Hundreds of Iranian School Girls Poisoned by Toxic Gas, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Hundreds of Iranian girls poisoned by toxic gas at school

Iranian authorities are investigating after almost 700 girls fell ill from exposure to dangerous chemicals.

The first attack occurred in November. Since then, more than ten girls’ schools in the surrounding area have been hit; young victims have been hospitalized, complaining of breathing problems and other symptoms like fatigue. The BBC reports that affected children identified a mysterious odor of tangerine or rotten fish coming from their classrooms.

In a news conference, Deputy Health Minister Younes Panah claimed the toxins involved were ordinary chemicals misused for nefarious purposes. “It became evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed down,” he said, although he later walked that statement back.

Courageous Iranian girls have recently been involved in the nationwide protest movement that erupted after a young woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the country’s notorious morality police. Amini was arrested for the “incorrect” use of a headscarf. Viral videos on social media show schoolgirls with bare heads chanting in their classrooms. The poisonings have been centered around the city of Quom, an important Islamic religious center, leading some to suggest the attacks are retaliation for those protests. Others say the attacks may be aimed against women’s education, which has long been under attack in Iran.

As community frustration grows, Iran’s prosecutor general says he has no suspects. —Margaret Brady

Japanese birth rate hits a catastrophic new low

The number of babies born in Japan continued its historic collapse in 2022, with only 799,728 births registered, the lowest since record-keeping began. In the same period, an all-time high of nearly 2 million Japanese citizens died.

The news comes as Tokyo officials struggle to reverse the trend, which has seen the birth rate plummet by 50 percent since the 1980s. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said Japan is “on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions,” and called supporting parenthood “our most important policy.”

The “Land of the Rising Sun” is the third-largest economy in the world and was considered an exemplar of post-World War II capitalist success. But its high cost of living and rigid social structure have contributed to young people’s changing attitudes about family life. More are delaying childbearing, and the pandemic made them even more willing to wait. Perhaps the most pernicious factor is pessimism about the future; all the money in the world can’t generate hope. Death has been more common than birth for over a decade.

CNN reports that Kishida wants to double spending on solving the population crisis and plans a new commission to tackle the problem. However, falling birth rates are a worldwide phenomenon. Governments have experimented with new programs in Europe and elsewhere in Asia, but there are no proven roadmaps out of Japan’s newborn desert. The country’s most powerful neighbor, China, announced in January that its own population fell for the first time in six decades. —MB

Protests erupt following Greece’s worst train disaster in country’s history

At least 57 are dead after a high-speed train collision in Greece between a passenger train with more than 350 people on board and a freight train. The Tuesday crash is the country’s worst rail disaster in history. Train carriages were destroyed and engulfed in flames after being thrown off the tracks in northern Greece near the city of Larissa.

In addition to the dozens killed, many more were injured. 48 people remain in the hospital, with six in critical condition with head wounds and burns.

Shortly after the crash, authorities arrested the train station manager in Larissa in connection with the disaster. While the station manager initially denied any wrongdoing, his involvement became clear when authorities released a new audio recording on Thursday. The audio appears to show that the station manager instructed one of the drivers to “pass the red signal” shortly before the collision.

The country’s transport minister, Kostas Karamanlis, resigned on Wednesday, stating that Greece’s railway was "in a state that does not suit the 21st century.” In the wake of the horrific accident, demonstrations have erupted across Greece in protest against poor railway safety. Train workers have gone on strike over what is being reported as a neglected, outdated railway system. —Gabriella Patti

Screen Actors Guild Awards make Oscar’s front-runner clear

The SAG Awards ceremony was almost a complete sweep, with Everything Everywhere All At Once nabbing 4 out of 6 film-specific categories.

The actors’ union honors are often a good barometer for how the later Academy Awards will play out. As the Hollywood Reporter explains, that’s because the voting membership of the two groups has a significant amount of overlap.

Everything Everywhere is a genre-busting movie with elements of absurdist comedy, drama, science fiction, and action. It tells the story of a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn Wang, who must save the universe from an evil entity by journeying through multiple dimensions. Wang is played by Michelle Yeoh, best known for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The movie was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who are known as “the Daniels.”

The SAG Awards cover television, too, and voters honored HBO’s The White Lotus as Best Drama Ensemble. Its star, Jennifer Coolidge, won an individual prize as well. Best Comedy went to Abbott Elementary. Other awards were handed out to TV actors from 1883, Ozark, The Bear, Hacks, George & Tammy, and Stranger Things. —MB

Good News of the Week

During what is being called the world’s largest dance marathon, over 700 Penn State students recently danced away to raise $2 million for Four Diamonds, a renowned non-profit dedicated to supporting cancer patients. Beginning on Friday, February 17, and running till Sunday, February 19, the student-run program led its 51st fundraiser to its most significant success yet.

The dance marathon, also known as “THON,” runs uninterrupted throughout the two days without sitting or sleeping. In THON 2023, over 16,000 student volunteers participated in the yearly fundraiser.

THON’s Executive Director, Lily Pevoto, encouraged the students to turn this experience into a tradition by breaking new records in the future.

“To us, ‘For the Kids’ is so much more than just a mantra,” Peveto said of the event slogan. “It’s the mission that drives us in our relentless pursuit to hope, support, and care for children and families.”

Four Diamonds has partnered with Penn State Health Children’s Hospital since 1977 to eliminate the medical expenses of those families dealing with childhood cancer. 4,800 families have benefitted from the program since then, with all-encompassing medical coverage. The fundraising efforts began with founders Charles and Irma Millard when their son Christopher died due to pediatric cancer.

The program run by Penn State students also benefits the numerous cancer research programs at their University.

Executive Director Suzanne Graney of Four Diamonds left the students with an encouraging word for their 2023 event. “Together, we remain steadfast in our unwavering pursuit to find a cure for all forms of pediatric cancer.” She continued, “We are always amazed (and) will never stop fundraising, dancing, and fighting for a cure, no matter how long it takes.”—HRW

Watch of the Week

Watch this 75-year-old woman read aloud the recently recovered love letters her parents wrote each other during World War II.