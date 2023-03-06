Travel with a Local: Coral Gables, Florida

Why should we visit your town?

Coral Gables is only a hop, skip, and a jump away from Miami, yet when you enter the city, you feel as if you've been transported into another time and another world. Developed in the early 1920s for aesthetics, Coral Gables isn’t called the “City Beautiful” in vain. The elaborate houses, storefronts, and even the decorative bus stops are not your run-of-the-mill landmarks, as many feature native oolitic limestone and ornate details. Every corner was planned around a Mediterranean Revival theme: The city is punctuated with decorative entrances, fountains, and plazas. Though Coral Gables is young compared to other cities in the country, historic preservation takes priority.

Blanca Thérèse Morales

Thanks to its old-world charm, as you traverse the city you could fancy yourself in Europe. The city’s developer envisioned building “castles in Spain.” It was so well done that Spain's king, