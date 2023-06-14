'Secrets of the Elephants' Highlights the Feminine Genius

On Earth Day weekend, National Geographic premiered a four-episode docuseries titled, Secrets of the Elephants. More than just a series about elephants, this documentary highlights conservation and scientific achievements that stem from the (human) feminine genius. The three researchers featured in the series are women who use their knowledge of relationships and communication to promote conservation efforts and reduce human-elephant conflict. Narrator Natalie Portman expresses the heart of the series in the first episode: “The success of every family depends on their ability to communicate.”

Forming close relationships via communication is important for everyone, regardless of gender. And yet many secular and religious writers believe that women have special gifts for valuing people and relationships. Elizabeth Lesser writes in her book, Cassandra Speaks: When Women Are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes, “women carry within us a certain way of being, thinking, feeling, and leading long denied its validity and power, and now urgently needed.” Likewise, Pope Saint John Paul II wrote in his Letter to Women: “Perhaps more than men, women acknowledge the person, because they see persons with their hearts. They see them independently of various ideological or political systems. They see others in their greatness and limitations; they try to go out to them and help them.”

It is these ways of being, thinking, feeling, and leading that are celebrated in Secrets of the Elephants. In each episode, the viewer follows Dr. Paula Kahumbu as she searches for elephants in the wild: in the African Savannah, the Namibian desert, the African rainforest, and throughout Asia. A Kenyan researcher and founder of the Hands Off Our Elephants campaign, Kahumbu is the perfect guide for the series. Viewers can sense her genuine excitement as she observes the elephants. “My first forest elephant!” she exclaims as she catches sight of one at the edge of the rainforest. “Their ears are round, like Mickey Mouse!” Kahumbu presents feminine strength throughout the series, advocating for conservation efforts with passion.

Secrets of the Elephants emphasizes that by saving elephants, we also help to preserve our planet, and even our cultures. “Elephants and humans evolved together,” says Kahumbu. This series is very focused on the elephant side of the human-elephant conflict, occasionally at the expense of recognizing the difficulties elephants' human neighbors face. In a tragic moment, an elephant dies from infection from a spear-wound inflicted when he was foraging in a farmer’s field. Kahumbu expresses sadness that the elephant died while he was just looking for food. While her sadness is valid, the farmer’s perspective is overlooked—he or she was likely trying to defend his or her family and livelihood.

During the series, Kahumbu visits with two other elephant researchers, one of whom offers a direct answer to the problem of human-elephant conflict. Dr. Farina Othman is described as a “case worker” for elephants in Borneo. Othman gets to know the local elephants as individuals and educates communities about the temperaments and habits of the elephants in their area to preemptively avoid conflict between humans and elephants. By intimately knowing each elephant as an individual, Othman is able to advocate for both elephants and the humans around them. Othman calls herself “the voice of the elephant.”

The other researcher featured in the series is Dr. Joyce Poole, whose current project is the Elephant Ethogram, a sort of dictionary of elephant behaviors and vocalizations. By carefully observing elephants in national parks and reserves in Kenya and Mozambique, Poole is able to understand what elephants are communicating by watching their trunk, ear, and body positions and listening to their rumblings. She also takes recordings of infrasonic communications that are too low for humans to hear. Amazingly, she communicates with elephants in their own “language”—as well as a human can, anyway. “I say hello and things,” she tells the viewer, and proceeds to demonstrate several elephant calls she has learned over the years.

In being narrated by a woman and featuring women researchers who value conservation, communication, and personal relationships, Secrets of the Elephants isn’t just a celebration of elephants. This series goes one step further to celebrate the women who study them, creating pathways for cooperation, coexistence, conservation, and a brighter future for the whole planet.