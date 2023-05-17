7 Spring Date Ideas to Get You Outdoors

Spring is here. The weather is warmer, and the days are longer. Now is the time to get outside, feel the sunshine on your face, and spice up the dating routine with your partner to enjoy the beauty of this season.

Here are some ideas to get you started…

01. Visit the Local Farmer’s Market

'Tis the season when most farmer’s markets will start back up again – take advantage of trying out handmade products or seasonal produce with a relaxing walk in an outdoor venue.

This is a great way to support local vendors and growers in your community. Maybe turn a visit to the farmer’s market into two dates: Make a visit and then purchase new food items to cook into a delicious meal together! Two dates for the price of one.

02. Play Tennis (or Pickleball)

Who doesn’t love a bit of friendly competition? While there are differences between tennis and pickleball, both are great sports to try while enjoying the outdoor environment of spring. Pickleball has grown exponentially in popularity over the last few years and could be a fun new sport to try with your partner.

Either sport is a fantastic date idea for couples – and who knows, maybe you’ll end up loving it so much, you want to keep up with it!

03. Hiking

One of the best parts of this season is being outside and enjoying the natural beauty around you. Your town may have some great local Metro parks to explore - or perhaps an hour's drive will lead you to some undiscovered hiking trails.

Take advantage of the weather and find new outdoor areas to hike and explore. Use it as an opportunity to bring and enjoy a nice picnic lunch or dinner.

04. Meet for Rooftop Drinks

Something about the spring and summer seasons makes enjoying a delicious cocktail outside or on a rooftop bar feel almost magical to me. Look for a rooftop or outdoor option whenever possible. Enjoy a crisp spring cocktail - my favorite go-to’s are a mojito, sangria, gin and tonic, or a Moscow mule.

Enjoy a beautiful view with ample opportunity for some people-watching, and you have the perfect makings for a relaxing evening out together.

05. Go to a Baseball Game

Even if you’re not a baseball extraordinaire (like myself), going to a game is such a fun experience in and of itself – especially to share with your partner! Besides the actual game, there is actually a lot to do. Walking around and exploring the stadium is a great way to people-watch and simply enjoy the experience. Wander the stadium, and pop into some of the different shops. Try different types of food – maybe even drink a fun drink or beer out of a baseball bat. Enjoy the lights, music, and the energy from the crowd.

06. Horseback Riding

Now I know what you might be thinking, “Patty, the last time I went horseback riding was at Girl Scout Camp when I was ten, and it was not a pretty sight.” While I also deeply relate to this statement, it can be a fun, silly way to enjoy a date together.

Casual and not too much pressure, it’s also a unique way to get outside and enjoy nature. Channel your inner cowgirl with some jeans and cute flannel, tie that hair up in a bouncy ponytail, and just enjoy bouncing along on your horse.

07. Visit a Winery

A delicious glass of wine always sounds good, but visiting a winery in the spring can be particularly enjoyable when you can appreciate the beautiful spring scenery sitting on the patio.

Make a fun day trip or even a long weekend to visit one or several local wineries. Try different seasonal wines or ones local to the area. Pair it with some delicious cheeses or snacks, and you have the makings for a fun, relaxing day together.

What are some of your favorite easy go-to dates for spring?