Missing Girl Featured on 'Unsolved Mysteries' Reunited with Dad after Six Years, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Missing girl featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" found safe

Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she disappeared in 2017, was located in North Carolina after a store clerk recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries series.

Kayla went missing from the Chicago area while in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, after the pair did not show up for a court-ordered custody exchange with Kayla’s father, Ryan Iserka. At the time, Unbehaun had unsupervised parenting rights but lost custody to her ex-husband. It’s unclear what led to the custody arrangement, although Iserka’s lawyer told CNN the mother was “messing with the medical and health issues” of her child.

Unbehaun was arrested and released in Asheville, North Carolina, on a $250,000 bond. Iserka reportedly met with Kayla and drove her back to Illinois.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. I also want to thank all of the followers on the “Bring Kayla Home” Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning,” Iserka said in a statement released by the NCMEC. —Margaret Brady

Scientists say globe likely to breach critical climate threshold by 2027

The World Meteorological Association says there’s a 2 in 3 chance the world will cross 2.7 degrees of warming in the next five years.

It’s significant because the 2015 Paris Agreement calls for the international community to work together to stay below a long-term warming threshold of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.5 degrees Celsius. One year of higher warming doesn’t cross that line, but it does put the world on a path where the long-term average starts inching higher.

The WMO says that human-associated greenhouse gasses and an untimely El Niño weather pattern will likely combine to cause the warming. During El Niño, warm waters in the Pacific contribute to higher air temperatures. That could mean hotter weather for North America and drought for the Amazon.

Reuters also reports that the WMO projects at least one of the next five years will be the hottest on record. —MB

Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim they were in a car chase with paparazzi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they were involved in a harrowing two-hour car chase in Manhattan on Tuesday, an episode drawing eerie parallels with Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. The only problem is that police reports contradict their claims.

A spokeswoman for the couple said that “highly aggressive paparazzi” chased them for “over two hours,” with the pursuit resulting “in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” she said.

But a taxi driver who drove the couple for part of their return from an event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom told the Washington Post “that he would not call the incident a chase, adding that he felt safe during the ride.”

A NYPD spokesman said that despite the gaggle of photographers following the couple, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests.”

According to ABC, police sources say the paparazzi presence was not as bad as the couple had described, and the whole episode took closer to 20 minutes. But, the outlet reports, “The police sources didn't discount the idea that whatever occurred may have been scary for those involved.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

12-week abortion ban passes in North Carolina, moves forward in Nebraska

North Carolina Republicans used a supermajority in the state legislature to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a 12-week abortion ban, meaning the law will go into effect on July 1. It contains exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, and the mother's life.

This means momentum for the pro-life movement as other southern states are passing abortion restrictions: “North Carolina was the last state south of Virginia and east of New Mexico that had not implemented or passed new abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June,” Politico reports.

“This bill is mainstream and a commonsense approach to a very difficult topic,” said North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer before she and her fellow Republicans voted to override the governor’s veto. “This is compromise legislation — a sentiment that has been shared with me by Republicans, independent voters and whispered to me by moderate Democrats.”

The claim that the bill is “mainstream” is true in that most Americans support banning abortion after the first trimester. “According to the CDC, 93 percent of abortions are performed during the first trimester, meaning the procedure will remain accessible in most circumstances when the new law takes effect,” Politico notes.

Nebraska could be next: Even though the legislators shot down a six-week abortion ban just last month, on Tuesday, “lawmakers voted on and adopted an amendment to a bill that would put more guardrails around gender-affirming care for children and teens,” per the Washington Post. “The proposed amendment contains a ban on most abortions at 12 weeks — though it includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life and health of the mother — as well as makes changes to the underlying bill putting more boundaries around transition-related care for youth.” —MFS

Good News of the Week

Nigerians are lauding their soon-to-be Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, for breaking the global record for the most hours of cooking in one session. Indian chef Lata Tondon previously held the title with 87 hours and 45 minutes. Although the hours have been completed, Guinness World Record officials must approve the evidence Baci submitted before she can claim her title.

Baci was determined to do something out of the ordinary to “put Nigeria on the map.” The journey through the long hours of cooking began last Thursday at 15:00 GMT and ended on Monday at 19:45 GMT. Initially, she planned to cook for 96 hours; but when the crowd became increasingly supportive, she gathered her strength to finish at the 100-hour mark.

All of her recipes—including jollof rice and akara, to name a few—are homemade. She shares her great love for culinary arts with her mother.

The 27-year-old chef told BBC News Pidgin her hopes for her peers. “This attempt is proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support,” she said.

The rules were as follows: Baci earned a five-minute break every hour. One assistant could work with her at a time. As she took her breaks, a medical assistant checked her vital signs. She was also given foot massages and cold compresses to her forehead.

She has caught the attention of several Nigerian politicians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The governor’s remarks were full of pride: “We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state. I will continue to follow the updates and look forward to the final declaration.” —Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

Watch this heartwarming video of the former students of a retiring choir teacher in Georgia, ranging from 1996 to 2022, returning to the choir room to honor their teacher one last time with a final rehearsal and alumni concert.