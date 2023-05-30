'Queen of Rock ‘n Rock' Tina Turner Dies, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Stevie Nicks shouts out Taylor Swift’s songwriting

One music legend tipped her hat to another last week: In a concert in Georgia, Stevie Nicks shared with her audience that Taylor Swift’s song, “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” helped her grieve the death of Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in November 2022.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing [You’re On Your Own],” Nicks says in footage that shows her on stage in Atlanta. “As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone.

“We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in, and it would be like, ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years,” Nicks continued. “So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

Swift’s song appears on her 2022 album, Midnights. —Margaret Brady

Legendary rock & roll singer Tina Turner dies

The iconic “Queen of Rock ‘n Rock,” Tina Turner, passed away last week at the age of 83. Turner, known for hits such as “The Best” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” died peacefully in her home after long-suffering health problems, including intestinal cancer.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Turner’s spokesperson wrote in a statement following her passing. "Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist."

In her lifetime, Turner sold 180 million albums, earned 12 Grammy Awards and

“performed over three decades of sold-out stadium tours around the world,” the statement read.

In the days following her death, many have paid tribute to the iconic performer, including King Charles III, who honored Turner with a musical tribute. The newly crowned king allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform her hit, “The Best,” during a changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. Beyonce paid tribute by performing “River Deep, Mountain High” on stage during a performance in London.

Beyonce also spoke about Turner during a performance in Paris, acknowledging Turner’s influence on herself and other artists.

“I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner,” Beyonce told the crowd. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.” —Gabriella Patti

Iam Tongi wins American Idol

The 18-year-old with Pacific Islander ancestry was declared the victor of the 21st season of American Idol last week. Tongi, who is a native of Hawaii but says he was “priced out of paradise” and is living in Washington state, won viewers’ hearts from his very first audition, as he played his recently deceased father’s guitar.

Tongi continued to play the guitar until it broke mid-season. Nevertheless, he soldiered on, wowing judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan and eventually nabbing the gold ring. “It’s amazing,” he told TV Insider. “I was so happy everyone voted. Thank you to everyone.”

Even politicians jumped on the bandwagon. “Congratulations to Hawai’i’s own American Idol,” tweeted the state’s governor, Josh Green, alongside a photo with Tongi.

Tongi, the first Pacific Islander to win Idol, said he’s looking forward to dabbling in new music styles. —MB

Conservatives boycott Target over transgender-friendly, ‘Satanist’ Pride collection

Target is making changes to its Pride-themed collection, including pulling some items from shelves, after intense backlash over some of the clothing items, including a swimsuit designed for transgender women and shirts made by design company Abprallen, “a UK-based brand whose designer has expressed satanist views,” per the New York Post.

Target claimed it was making the change due to “threats” to employees’ well-being.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Despite this partial walk-back, Target has lost $9 billion in market value since the backlash began, with conservatives calling for a boycott of the retailer for at least June.

“Target declined to specify Wednesday which items it was removing,” according to the Associated Press, “but among the ones that garnered the most attention were ‘tuck friendly’ women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company that designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also created backlash.” —MFS

Natalie Portman explains how she lives sustainably — and vintage clothing is key

You won’t catch Natalie Portman wearing fast fashion or clothes made from animal products. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that her commitment to sustainability and animal welfare means that she prefers vintage clothes over trendy, made-in-2023 pieces and opts for vegan options over leather or fur.

“We talk about [climate change] a lot in our household in terms of how we live, what we choose to do,” she said. “I haven’t bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years.”

She also adheres to our mothers’ old adage: “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”

“I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items, most recently a handbag, rather than buy a new one,” she said.

People reports that since the actress became vegan over a decade ago, “she has regularly walked the red carpet in vintage designs, vegan designs and custom-made garments from designers who work with her eco-conscious lifestyle.

Portman noted that she also considers the environmental impact of travel by car or plane, and she prefers to check out books from the library when she can.

“The library plays a big role in the family consciousness as well — a place where we can get joy and greater selection by sharing and not owning,” she said. “It’s a process, and clearly imperfect, but the consciousness is there.” —MFS

Uvalde community remembers victims of school shooting on one-year anniversary

It has been one year since the United States witnessed its second-deadliest school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman entered the Texas elementary school with one of two rifles he had bought days before the shooting. Before law enforcement could intervene, the shooter killed 19 students and two teachers, Irma Garcia and Eva Mirales. Some parents, anxious to save their children, were cuffed by law enforcement, and others, like Angeli Rose Gomez, wiggled out of her cuffs, ran inside the school, and escaped the building with her two children.

Needless to say, it’s been a challenging year for the Uvalde community. Since that fateful day, 21 murals have been painted to commemorate the 19 kids and two teachers who perished. Local artist Abel Ortiz painted these ‘Healing Uvalde’ murals shortly after the shooting in 2022, hoping the effort would provide solace for families and friends. Each one is a portrait, rather than a standard mural so that they never forget their faces, Ortiz noted.

On Wednesday this week, hundreds of Uvalde residents gathered in the evening for a prayer vigil at Uvalde Memorial Park. Attendees opened white envelopes to release hundreds of butterflies in remembrance of those lives lost. A shooting survivor lit a candle during the occasion, and others followed suit.

Several mothers spoke with NBC News to recount the horrific day and the challenges they have faced since then. Veronica Mata, the mother of victim Tess Mata, shares how she starts her day by looking at a picture of her daughter. “I just look at it and tell her, ‘Tess, give me the strength, baby girl. Help me get up.’”

She went on: “We have to learn how to…live our lives because our lives are not the same and our lives will never be the same. So, there’s always that piece missing.” —Hannah Rose Ward

Good News of the Week

A 93-year-old grandmother, Joy Ryan, embarked on a journey eight years ago to visit all 63 U.S. national parks. She has become the oldest person to have accomplished the feat as of last week, although not without company. Her grandson, Brad, accompanied her throughout their expedition. He fondly recalls it as “the greatest privilege of my life.”

The pair traveled to Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park in October 2015. Since then, the two have chronicled their ambitious journey on an Instagram account with 79.9k followers.

Two weeks ago, they concluded their national park rounds with a Monday trip to Pago Pago, American Samoa. In an email to Good Morning America, Brad wrote, “We departed from our hometown of Duncan Falls, Ohio, at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.” After a two-day break in Oahu, the team boarded a flight to American Samoa and landed about seventeen hours later.

This last trip was especially memorable. It served as a bittersweet adventure to mark the end of an incredible journey. American Samoa encompasses seven villages; an array of wildlife, including a colony of fruit bats; and beautiful trails. One can enjoy breathtaking views of the South Pacific.

Brad says Grandma Joy is encouraging others to go on adventures regardless of their age. “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be in the driver’s seat as Grandma Joy made history to become the oldest person to achieve this historic feat,” he concluded. —HRW

Watch of the Week

These parents surprise their one-year-old with her first pair of glasses. Watch their daughter excitedly walk around the house, seeing clearly for the first time.