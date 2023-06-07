Mastering the Art of Decision Making

The same pattern plays out almost every Sunday: My friend and I make the simple decision of where to go for coffee. To her “Whatcha thinking?” I answer with some version of, “I don’t know. What sounds good to you?”

No big deal, right? There’s a ton of coffee shops in my area. It’s understandable that I’m not always going to have a preference. And it’s good in a friendship to let the other person choose sometimes.

This is what I tell myself, and there’s some truth in it. But there’s also something else going on: I don’t want to be the one to make the decision.

The Weight of Decision-Making

A lifelong perfectionist, I’ve found that my decision-making skills have eroded as I’ve gotten older. What was touted as the glamor of being an adult—you know, those decisions to eat dessert for breakfast and to stay up until whenever—is actually not as marvelous as my ten-year-old self imagined. With every decision comes responsibility for that decision. Another way to put it is that there are consequences—good and bad—for the decisions we make.

Recently, I rediscovered my ambivalent relationship with decision-making. It had finally become necessary to buy another car. I was heavily dragging my feet, to the point that it took a minor car accident to get me to make a decision. As I was working through the details, I noticed similarities to my Sunday coffee dates. In this situation, too, I wanted someone else to make the decision, and with it, to shoulder the responsibility.

Part of my problem has been brilliantly highlighted in a 2018 article for the New York Times, in which Tim Herrera calls this perfectionistic desire to make the best decision “F.O.B.O.: Fear of Better Options.” He writes that researchers refer to it as “maximization,” or “the relentless researching of all possible options for fear that you’ll miss out on the ‘best’ one, leading to indecision, regret and even lower levels of happiness.”

In the car situation, as in many decisions I’ve made in my adult life, I’ve felt a great deal of overwhelm. We live in a culture that gives us many options for just about everything. I may face decision paralysis when looking at a menu, but this feeling is just as familiar in deciding which of the three possible Friday night plans I’ll show up to, or which activities I’ll prioritize on a daily basis.

The same friend I meet for coffee each Sunday has put her own spin on the common phrase, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” and will often tell me, “Variety is the thief of joy.” What she means is that more options do not necessarily equal greater contentment. But both of these sayings hold when it comes to maximization. I don’t feel happy about my decisions because I’m sure there was something that would have been better had I only done a bit more research, thought a bit more about the decision, or given myself more time to make the decision.

Herrera suggests this is a mental trap: “The problem with maximizing is paradoxical: Though maximizers tend to make better decisions, they are less satisfied with those decisions than are people who make quicker ones based on less research. . . . And the ultimate goal of maximizing is impossible: You’ll never be able to examine every possible option before making a decision.”

Unfortunately, the car I chose to buy ended up being defective, and I had to do the work of buying yet another car. This was what I had been trying to avoid all the times I offloaded my decisions on others—making the wrong choice. And here I was smack-dab in the thick of a decision that seemed to have a lot of negative consequences.

Stepping Out from Under the Burden of Perfectionism

Knowing that I have a tendency toward maximization is useful, but yet another component also plays into my decision-making slowness—and that is the personalization of my decisions. What do my decisions say about me? If I suggest a coffee shop and it isn’t as good as we thought it would be, will my friend think I have poor taste? What if I like it and she doesn’t? There’s the temptation to question my liking of the coffee shop based on her review.

This factor is often at the root of my opting out of decision-making. I’d rather others choose than face the potential rejection that might come from my making the decision.

As it turns out, even business leaders struggle in this realm. Writing for the Harvard Business Review, Ron Carucci notes that one of the excuses top executives use to put off hard decisions is consideration of others. Carucci writes, “For some leaders, the thought of estranging those they lead with a difficult call is paralyzing. I’ve heard leaders say things like, ‘Morale is already low. I hate to add to their stress.’ The real issue is that many leaders don’t want to disappoint their people.”

In order to overcome my fear of disappointing others, I need to strengthen my decision-making muscle, which means getting in the practice of making more decisions, starting with where my friend and I go for coffee. If in this small decision, I’m not trying to avoid the potential negative consequences of my decisions, I can become freer to make bigger decisions—and what’s more, own those decisions. I expect I’ll also solidify what I like and dislike, because my opinions will be less shaped by the likes and dislikes of others.

Researchers Serena Hagerty and Kate Barasz tell Harvard Business Review writer Vansundhara Sawhney that acceptance of our decisions is key to helping ourselves out of the anxiety born from continuous mulling over our decisions: “When we can reduce anticipated regret, decisions become easier. . . . [Choice] closure—or taking steps to reframe your choice as final (‘turning the page’ on a decision, so to speak)—can help reduce regret and increase choice satisfaction. Simple examples could include literally closing the menu after you’ve chosen your entrée, or not continuously checking on how a company is doing after you’ve rejected their job offer. So, in other words, acceptance.”

When I begin to shift the maximizing, perfectionistic mindset that has guided my decision-making thus far, what I think I’ll find is gratitude—for the fact that there are options and that I have the opportunity to choose. There’s a particular kind of poise and humility that I’ve noticed in people who make decisions well. They’re good at consulting others without necessarily adopting all their opinions, and they’re open to being wrong. To me that’s a much more pleasant way to travel through life than to always be wondering if I missed out on the “best” decision.

Though I still cringe at the prospect of decisions with less-than-ideal outcomes, the more important thing is that these decisions will be my own.