Trump Gets Indicted, and Other News From the Week

Smoke from Canada wildfires tanks air quality in Northeast U.S.

The northeastern United States. turned into a scene straight out of an apocalyptic movie this week as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted through New York City and Washington, D.C., turning the air a hazy gray-orange and spiking air pollution to dangerous levels.

Officials advised residents in the affected areas to mask up or stay home. At one point during the week-long air pollution, New York City had the second most polluted air in the world, behind New Delhi, India.

The recent pollution incident began after over a hundred wildfires started burning in Quebec, spreading polluted air south toward the states. For Canadians, this is an ongoing problem.

“Over the past six weeks, hundreds of out-of-control wildfires have spread across Canada causing mass evacuations and burning through millions of acres,” reports CBS. “While the Canada wildfire season runs from May through October, such destruction this early in the season is rare. One month in, Canada is on track to have its most destructive wildfire season in history.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other politicians have laid blame for the unusually destructive wildfires at the feet of climate change, while others argue that the fires are the result of years of forest mismanagement. —Madeline Fry Schultz

Trump indicted on federal charges, first for a former president

Donald Trump is now the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges. Trump’s legal woes keep stacking up — after being indicted in Manhattan over alleged hush money payments and being found liable for sexual abuse, now Trump has been indicted over his handling of classified documents.

“Trump lied and schemed and misled federal investigators in order to hold on to sensitive materials that he knew were still classified, according to a bombshell 37-count federal indictment unsealed Friday,” NBC explains.

Regarding over a hundred classified documents seized from his home by the FBI last August, the indictment accuses the former president of breaking seven laws, including “31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and single counts of false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation and a scheme to conceal,” per NBC.

In a move likely surprisingly to no one, Trump is fundraising off the indictment, doubtless hoping that the narrative of persecution will boost his 2024 presidential campaign. Meanwhile House Republicans have jumped to his defense.

The charges laid out in the indictment, however, do not look good for the former president.

“We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone,” said special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges against Trump and his aide Walt Nauta. “Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.” —MF

Bryan Cranston says he’s stepping back from acting

Bryan Cranston, who turned in arguably one of the best television performances of all time in Breaking Bad, told British GQ that he’s going to retire from his craft in 2026, at least temporarily.The impetus is what will be the actor’s 70th birthday. “I want to change the paradigm once again,” he said. “For the last 24 years, [my wife] Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it… It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.’”The pair plan to make a break for it to a foreign country, probably France, live rural for at least half a year and learn the language. Cranston will close his production company, Moonshot Entertainment, and wind down his business activities with Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul. Cranston does still have some projects in the pipeline before 2026. Soonest is an appearance in the new Wes Anderson movie, Asteroid City, premiering in theaters this month. —Margaret Brady

Good News of the Week

10 year old found alive after getting lost in the Cascades

Officials feared the worst for Shunghla Mashwani after the little girl got separated from her family while visiting the chilly Cascade Mountains near Seattle, Washington.

Rescuers say they found the child with just scrapes and bruises after a night in the wilderness when temperatures dropped to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shunghla and her family came to the United States just a couple years ago from Afghanistan. They told authorities they frequently visit the mountains because they remind them of their home. “She said she knew it was the right thing to follow the river. She proved an extraordinarily resourceful and resilient 10-year-old,” said the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. —MB

Watch of the Week

Nineteen years ago, conjoined twins Erin and Jade Buckles underwent surgery for their separation. Now, the formerly conjoined twins are leading full and happy lives. They met just recently with the medical personnel for a special reunion. Watch here to catch their story:

