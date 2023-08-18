“Barbie” Is Whatever You Want It To Be

The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie dropped in May with the tagline: “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”

And people have both loved and hated Barbie the movie since its release on July 21. The New York Post called it “an exhausting, spastic, self-absorbed and overwrought disappointment.” The Guardian judged it to be “entertaining and amiable, but with a softcore pulling of punches.” The Independent called it “a near-miraculous achievement.” According to the Daily Mail, “It’s uneven, disjointed, the plot makes no real sense — and the dead hand of corporate America weighs heavily upon it.” According to Rolling Stone, Barbie may be “the most subversive blockbuster of the 21st century.” Some Republicans are calling for a boycott of the film.

But the box office totals seem to suggest that the film is certainly for everyone. Barbie’s marketing campaign clocked in at $150 million, more than its production budget of $145 million. In the months leading up to the film’s release on July 21, the world filled with carefully-saturated shades of Barbie pink. It was impossible to log onto YouTube in the months coming up to the film without seeing Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie playing with puppies and talking to BuzzFeed or Greta Gerwig on The View. And that’s not to mention the endless partnerships: Target, Bloomingdales, Xbox, Balmain, Burger King, Hot Topic, Gap, Airbnb (which is marketing a full-size Barbie DreamHouse, hosted by Ken, in Malibu), Crocs, Spirit Halloween, Flo from Progressive Insurance.

That marketing campaign worked. Audiences have been donning pink and turning out in droves for Barbie, which has turned out to be one of the major cultural events of the summer. The film made $155 million in its opening weekend, the most of any film this year (and it debuted alongside Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, contributing to the fourth-highest box office weekend in history).

From the beginning, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has been nothing if not self-aware.

The Barbie phenomenon

The first Barbie doll debuted from toy company Mattel in 1959, wearing the black-and-white striped swimsuit she sports in the teaser trailer for the movie. Within the narrative the movie unfolds at the beginning, narrated by Helen Mirren, “dolls were always and forever baby dolls.” Until Barbie—the first woman doll.

What the film doesn’t say is that there was a woman doll before Barbie: a German doll called “Lilli” for adults, who originated in a comic strip about a high-end call girl. In 1956, Ruth Handler was traveling in Switzerland with her daughter Barbara, and the Lilli doll caught her eye. In 1959, Handler debuted her own slightly less sexy doll, “Barbie.” Over the years, the Barbie brand has frequently been criticized for giving young women unrealistic body expectations, fueling rampant consumerism, and encouraging sexualization of young girls.

Mattel has been famously protective of the Barbie brand, suing Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua for their 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” over concerns that it oversexualized the doll. Over the years, Barbie dolls’ demographic has swung younger and younger—in other words, shrunk. Given the context and Mattel’s repeated attempts to expand the demographic to include older girls, the film simply is a marketing campaign, in addition to whatever else it is—an attempt to make Barbies cool again to preteens, early teens like the girl depicted in the film, and adult women with nostalgia. Some combination of edginess and earnestness is the order of the day.

That means leaning into some adult themes—not just gynecologist visits and cellulite, but being what one character calls “weird and dark and crazy.” The film’s credit song, “Barbie World” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, samples the infamous “Barbie Girl” and veers far away from family-friendly lyrics: a real left turn from the 1997 lawsuit, which was dismissed on parody grounds.

The marketing dimension is just the first example of the film’s many levels of self-awareness: Mattel is selling toys and possibly trying to shift the demographic for a hundred-million dollar brand, while issuing a complicated apology for past mistakes—in order to sell more toys.

Far from shoving problems with Barbie under the rug, Gerwig puts a monologue in the mouth of a fifteen-year-old who accuses Barbie of being a “fascist” who “set the feminist movement back fifty years.” The film trawls the Barbie archives for the weirdest and least appropriate: “Sugar Daddy” Ken, a puberty doll with growing breasts, a Barbie with a TV screen in her back (“Whose dream is this? No one’s. It’s no one’s dream,” says TV Barbie).

Today, you can buy “Weird Barbie,” Kate McKinnon’s character from the film who is literally an over-played-with doll, from Mattel for $50. She is limited-edition.

Something is rotten in the state of Barbie Land

The film itself is a creative, surrealist take on a coming-of-age story. Barbie, happily living in Barbie Land with all her friends in a fun (if heavy-handed) feminist fantasy where women rule the world, has no problems. But one day she finds herself plagued by cellulite, bad breath, and thoughts of death. To fix her problems, she sets off on a journey to find the girl who is playing with her and making her feel these ways—and discovers a world dominated by the patriarchy. Incidentally—Ken is always incidental—Ken comes along, and is enthralled by a world where he is respected and men are in control.

Barbie finally finds the troubled mother-daughter duo from whose emotional issues her own troubles are arising, and the trio return to Barbie Land, where Ken has tried to escape his incidental status and institute a version of patriarchy largely defined by horses but with a hefty dose of dominating Barbies through brainwashing. America Ferrara, who plays the mother in the mother-daughter duo, gives an insightful (and extremely Greta Gerwig) speech about the struggles of being female in today’s day and age, deprogramming the Barbies from the patriarchy cult. A few hijinks later, Barbie decides to become a real person, with the help of the spirit of Ruth Handler, whose ghost lives in the Mattel headquarters. Along the way, there are several musical numbers, some sparkling acting especially by the two leads, and several—in fact endless—jibes at patriarchy.

