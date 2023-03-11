Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is Returning with Some Changes, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Victoria's Secret fashion show is returning with some changes

After canceling its fashion show in 2019, Victoria’s Secret has announced that the infamous catwalk is returning.

“We are always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women's voices and their unique perspectives,” the brand said in a statement on Monday, promising to reveal more details later this year.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show suffered a rating slump before it was ultimately canceled. The brand has recently been embroiled in controversy over its models’ lack of diversity, allegations of sexual harassment at the lingerie company, and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

We at Verily have never been big fans of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show — for its objectification of women, among other reasons — and while we can likely expect to see more diverse body types and cultural backgrounds in this upcoming show, that won’t change its fundamental problem.

“The real problem, in my view, is not a lack of diversity in Victoria’s Secret models,” Madeleine Coyne wrote for Verily in 2018. “Even if the Victoria’s Secret fashion show turns into a showcase of beautiful, plus-sized, diverse, and disabled women, the problem would not be solved. This is because the main problem with Victoria Secret’s fashion show is not how the women look but how they are shown to the public.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Bindi Irwin shares her endometriosis diagnosis

Bindi, the daughter of the late legendary wildlife educator Steve Irwin and a television star in her own right, shared on Instagram that she’s undergone surgery for endometriosis.

“I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space,” she captioned a photo of herself in a hospital gown. “It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.” Irwin describes a ten-year struggle seeking relief for severe pain, fatigue, and nausea, with at least one medical professional dismissing her symptoms as “simply something you deal with as a woman.” Finally, a friend clued her in to the possibility of endometriosis, and Irwin underwent surgery.

Dozens of endometrial lesions were found inside her body and removed by her surgeon.

“[The doctor’s] first words to me when I was in recovery were, ‘How did you live with this much pain?’ Validation for years of pain is indescribable,” she wrote in her post.

Endometriosis is one of the most common female health conditions, affecting one in ten women and girls. But many don’t know they have it. On average, it takes a decade of suffering before doctors even diagnose the problem, let alone begin to treat it. Symptoms are caused when tissue resembling the uterus lining grows where it shouldn’t. Surgeons have found endometrial tissue in women’s bladders, bowels, and even their lungs. The condition is also believed to contribute to about half the cases of female infertility.

“Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the canceled plans, unanswered messages & absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family,” Irwin says. “I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers.” —Margaret Brady

Walgreens picks middle ground on abortion pills, angering everybody

After it was announced that the Biden administration would permit pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens to distribute abortion pills, Walgreens tried a balancing act to avoid alienating its customers: the pharmacy announced that it would distribute chemical abortion pills only in states where abortion is legal.

“We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so,” the drugstore tweeted on Monday. “Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws. Providing legally approved medications to patients is what pharmacies do, and is rooted in our commitment to the communities in which we operate.”

However, Walgreens trying to pass the buck to state legislatures has merely angered both sides of the abortion debate. “The hashtag #boycottwalgreens has exploded on Twitter, fueled by abortion rights supporters who are angry over the pharmacy giant’s plans to refuse to dispense abortion pills in 21 states, including four states where abortion remains legal,” the Washington Post reports.

These states are ones in which Republican attorneys general have threatened legal action against pharmacies that dispense abortion pills.

“On the other side,” the Post continues, “antiabortion demonstrators disrupted the chain’s annual shareholder meeting and plan to continue protesting Walgreens for dispensing the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol anywhere. They are attempting to portray retail drugstores as a new version of abortion providers.”

In response to the controversy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will end a $54 million contract with Walgreens. Some pro-life advocates are also pledging to boycott the pharmacy. —MFS

New research shows opioids are killing children

A study in the journal Pediatrics presents disturbing new data that reveals hundreds of kids have died from opioid poisoning.

Researchers found 346 children under age five were fatally exposed to opioids between 2005 and 2018. That’s 47 percent of poisoning deaths in that age range. In contrast, misuse of over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines caused just 15 percent of fatalities in little ones.

“Opioids are implicated in so many deaths, and there are hundreds or thousands of potentially dangerous substances for children in our environment, but we’re really seeing [opioids] stand out,” lead researcher Dr. Christopher Gaw told NBC News.

It’s important to note that the study doesn’t differentiate between prescription medication and illegal street drugs like heroin. But it does reflect the dramatic rise of the addiction epidemic: in 2005, just 24 percent of fatal child poisonings involved opioids, but by 2018, it was 52 percent.

Although most incidents happened while a biological parent was supervising kids, about a third were being watched by someone else. The study authors emphasize the need to make sure nonparents understand the risk of poisoning.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a prescription medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses and is FDA-approved for use in people as young as newborns. An FDA committee has unanimously recommended that a nasal spray version of naloxone be approved for sale over the counter. The regulator is scheduled to make a final decision later this month. —MB

Ian Falconer, author and illustrator of ‘Olivia’, dies at 63

On Tuesday this past week, author and illustrator of the Olivia book series, Ian Falconer, passed away after suffering a short illness. Falconer’s Olivia, a quirky and sharp piglet who was the protagonist in several books that bore her name, will live for children to enjoy for years to come. Falconer’s work on the eight-book series was one of his most outstanding achievements during his career.

