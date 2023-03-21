Silicon Valley Bank is dead. Over a 48-hour-period, the once-prominent institution that served most of America’s start-up community suffered the second largest collapse in American banking history. Government regulators have reanimated the corpse with a zombie name: Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. This new, undead entity will serve SVB’s former customers, and even accept new ones, while the search goes on for a buyer for the old bank’s remaining assets.

But SVB isn’t alone. Two more mid-size banking institutions have closed their doors, and still more are teetering on the brink of insolvency. Why is this suddenly happening? How will it affect you?

The cause

In the short term, SVB’s fatal wounds were caused by an old-fashioned bank run, à la It’s A Wonderful Life. As leaders in the tech world began making withdrawals to help their businesses survive during the industry’s recent downturn, SVB had to find ways to raise the money to cash them out, including selling some investments at a loss. When the public learned about the crunch, panic set in: At one point, customers tried to withdraw more than $40 billion in a single day. Although some prominent venture capitalists tried to play the George Bailey role, urging the tech community not to abandon SVB in its moment of peril, others declared the rout was on. Ultimately, no bank, large or small, can survive a true, out-of-control bank run.

The root cause of SVB’s demise, though, is the Federal Reserve’s relentless push to raise interest rates and slow galloping inflation. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the U.S. economy had enjoyed a decade of artificially low interest rates, part of the central bank’s program to support economic growth after the 2008 Great Recession. Borrowing money was cheap, and businesses and consumers kept a lot of money sloshing around in the economy, purchasing mortgages, cars, and building projects.

When the coronavirus began to recede in 2021, a massive wave of pent-up demand hit the economy, far outstripping what supply chains and service providers could meet. One common criticism of the Fed is that it’s slow to react to changes, dancing to the same beat long after the music stops: As prices for housing, gas, and food began to climb, Fed officials living in denial initially described inflation as “transitory.” Others tried to tie the problem to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it “the Putin Price Hike.” In March 2022, central bankers finally accepted there were deeper factors at play, took action, and decreed a modest interest rate hike. By making borrowing more expensive, they hoped to pour cold water on the over-heating economy. The unemployment rate would hopefully go up just a tad, so that the exploding cost of labor could ease. Mortgages would be more expensive, so homebuyers would start balking at crazy listing prices, so the real estate market could become more sane.

It didn’t work. By June 2022, inflation hit 9.1 percent, a white-hot number not seen since the 1980s. The Federal Reserve has continued to rapidly hike interest rates, with little improvement in inflation. But that mounting interest rate pressure is having an effect on institutions like SVB.

Imagine if the interest you owed on your credit card balance went lower the longer you waited to pay it. That’s similar to the current situation in the bond market. The interest rates of long-term and short-term bonds has flip-flopped—what finance professionals call a “yield curve inversion”—and it’s a pretty sure sign of an oncoming recession. Since 1960, an inversion typically happens about a year before a recession hits.

Banks have the spent last 15 years investing customer deposits into government bonds that paid super-low interest rates. Now, bonds are available that pay higher, more profitable rates. The bonds the banks bought and still have on their shelves have become ugly ducklings, and no one wants to trade for them—except in a fire sale.

Bankers would prefer not to sell at a loss and just wait for better days, when rates drop again and their bonds once again look attractive. But when the firm’s financial situation starts to deteriorate, they have no choice. They must sell, and although they can raise some cash by doing so, the huge losses are punishing.

Banks are also feeling pressure to increase the interest they pay depositors. They need customers to keep money in their savings accounts so it can be used to make loans to other customers, generating income for the bank. In a high-inflation environment, letting cash sit in an account that earns a low-interest rate is like setting money on fire. Its value steadily drains away as a dollar buys less and less. Banks must compete with higher interest offerings so that clients will decide it’s worth it to keep their life savings in a bank, and not in the stock market.

Some suggestions

What does this mean for regular folks?

First, there’s no need to panic. Although the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation technically only covers up to $250,000 in customer deposits, in previous bank failures, authorities arranged for other companies to take over the accounts and make customers whole. With regard to SVB, the U.S. government took the unusual step of making an exception and guaranteeing all uninsured deposits—reportedly, billions of dollars worth. If you’re fortunate enough to have more than $250,000 cash, consider splitting it into two separate accounts to stay below the threshold.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the current situation isn’t a replay of the 2008 financial crisis. That man-made disaster was extra damaging because it struck at a pillar of American life—real estate. In contrast, the Federal Reserve is struggling to get control of inflation because parts of the economy coming out of the pandemic are simply too strong.

One thing you can do is consider shopping around for a better interest rate on your savings. Many online banks have lower costs and can pass those savings on to you in the form of higher interest. Alternatively, think about shifting your funds from a big financial institution to a mid-size or small bank in your community. Just make sure to do your homework. Those local institutions will benefit more from your deposits, and accounts under $250,000 will be just as safe there as at a national brand. If you are looking to take out a loan for a car or new home, consider joining a federally insured community credit union and borrowing from them. Credit unions can often out-compete banks, and revenue from loans is very important to the credit union ecosystem. Credit Unions are not FDIC insured; instead, they’re usually covered by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, which also guarantees accounts up to $250,000.

No one can predict the future, but many signs point toward a bumpy economic ride ahead. Stay informed and stay positive—we’ll get through it together.