name and face. I’m reminded of Robbie’s line near the end of Barbie: “I want to be a part of the people that make meaning, not the thing that is made.” It seems that part of what makes it hard to be a woman in current society is that sometimes we are asked to do both at the same time.

For all its comedy, witty remarks, and satirical spars, tenderness toward womanhood shines through in many places—the scene in which Barbie first cries, the interactions she has with Barbie creator Ruth Handler, the moment she tells an older woman about her beauty and the woman responds with “I know it,” the footage from the lives of Barbie cast and crew that appear during the moment in which Robbie discerns whether she wants to become human. This tenderness is something I long to see in discussing the issues that men face, too.

As I think about the relationship between men and women as portrayed in this film, I’m reminded a bit of how the CEO of Mattel just wants Barbie to get back in her box—back in her context, back into the way she thought and felt before, to be sellable. Similarly, it can be tempting to have rather “boxed” views of what it means to be a feminist or part of the patriarchy. These terms are large, and it’s easy to reduce them to small, easily packageable terms—and to include whole groups of people in their application. Like the Kens who don’t have a full view of patriarchy and like the Barbies who believe they have solved all the problems of feminism, what if we better learned and understood the nuances behind these terms and didn’t use them so easily against each other?

Our real-world work in progress

It was not in Ken’s performance of patriarchy but in his turning of Barbie’s words back upon her that I felt the biggest slap in the face when it comes to the relationship between men and women. Near the end of the film, Ken comes out of Barbie’s dream house, which he has turned into his own Kendom sanctuary, and basically tells her what she told him in the beginning of the film—no, I don’t have time for you tonight because every night is guys’ night. This plays out again in the Barbies’ determination that Kens can have a few more roles in Barbie Land, but the proportion will equal in reverse that of women and men in the real world.

This giving each other their “just deserts,” the attitude of, “well, you treated me this way, so I will also treat you in the same way,” is one that I think each of us—every man and every woman—has the responsibility to tend to, within ourselves. We live in a relational world, and we actually need each other. And, sure, to uphold the dignity and goodness of the other is a pretty messy process in which we will fail a lot, but one hopes we won’t stop working to try better.

According to Gerwig in her Atlantic interview with Li, though the relationship dynamic is not solved at the end of Barbie, the messiness and blending are all part of mutual growth:

We’re all still figuring things out—that’s part of it. But the only thing I could ever give anyone is that they’re all still in the mess. Maybe it’s a little better for the Kens. You don’t want to tell people how to watch things, but at the end of the movie, the production design incorporates some of Ken’s fascinations into Barbie Land. Like, the perfection is not as beautiful as the thing that started blending everything together. I remember when we went to shoot the finale, when we all walked on set, we were like, This is the most beautiful it’s ever been.

In the spirit of “all still figuring things out,” Barbie has encouraged me to examine where I can make space for others in my own life. It has made me ponder how women can support men and how men can support women in the process of becoming our own persons. And that’s an ever worthwhile, real-world pursuit.