The first book was published in 2000 with a unique backstory: Falconer wrote the book for his three-year-old niece Olivia as a Christmas present in 1996. This attention to his niece, as well as Falconer’s artistic genius and expertise, was what made the series truly come alive.

Falconer’s vision was brought to the public when Anne Schwartz, who served as the publisher at Simon & Schuster, first noticed Falconer’s artistic style in The New Yorker. She then interviewed Falconer and learned of his manuscript for Olivia. The book’s predominantly red and black pages were unlike anything Schwartz had ever seen.

Among the many reasons for commissioning Falconer for the series, Schwartz told NPR, "there was also this amazing character of Olivia that just jumped off the pages. In every single picture, I knew that kids would be able to connect with her."

Kids can relate to the spunky character of Olivia, be captivated by the stark contrast of colors, and learn valuable lessons in each of the eight books. —Hannah Rose Ward

Single women are taking over the workforce, new study shows

A new study released Wednesday by Wells Fargo shows that more women than ever are single, and it is affecting the economy.

A record 52 percent of women in the United States were unmarried in 2021. The Census Bureau has been tracking the marital status of citizens since 1900, when only seven percent of all women surveyed were single. According to the report, the rise in single-woman households is related to a significant increase in women who have never been married.

So what does this mean for the economy? Women now account for a “larger share of growth in the job market, homeownership and college degrees,” according to the Washington Post.

Despite the increased role of single women in the workforce, in 2022, single women still only earned 92 percent of what single men made, meaning they have less spending power than their male counterparts.

“The sheer growth of single women is rippling across the economy and leaving a mark on the labor market, wealth and spending,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo and lead author of the report. “The bad news, though, is that the wage gap [between men and women] has remained stuck over the past 15 years. Single women are filling a void in a very tight labor market, but they are still earning less than single men.” —Gabriella Patti

Two U.S. citizens dead, two rescued following kidnapping in Mexico

Four U.S. citizens were kidnapped on March 3 while driving into the city of Matamoros directly across the border from Brownsville, Texas, for cosmetic surgery. Two of the victims, Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, were killed. The two surviving victims, identified as Latavia "Tay" McGee and Eric James Williams, were returned to the U.S. on Tuesday. One of the victims sustained severe injuries.

One man has since been arrested in relation to the attacks. Investigators believe that the Gulf Cartel is responsible. However, the motive for the kidnappings is still not completely clear.

The victims were traveling to Mexico so one of them could undergo a tummy tuck. Traveling for cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, dental care and even veterinary care – a practice known as “medical tourism” has become increasingly popular as the cost of medical care is cheaper outside of the United States.

The practice has become so common that the San Diego-Tijuana border has a dedicated traffic lane designed to speed medical tourists back to the United States.. Mexico is the most popular destination, accounting for over 40 percent of all medical tourism trips, according to the CDC.

Despite the horrific details of this recent kidnapping, Alfredo Pedraza, the president of the Health Tourism Committee of Matamoros, called the incident an “isolated case.” —GP

Good News of the Week

Genealogist and interior designer Chelsea Brown has been approaching thrift shopping in a way many may not expect: to restore heirloom pieces to their respective owners—and she does this without compensation.

Her sleuthing began in 2021 when she bought a letter at a flea market—a familiar place she frequents for work trips. Since then, Brown has been combining her genealogist background with her love of thrifting.

The Manhattan resident estimates that she has thrifted over 500 items. Books, letters, photo albums, and diplomas are among the items she looks for the most. She takes each one and looks for hidden clues detailing its original owners. Afterward, she scans city records and online resources to match the uncovered information and restore the items to their owners. The respective owners or descendants of those previous owners happily receive the long-lost heirlooms.

Throughout this experience, Brown has discovered that modern hardships and relationship struggles are not too far off from those difficulties experienced over a hundred years prior.

“Heartbreak, affairs, and family drama were all still happening then,” explains Brown. “I think it comforts people to know if they don’t get any contact with someone after going on a date that the exact same happened to some in 1850—but with letters.”

While she has partnered with MyHeritage for sleuthing assistance, Brown has paid for all these items and hopes to continue doing so indefinitely. At this stage, she hopes to someday write a time capsule book, recording many of these treasured items.—HRW

Watch of the Week

These Kentucky grannies went viral on TikTok after recreating Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII performance at their assisted living home.

The ladies charmed the internet, even capturing the attention of Rihanna herself, who sent the ladies white roses and a note that said, “You [sic] Ladies Dance Was Amazing.” The ladies have said that they plan to preserve the flowers.

Watch the short but sweet clip below!