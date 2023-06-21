Travel with a Local: Somerville, New Jersey

Somerville is a vibrant little town just a fifty-minute train ride from New York City. What was once a dull commuter hub has transformed into a lively and engaging town that always has something to do and see. The town dates back to the Revolutionary War, when the now-historic Wallace House hosted General George Washington for dinner and strategy planning while he was wintering in nearby Morristown.

The residential streets in Somerville host a mix of tall, brightly-colored Victorians, subdued Colonials, and twentieth-century family homes. The town encourages walking, boasting a pedestrian-only street filled with tasty restaurants, fair-trade coffee, quaint shops where you can pick up Somerville swag or a cocktail kit, an award-winning chocolate shop, an arcade, and even a tattoo parlor, if you’re feeling the need for some body art.

During the summer, Division Street is the epicenter of Somerville’s events. On Thursday nights, you can bring a chair and enjoy a movie under the stars on a giant blow-up screen. On Friday and Saturday nights, you can settle in for the Summer Stage, where local and traveling bands will entertain you with their tunes. As you wander around, be on the lookout for murals on the sides of buildings and in alleys, painted by local artists.

Where should we eat?

Visit Project P.U.B. if you’re in the mood for upscale American fare. Personally, I can’t resist their french fries fried in duck fat (drooling just thinking about it). Their drinks, both alcoholic and non, are unmatched, and they always have good beer on tap.

Division Cafe serves Costa Rican food, including award-winning empanadas. It’s hard for me to order anything besides their bean-and-cheese empanadas and Gallo Pinto, but everything is tasty.

For coffee, my order is a latte and perhaps a pastry from the vegan and gluten-free friendly bakery case at Ambee Coffee Co.

Somerville has two excellent options for Thai food: Origin Thai and Kuay Tiew Noodles. Origin Thai offers an atmosphere conducive to a romantic date night, while Kuay Tiew is family-friendly.

Pop-culture junkies, look no further than Surf, Turf, and Earth, featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. While the menu can be a little intimidating due to the sheer number of potential build-your-own combinations, anything cooked Baja-style is *chef’s kiss.*

Walk back to Division Street to top the night with dessert at Blue Sheep Bake Shop, which, coincidently, is another local eatery featured on the Food Network. Whether you’re in the mood for ice cream, over-the-top brownies, macaroons, tiny cakes, or cupcakes, their case will have something to satisfy your craving.

Where should we stay?

There are three hotels, all within a 5-10 minute drive of Main Street. But the newest is the AC Hotel. It boasts a rooftop tapas bar, The Bradford, ideal for if you get in late and are craving a snack before falling asleep. And like so many towns now, a handful of Airbnbs are within walking distance of downtown Somerville.

What should we see?

The Friday night car shows, aka Cruise Nights, run from Memorial Day through Labor Day. People travel from all over in their vintage and shiny new cars to join in the largest show of its kind on the east coast. It's fun to stroll through the line-up, even for someone who’s not a car person. There are few places you can see a DeLorean parked between a 1950s Cadillac and the latest model Ferrari.

Hosted on Memorial Day weekend, the Tour of Somerville is now in its seventy-eighth year. A full day of amateur and professional races loop the main streets. From a comfortable seat on the sidewalk outside your chosen restaurant, you can feel the powerful wind the cyclists create as they accelerate, lap after lap, toward the finish.

If jazz is more your speed, consider visiting in September for the annual Central Jersey Jazz Festival. In between sets, take a look inside any of the five antique shops in town for your next treasure.

Whenever you’re in town, even if it’s a run-of-the-mill Tuesday, take a walk down Division Street. You never know if there will be a new art installation with artists spray-painting benches or an informative tunnel for Women’s History Month.

Whether you drive in and out of town in a day or stay for a long weekend, Somerville will keep you busy with yummy food and an eclectic environment. This exciting town celebrates small businesses and takes a refreshing stance on prioritizing community.