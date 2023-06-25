Five Die in Titan Sub Disaster, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Titan submarine implodes, killing five people on board

A submarine on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage appears to have been destroyed, killing the five people inside. On Sunday, the submarine lost contact with the surface an hour and 45 minutes into its journey, which was only supposed to last two and a half hours. By Thursday, the Coast Guard confirmed that debris they discovered was from the missing submarine, which suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

For days, the internet was captivated by the story, as onlookers waited to hear about the fate of the passengers, with the saga drawing eerie parallels to the Titanic tragedy itself.

In fact, Titanic director James Cameron alleged that submarine company OceanGate, which created the Titan submarine that was lost, was too “experimental.”

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result,” he said.

The five passengers were British businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood; Suleman Dawood, Shahzada’s 19-year-old son; OceanGate co-founder and CEO Stockton Rush, who piloted the vessel; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a Titanic expert known as “Mr. Titanic.”

According to USAToday, “an ‘anomaly’ the U.S. Navy detected Sunday was likely the small watercraft's fatal blast, according to a senior military official. The irregularity was picked up when the Navy went back and analyzed its acoustic data after the submersible was reported missing that day.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Mercenary-led Russian "coup" fizzles

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of soldier-for-hire firm Wagner Group, has been feuding with Russia's Ministry of Defense for almost a year. But things escalated this week when he ordered his fighters, who have been supporting the invasion of Ukraine, to turn around and head into Russia.

The explosive moment was reportedly caused by Russian bombing of Wagner-affiliated camps, which authorities have denied happened. Prigozhin stunningly declared the Ministry of Defense was "evil" and had to be stopped. "Why did the special military operation begin? ... the war was needed for the self-promotion of a bunch of bastards," he said.

Wagner soldiers took over two large Russian cities, including Rostov-on-Don, and authorities in Moscow appeared to be preparing the city for violence. But on Saturday the conflict abruptly ended, with Wagner standing down in exchange for security promises from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The incident is disconcerting to Western analysts, but a consensus seems to be emerging that Wagner's rebellion signals the beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine — and possibly, the rule of Vladimir Putin. The New York Post points out that in 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev survived a coup attempt, but it was only a matter of time before his government, and the Soviet Union itself, collapsed. —Margaret Brady

Kesha says she almost died after an egg freezing procedure

In a recent cover story for Self magazine, Kesha revealed that she almost died after suffering complications from an egg-freezing procedure. After freezing her eggs last year, she found she was too weak to walk after a show in January.

At the hospital she learned that “she had developed an uncommon yet serious complication from the fertility procedure, which [doctors] attributed, in part, to her weakened immune system,” according to the article. Kesha did not share further details about her condition on the record. She spent nine days in a hospital in Miami.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she said. “It was horrifying.”

While the chance of serious side effects after egg freezing is low, it is still possible that women may develop harrowing medical conditions.

“Occasionally, egg freezing medications can get the ovaries working too hard, resulting in what we call ‘ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome’ or OHSS,” reports the organization Extend Fertility. “OHSS is associated with swollen, enlarged ovaries and the collection of fluid in the abdominal cavity. In less than 5% of cases, OHSS can require monitoring or bedrest for a few days; in extreme cases (less than 1% of women taking these medications) OHSS can cause medical complications, like ovarian torsion, that might require surgery.” —MFS

Exposé says hospital chain pushes hospice care for profit

A report from NBC News alleges that HCA, a for-profit, multinational hospital business, is pushing patients out of treatment and into hospice care in order to make its own death rates look better.

NBC spoke to Marisol Perez, a Texas woman who suffered a devastating bout with COVID-19 in autumn 2021. She was admitted to an HCA hospital, St. David’s, in Austin, and put on a ventilator. Less than a month later, Perez’s mom, Alma Salas, was being pressured to remove her life-sustaining care, despite being confident her daughter would pull through.

The push included repeated visits from palliative care, urging Salas every other day to turn off the ventilator. At one point, half a dozen medical staff loomed over Perez’s bed and told Salas, “ "We really feel it is in the best interests of your daughter to let her go.” A month later, Perez was discharged, making a full recovery. Other patients reportedly had similar experiences.

Dozens of doctors and nurses who work at HCA hospitals told NBC that they are encouraged to persuade families to discontinue treatment and transfer patients to hospice facilities. Allegedly, that benefits the company in two ways: Quality measures that look at in-hospital death rates would improve, and beds would be freed up for new, paying customers. Physicians who don’t cooperate are reportedly ordered to start toeing the line. NBC obtained internal documents that back up the claims.

HCA representatives denied the allegations, but patients’ personal experiences speak for themselves. When healthcare is delivered by a for-profit, big business, so much can go so wrong. —MB

Good News of the Week

Firefighter finds newborn in Florida Safe Haven Baby Box and adopts her

Earlier this year in January, a Florida firefighter awoke to a distinctive alarm that only meant one thing: a baby had been placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box at the station. In those waking moments, the firefighter, who remains anonymous, thought it could have been a false alarm. But sure enough, there was a newborn baby girl sitting calmly in the box and looking sweetly up at him when he found her.

The baby and the firefighter instantly connected. “I picked her up and held her. We locked eyes, and that was it. I’ve loved her ever since that moment.” Comfortably seated in the box, the baby girl was wrapped in a pink blanket, and a bottle had been placed next to her. She appeared to be healthy.

Thoughts regarding adoption flooded the firefighter’s mind. He and his wife had been struggling to conceive for over ten years, and this could be an answer to their prayers. “The way I found her…This was God helping us out,” he explained to TODAY.com.

At that time, he and his wife were registered to adopt in the state of Florida. Before he called her with the news, he brought the baby to the hospital, wrote a note indicating his intentions to adopt, and returned home to tell her what happened.

A few days later on January 4, baby Zoey was brought to her new home. She was officially adopted in April.

Monica Kelsey is the Founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. According to her organization’s website, there are currently 153 baby boxes across the United States. Each baby box is climate controlled, well-ventilated, and quite secure. The device locks after the baby is safely placed inside and the door has been shut.

The website further explains that “A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.”

Both Kelsey and the firefighter gave statements to thank whomever placed the baby in the Baby Box. “Thank you. Thank you for keeping your child safe. Thank you for bringing your child to a place that you knew was going to take care of this child. And thank you for doing what you felt was best,” Kelsey said. —Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

California surfers off Tourmaline Beach near San Diego were surprised last Saturday by a friendly baby seal who wanted to accompany them. The surfers notified SeaWorld officials who verified that the baby seal was healthy. Watch the group play together in this video: