The Supreme Court Sides with Native Americans, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Supreme Court rules in favor of Native tribes in adoption case

On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978. That law gives priority to Native American families when placing a Native child for adoption, and the state of Texas and three non-Native families had sued, arguing that the Act violates the U.S. constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

“We reject all of petitioners' challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing,'' wrote Justice Amy Comey Barrett for the majority, who ruled 7-2. Only Justices Alito and Thomas dissented.

The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed during a period when around a third of Native-born children were being removed from their families and placed in foster care or adoption situations, according to Reuters. “In the not-so-distant past, Native children were stolen from the arms of the people who loved them. They were sent to boarding schools or to be raised by non-Indian families - all with the aim of erasing who they are as Native people and tribal citizens,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “These were acts of unspeakable cruelty that affected generations of Native children and threatened the very survival of Tribal Nations.”

The case was called Brackeen v. Haaland after one of the couples, Texans Jennifer and Chad Brackeen, who adopted a child born to a Navajo mother in 2018. The family hopes to adopt that child’s biological sibling, and the couple’s lawyer plans to still pursue that in state court. —Margaret Brady

Romanian government expands charges against Andrew Tate in alleged sex trafficking case

Andrew Tate, the kickboxing champion and internet personality best known for his misogynistic views and self-identification as “king of toxic masculinity,” has been in legal trouble lately — surrounding his alleged treatment of women. In December, Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. This week, Romanian prosecutors said they are upping the charges against him.

After the initial charges, Tate spent three months in prison and is now under house arrest pending his trial. Tate, his brother Tristan, and two alleged female associates have denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, Romania’s anti-crime unit, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, announced that it was upping the human trafficking charges to “human trafficking in continued form,” making the charges against Tate more serious. Prosecutors have also added a seventh victim to the case, after the initial charges only pertained to six women. Tate was served legal papers by U.K. lawyers representing four alleged victims as well. According to the attorneys, the letter details “the allegations made by the four women, including violent rapes, serious physical assaults and controlling and coercive behaviour.”

Tate has continued to deny wrongdoing, saying that the charges against him are weak. In an interview with BBC earlier this month, he said his message to young men who follow him is “to be disciplined, to be diligent, to listen, to train, to work hard, to be exactly like me.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Pope Francis discharged from hospital after surgery

Pope Francis was discharged from a hospital in Rome this week, nine days after undergoing surgery to repair a hernia. The pope seemed in good spirits as he spoke to well-wishers following his departure. When reporters asked how he was doing, he responded, “Still alive.” Yet, NPR reported, “As he smiled and shook hands, his face looked wan and thinner than usual.”

Pope Francis’ surgeon, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, said simply that the 86-year-old was “better than before” his abdominal surgery. "He will be able [to carry out his duties] better than before because he no longer will have the discomfort,” he said. “He will be a stronger pope.”

It doesn’t sound like this stint in the hospital will slow the pope down.

"He has already resumed working," said Alfieri. "We asked him to rest a bit, and I am certain that this time he will listen to us a bit more, because he has some important commitments which he told us he would respect."

This isn’t the pope’s first recent stint in the hospital. Earlier this year, he stayed at the same hospital for treatment for bronchitis.

After he was discharged this week, NPR reports, “instead of going straight back to the Vatican, Francis stopped to pray for 10 minutes before an icon of the Virgin Mary at the famous St. Mary Major Basilica, which he often visits after trips abroad to give thanks.” —MFS

US Olympian dies from childbirth complications

U.S. Track and Field star and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie was found dead in her home last month after suffering complications related to childbirth. A just-released autopsy says the 32-year-old, who weighed just 96 pounds, was eight months pregnant and possibly suffered respiratory distress and eclampsia when she went into labor alone in her Florida home.

Authorities do not suspect drug use or foul play. NBC notes that eclampsia is “a rare, severe pregnancy-related condition that can include seizures or coma and is more prevalent in Black women.”

Agent Kimberly Holland, who spoke with Bowie just two weeks before she died, said of Bowie’s unborn child, “I think that that would have been one of the most luckiest babies ever, because she had so much love to give.”

Bowie’s “autopsy listed bipolar disorder as part of her medical history, but she was ‘just so happy’ in their final conversation, said Holland,” reports NBC.

Former teammate Allyson Felix, who developed preeclampsia and delivered her baby via emergency C-section in 2018, wrote for Time that Bowie’s death should call attention to the maternal mortality rate, especially for black women.

“According to the CDC, in 2021 the maternal mortality rate for Black women was 2.6 times the rate for white women,” she wrote. “Serena Williams had near-death complications during her pregnancy. Beyoncé developed preeclampsia. I hate that it takes Tori’s situation to put this back on the map and to get people to pay attention to it. But oftentimes, we need that wake-up call.” —MFS

Good News of the Week

Bride’s self-made wedding cake goes viral

Wedding cakes are more often than not outsourced. The goal is for the cake to taste as good as it looks, and for it to reflect the colors of the wedding. Sometimes, however, brides will go so far as to design, bake, and decorate their own cakes.

One such bride, an Air Force veteran and Washington, D.C. resident, took it upon herself to do just that. Last month, on May 14, Lilly Mendoza married active-duty service member Dennis Mendoza in Altamonte Springs, Florida. She had finished the final touches on her wedding cake just hours before she and her husband took their vows. Her photographer, Daniella Koontz, caught the moment and shared the video on her Instagram account the next day on May 15. Koontz wrote: “POV: You’re a pastry chef, so you make your own wedding cake.” The clip quickly became viral, receiving more than 7.8 million views.

Unfortunately, there were some negative comments about the cake’s “unfinished” appearance. Some didn’t like the colors Mendoza incorporated, and others said she made the cake for the purpose of getting attention. Mendoza responded with the truth, however, and recalled her intentions.

"That claim doesn’t make any sense," she said. "We didn't even pay for a videographer. Our vendors put up the videos because they wanted to," Mendoza explained to Fox News Digital. It is sometimes the case, she further explained, that people forget that there are “real people attached to viral videos.” She thought that making her own cake would not only be easier and save money, but would also be really fun.

Her five-tiered vanilla cake incorporated her wedding theme colors—blue, white, and gold—and a cascading vine with white and blue flowers. Although this is her first wedding cake, she has loved baking since she was a young girl.

Mendoza recently graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. She earned her bachelor’s degree in “applied food studies and a focus on baking and pastry.” So, why wouldn’t this professional pastry chef make her own wedding cake if she so desired?

Lilly and her husband are preserving a frozen slice of their cake to eat on their first wedding anniversary.

The young bride’s social media account, LilDozaBakes, lets others in on her secrets to design, bake, and decorate their own wedding cakes.—Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

These six nurses at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Missouri were pregnant at the same time, giving birth within a 12-month period. Some of them are new moms. Watch this video to see their reunion with all their babies: