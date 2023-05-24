Matrescence: Debunking the Bounce-Back Culture

A few months after my daughter was born and the postpartum haze of sleepless nights, sporadic emotions, and pure exhaustion had lifted, I found myself making a list of goals. I drank in the afternoon light in our sunroom, enjoying the quiet of naptime, and eagerly began to plan out exercise routines and work goals, scheduling anything that would make me feel more active. While the planner within me delighted in getting organized, I had a subliminal feeling that tackling these goals wasn’t going to be the same with a baby on my hip. Yet the liveliness of summer urged me on; I couldn’t wait to finally pick up where I had left myself at some point during the nausea and fatigue of pregnancy. I wanted to feel like my old self again.

In the days that followed, as soon as naptime began, it was as if someone had set a timer without telling me how long it lasted. I rushed to do all the non-mom tasks I couldn’t focus on with the baby awake. The problem was that nap times were constantly changing, and I had to adjust too. Yet I still gratefully clung to those quiet hours, feeling as though this was my only time to “be myself” and do what I wanted. Sometimes I felt like I had been split down the middle: One half of me was dedicated to myself, while the other was for my daughter, yet I longed for coherence between the two.

Fast forward to a few months after the birth of my second child, when a friend introduced me to the term matrescence, a word invented to describe the developmental process of becoming a mother. Within minutes of reading the first few lines of its description, I felt a surge of relief rise within me. There was a name for what I had gone through after becoming a mother, a name for what I was experiencing now after the birth of my second child. Meeting this word for the first time felt like someone telling me something about myself that I had never acknowledged but recognized as soon as I heard it. I felt understood in an entirely new way.

Within the culture of motherhood in the United States lies the subtle message: Pregnancy is inconvenient, get over it as soon as possible. While women can’t control how quickly their babies grow, they can try to eliminate all traces of pregnancy after birth. Mothers are encouraged to rid themselves of stretch marks, swollen bellies, and all signs of exhaustion. People often gasp over women who look the same as they did before pregnancy, praising them as if this is an incredible accomplishment. The faster a mother can resume all the same activities she did before baby, the stronger she appears. Yet the urge to “bounce back” foregoes the truth of motherhood, a truth that matrescence brings to light: Motherhood radically alters who you are in the most beautiful way possible.

In a study on the maternal brain, neurologists took scans of women’s brains before and after pregnancy and then again two years later. The results of the scans found a reduction in gray matter within the part of the mother’s brain associated with social cognition, in particular the region that helps us determine the thoughts and needs of others, a concept otherwise known as “theory of mind.” When these women looked at their infants, this section of their brains activated, suggesting that this alteration in gray matter helps mothers develop strong attachment bonds with their children. While the reduction in gray matter initially appears as a loss, neurologists speculate that this pruning actually reduces unnecessary information, leaving mothers better primed to focus on their baby’s needs.

The changes captured within this study bring to light the reality that motherhood is an act of self-giving that creates space for another. The loss of self that mothers feel is indeed the foundation of new life. Yet pregnancy is often painted as an illness from which women need to recover or “bounce back,” a change that can never truly be accomplished after recognizing what we now know from science. How easy it is to see a woman’s body as depleted of strength, sleep, and superficial beauty after giving birth. What mothers so often fail to recognize is that their bodies have been poured out into another human being and subsequently made more beautiful through sacrifice.

While the bounce-back culture has damaged our understanding of motherhood, the introduction of matrescence offers restoration to the narrative. When mothers are constantly encouraged to return to their old selves, it becomes natural to fight the physical and emotional changes of motherhood. Matrescence reverses this thought process by providing a name for that transitional period when a mother feels tugged in two directions between her past and present self, the very same feeling I endured those first few months after birth. When this process is understood as not only natural but constructive, mothers can work in harmony with their bodies to accept their new selves and nourish their children, two actions that go hand in hand. This acceptance urges them forward in their motherhood, understanding it as a new opportunity, ripe for growth, rather than a hurdle to overcome.

Celebrating motherhood—the whole of it—is one of the best ways to encourage the spirit of matrescence to take root. Looking to the wise mothers in my own life, I can see how their wisdom has shaped me, even amidst my struggle to accept my new life and be patient with myself amidst the changes. Picking up a well-loved journal gifted to me by my own mother on my first Mother’s Day as a new mom, I found these words from her: “Being a mother does not always come naturally, it is tiring and stretches one’s capacity to love. And so be encouraged—as you nurture your child—with all its joys and difficulties, tears and laughter—your own heart will grow.”

Recognizing that motherhood is more than an achievement or a phase of life, but a personal transformation of love helps women see motherhood as a step forward. We can never bounce back to who we were before motherhood, because motherhood changes a woman’s identity, intimately bonding us to another person. And while the day-to-day tasks of a mom don’t always paint a beautiful picture, the heart that continues to love despite the struggle blossoms into a garden of immeasurable beauty, filling the world with its fragrance.