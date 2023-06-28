Supporting Our Friends through High-Risk Pregnancy

Immediately after my first child was born in 2019, I was diagnosed with a rare and strange medical condition that threatened my future pregnancies. Though the condition was treatable, its rarity demanded highly specialized obstetrical care. We were fortunate to establish care with maternal-fetal medicine specialists in our area with experience treating my disease. With their help, we had a second child: a son, Liam, born in 2021 via an emergency c-section eight weeks early.

My two sons are living miracles, yet the literal and figurative scars of two harrowing perinatal journeys have lingered.

I’m far from alone. I’ve been shocked by the number of friends and acquaintances whose pregnancies have been threatened by unexpected left turns into rare and strange medical diagnoses. Some of their babies have survived. Some have not.

Data shows that the number of pregnancies labeled “high risk” is on the rise. Some sources indicate that six to eight percent of pregnancies face a high risk of serious complications. Chances are, in your broader circle of friends, neighbors, or acquaintances, you know someone who’s experienced (or will, in time, experience) a challenging pregnancy.

Knowing how to respond to our friends’ physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychological needs can be difficult. And though I am far from an expert, having had two children impacted by a rare disease has shed light both on what heals and what wounds.

Read the Room

For high-risk mothers, “typical,” low-risk birth stories can be tough to hear. I remember visiting a close friend who’d just had her second baby a few weeks after I brought Liam home from the NICU. I was happy to hear her birth story; however, her grievances about minor aberrations (like clamping the umbilical right after birth) felt indelicate, given that she knew the intimate details of my delivery. I couldn’t help feeling as though her account of her birth experience was a bit tone-deaf when she knew that I still carried some lingering trauma from mine.

The friends who were most supportive of me after my complicated delivery were the ones who constantly reminded me that I was not alone in the hardship, that they were willing to listen if I wanted to talk, and that they were ready to simply be present with me if I didn’t want to talk about it at all. For months and through every scenario, they proved emotionally mature, somehow intuiting when I was in a position to hear about their own redemptive birth stories—and when I wasn’t. And the extraordinary beauty of these friendships is that they weren’t offended when I wasn’t in a place to hear.

This type of situational awareness can be a true gift to a friend grieving a challenging birth, healing from trauma, or processing the lingering wounds of a difficult delivery or postpartum period. It is a gift I hope to give my friends if and when they walk through their own unique parenting hurdles.

Take It Seriously: During and After the Fact

When a friend receives a difficult diagnosis in her pregnancy, resist the urge to tell her to “not worry about it” or “trust your doctors.” Particularly for women with rare diseases, patients carry a tremendous burden to educate themselves about their conditions and advocate for their care. Dismissing the challenges or suggesting that the mother worries “too much” is deeply unhelpful.

Instead, treat the issue as seriously as you would if it were your own pregnancy, your own child. Resist the temptation to dispense advice and, instead, ask questions. Tell your friend that you understand this is a challenging situation and let her know that she is not alone in carrying it.

If a complicated pregnancy ends in a healthy mother and baby, don’t assume that the positive outcome erased all traces of trauma. The lingering mental health effects of a high-risk pregnancy can be devastating. A recent study published in BMC Psychology reports that women experiencing or who have experienced high-risk pregnancies carry a “host of emotional issues including fear, guilt, shock, grief, frustration, worry, loneliness and isolation.” Even the label of “high-risk” in and of itself puts women at an increased risk of developing or intensifying psychological disorders during the perinatal phase. These effects are not limited to women who have borne the unspeakable burden of losing a child, though those situations are uniquely devastating in a way that those of us with healthy children will never fully comprehend.

Acknowledging the challenges involved in the entire perinatal period, from early pregnancy to the fourth trimester and beyond, can be affirming for high-risk mothers. While it is kind to offer consolation, be cautious about veering into a tone that sounds dismissive or glib. And when all else fails, keep in mind that sometimes, simply offering, “I don’t know what to say,” can be more than enough to signal your compassion and concern.

Educate Yourself about Her Condition

As a mother whose pregnancies were impacted by a rare disease, explaining my condition to others quickly became emotionally exhausting. I appreciated when our close family members and friends relieved some of my burden by taking time to read about the condition and understand its risks, treatments, and long-term prognosis. This meant that when my sons were in the NICU, I could simply shoot out a text that said, “his bili rebounded again,” instead of attempting to choke out a medical-school-level analysis of his condition (which I, myself, was still learning).

In emphasizing the importance of understanding your friend’s condition, one high-risk mom I spoke to shared that, “hoping for the best is not enough: both acknowledgment and hands-on support are critical.”

Understanding the details of your friend’s condition can help you determine what type of hands-on support to offer. For instance, if she is on bed rest, tangible support like childcare, cooking, or cleaning can help. If the complications affect the baby but not the mother, ask her when appointments or treatments are occurring so you can add them to your calendar. One mom told me that when she was hospitalized for an invasive surgical procedure, friends and family set alarms on their phones so they could think of her and pray during that time. “It meant so much to look at the clock in the hospital room and know that at the moment I was about to head to the O.R., people all around the country were praying for us,” she told me.

Don’t Just Ask, “Is There Anything I Can Do?”

It makes sense to ask a friend what you can do for her, but in high-stress medical situations, it shifts the burden: It puts your friend in a position where she either has to come up with something or admit that she needs help, which can feel uncomfortable and unnatural.

Instead of asking what you can do, one mom suggests pitching something and providing a few limited options. For instance, say: “I can babysit your other kids so you get a break. I can do Wednesday night or Friday morning. What’s better?” One mom shared that a neighbor texted her and said they would bring dinner and asked her what night would be best. “It made it so much easier to accept help,” she told me.

When our second son was in the NICU for five weeks, a few friends inspired me with their ability to perceive the best type of hands-on support. One friend sent cash via Venmo to cover five days of hospital parking. Another friend looked up the restaurants in the hospital lobby and sent a gift card. Another drove me to the hospital to visit my baby when my C-section recovery prevented me from driving. If someone had asked what we needed, I’m not sure I would’ve come up with these specific forms of support. And given my nature, I don’t think I would’ve asked, even if I did have a sense of what we needed. People willing to, as I say, “lovingly butt in” were a true gift to us.

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Presence

When our children were in the NICU, many friends and family members didn’t reach out. I doubt it was just because they didn’t care. People remain silent for a host of reasons. Some were probably unsure what to say or feared saying the wrong thing. Others didn’t fully understand the extent of what we were going through or the severity of the condition. Others might have worried about coming off as “nosy” or “pushy.”

In time, conversations with some of these people revealed answers like these. It was healing to discover, after the fact, that they cared very deeply for us and our children. But as fallible humans, they weren’t sure what to do. I can understand that.

And yet, it would have meant the world to me for them to show up, warts and all, even if it wasn’t a “great time” to receive visitors; even if I was exhausted and would’ve preferred to be alone; even if someone put their foot in their mouth. What I wanted more than anything else was their imperfect, physical presence.

Say Something

No matter the specific challenges your friend is facing, know that one of the only ways to fail in offering support is to remain silent. Don’t avoid her for fear of further wounding or overwhelming: Your friends are far more likely to forgive you for saying the wrong thing than for saying nothing. Walking through a high-risk pregnancy or challenging postpartum can be isolating, and the gift of your presence will speak volumes more than saying the “right” thing every time.