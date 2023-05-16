4 Workwear Looks Inspired by Kate Middleton's Coronation Style

For the first time in 70 years, a new monarch was crowned in Great Britain. The world witnessed history being made on May 6, 2023, with the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In addition to the history made, the day served as an unofficial fashion show as the royals and their guests walked into Westminster Abbey in their matching hats and dresses and royal finery.

Per usual, since her official initiation to the royal family in 2011, the now Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton, has captured the hearts of royal watchers due to her poise and stylish ensembles, which never seem to miss.

Throughout the numerous events surrounding the coronation, the princess looked stunning, especially in her formal looks, from the Ellie Saab tulle set she wore to the Buckingham Palace garden party (an outfit she first wore to the Royal Ascot in 2019) to the blue robe she wore to reflect her status as Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order during the coronation ceremony. While we love to admire and dream about those looks, it’s her accessible style from less formal events that makes her an effortless style icon.

Since returning to in-person, post-pandemic work, I have struggled with what to wear to the office. However, the princess offers a template for chic officewear: Whether your office is less formal or you routinely have to present before the board, here are some tips to show up looking royal.

01. Corporate Red Power Suit

01. Mango, $70 & Mango, $130 / 02. White House Black Market, $69 / 03. ASOS, $40 / 04. Express, $38

02. Boardroom-Ready White Sheath Dress

01. Lulus, $35 / 02. Calvin Klein, $67 / 03.Anthropologie, $58 / 04. Draper James, $79

03. Business Casual Blue Blazer

01. Etsy, $22 / 02. Mango, $15 / 03. Target, $38 / 04. Anthropologie, $58 / 05. Old Navy, $45 / 06. Veja, $125

04. Work Fundraiser Formal Blue Dress

01. Amazon, $10 / 02. Motf, $55 / 03. Steve Madden, $99