There are a few genuine moments that, if you come with heart of your own, will have heart. Barbie’s choice to be a real woman is accompanied by Billie Eilish’s ethereal original track, “What Was I Made For?” The montage of real human life, coupled with Barbie’s realization that not everything will be perfect and that human life involves suffering, gives content to the climactic moment of the film—when Barbie says “yes” to being a human being.

Though the transformation comes somewhat out of left field—and the in-story mechanics are sketchy—there is something powerful about Barbie’s “yes” to being human, the acceptance of a reality that for we viewers is a given. Similarly, the healing of the relationship between a mother and a daughter over the course of the film is heartwarming to watch. Mattel fairly compellingly pleads that even with the imperfection of Barbie as a toy, she can be a means for good in the world.

The feminism of the film is typical but insightful Greta Gerwig fare—aware, like Little Women, of the particular joys and sufferings of being a woman. Gerwig has a talent for putting things into words, and America Ferrara’s speech about the struggles of being female in today’s culture gave rise to applause in my theater. This same talent, though, can get heavy-handed and distracting. Some clunky lines are overly self-aware articulations of basic feminism points: being a woman doesn’t have to mean compromising on femininity or intelligence or agency; it’s unfair to treat women as objects; it’s okay to not want to be a mom or to want to be a mom. Laying every struggle of being a woman at the feet of patriarchy also lacks nuance and is a bit of a lazy move.

The film’s depictions of masculinity have been the target for endless ire. If one sees the “Kens” of the movie as stand-ins for men, the film looks pretty bleak: men are dominated and dismissed within Barbie Land, treated as mere objects. Of course, the parallels with feminism are intentional and clear, and at the end, the Kens are promised as much power as women have in our own world—a classic tongue-in-cheek resolution. Ken is about Barbie in this case as in all others: as the promotional material puts it, “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.”

Though the film does work to protect itself against claims of misandry (the Kens aren’t men, they’re just Kens! The Kens are a stand-in for the struggles of women in contemporary society!), it’s uncomfortable to watch Ken being constantly dismissed, and to lack any real resolution for his frustrations (sympathetically portrayed by Ryan Gosling). Of course, maybe we are supposed to be uncomfortable, but the film offers no solution. There is no depiction of a mutually enriching, mutually dependent relationship between men and women, or even one man and one woman: the “real world” is a caricature of patriarchy, and Barbie Land is briefly a caricature of patriarchy before returning to what it was before, a caricature of gynocracy that is supposed to be a commentary on patriarchy.

By overstating all its cases, the movie undermines all of them—but it’s fun to watch, and it knows it, constantly winking back at you through the screen. For example, Mattel’s “board” in the film is entirely men, making for a funny moment where Barbie asks to meet the woman in charge and is met with man after man. (In reality, Mattel’s board is 6 men and 5 women.) This kind of skewing of reality is the perfect fodder for outrage content—and many critics stumble into the trap. Barbie’s depiction of the patriarchy is an exaggeration, but it’s an intentional one, like everything else in this dizzyingly self-aware film. It’s making serious points—but it’s just a joke—but it’s depicting real problems—but don’t take it too seriously.

Come on Barbie, let’s go write a hot take

All these caricatures on caricatures make the film difficult to write about, and have lent to the firestorm of takes on Barbie. Barbie is a film that was made for takes. No matter what you want to say—that Barbie is misandrist, that Barbie is misogynist, that it imposes stereotypes, that the entire film is based on materialist consumerism, that the film is unkind to men or unkind to women or tone-deaf or irritating—is already being said by the film itself. The film comes up behind you whenever you try to get perspective on it; you turn around and it’s already where you were meaning to be.

Barbie is philosophically in line with the successor to postmodern irony: a phenomenon called metamodernism, where a combination of irony and earnestness replaces irony alone. In The Metamodernist Manifesto, Luke Turner describes metamodernism as “the mercurial condition between and beyond irony and sincerity, naivety and knowingness, relativism and truth, optimism and doubt, in pursuit of a plurality of disparate and elusive horizons.” Earnestness pervades the Barbie phenomenon—the earnestness of Margot Robbie’s character herself, of the pink-wearing crowds breaking records at the box office, of Greta Gerwig’s powerful articulation of the struggles of being a woman in today’s world. But intertwined with that sincerity are endless, inextricable threads of irony, making it impossible to pin down.

“You can be a lover or a fighter, whatever you desire / Life is a runway, and you’re the designer,” Ava Max belts in “Choose Your Fighter,” her ballad for the film’s pop-star-studded soundtrack. Whatever you want Barbie to be—whether you’re looking for heartwarming nostalgia or outrage fodder, whether you want to be deeply understood or alienated by “confusingly attractive people”—you can pick and choose it out of Barbie, because it is both earnest and ironic about all of its elements.

But by being a little too smart for everyone, by staying one step ahead, the film doesn’t take any risks, and it won’t likely change anyone’s mind. Whatever your take is—whether it’s anti-patriarchy or pro-patriarchy, whether you think feminism was a big mistake or the most important moment of the twentieth century, whether you love Barbie or hate Barbie—the film already portrays or ironizes your opinion in shimmering, impervious plastic.

If you bring heart to Barbie, the film will have heart, just like the imaginative person playing with a plastic doll. But it’s the shimmering kaleidoscope of opinions that fascinates. And because it already contains everyone’s opinions, it may not change lives or change minds—but it will launch a thousand threads.

And that’s what it’s made for.