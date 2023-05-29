5 Ways to Spring Clean Your Digital Life

It amazes me how quickly I can accumulate digital clutter: random pictures on my phone that I no longer need, a messy-looking desktop, and an email inbox that looks as disheveled as my messy bun and Saturday morning sweatpants look.

While the idea of an annual home spring cleaning has been around for quite some time, in this day and age, it is appropriate to advocate that we prioritize a digital spring cleaning as much as we might in our homes.

Where to begin? How do you go about it?

Here are a few principles I have been using for the last few years that I keep returning to, as they are both effective and helpful.

01. Sort through all the phone pictures

The quickest I acquire digital clutter is all those endless photos that add up over time. It can be any and everything: books I want to read, inspiring words I want to write down in my journal, multiple shots of my niece and nephew because I want a picture where they are both smiling at the same and weird messages I receive on dating apps that I want to share with friends.

The most significant help here is organizing photos into albums - that way, when you want to find something quickly and easily, you don’t have to keep scrolling. It feels like a bit of a project, but I am always relieved when I make the time to do it. Not to mention, it makes my phone feel less cluttered.

02. Clean up your desktop

Your computer desktop is another place that can quickly become cluttered and distracting. I recently went through my work desktop and was amazed at how much better I felt afterward seeing less stuff all over my home screen.

Review your files first to see what you want to save and what needs to be deleted. Then, create a process for storing files and screenshots so that you don’t return to past ways of making your desktop a dumping ground for any and everything. Reserve your prime desktop space for the files you will use regularly.

Ask yourself, “Am I going to use this on a daily/weekly basis? And, if not, do I really need it? Why am I holding onto it?”

03. Simplify your inbox

A cluttered email inbox is not only overwhelming but also decreases my productivity, especially in my career.

First, start by unsubscribing from all emails you don’t read or longer need or want. As you continue to work through sorting and arranging, you won’t be continually receiving new junk messages or things you don’t have any interest in.

Second, create folders for all - yes, ALL - remaining emails. I’m talking about everything: work, finances, good articles, inspirational words, photos, etc. You can use search functions with your email provider to quickly find messages by the topic or sender, keeping your inbox clutter-free.

I try to review my personal and work emails at least quarterly. I find that helpful so that I am not waiting to clean through everything once a year, and it feels like good personal accountability.

04. Delete unused apps

Last spring, when I went through this, I deleted 15 apps I had not used the previous year. Honestly, I was surprised by this discovery.

If you are anything like me, every time you download an app, it is with the best intentions, but sometimes you use it sparingly. Free up some of that coveted space on your tablet, smartphone, or computer by deleting all the apps you do not frequently use.

Digital spring cleaning is the perfect time to freshen up all the passwords for all your online accounts. Are your passwords in multiple different notebooks or spreadsheets? Put them in one location – perhaps one spreadsheet or something more effective like an online password manager. I use 1Password and have found it a great way to simplify password storage.

Spring cleaning is so much more than scrubbing the baseboards or decluttering your pantry – a part of this is also taking care of and cleaning up our digital lives. Make a point to schedule some time on your calendar this spring to do a digital deep dive cleaning.

Let’s not put it off any longer – just say goodbye to the things cluttering your best life.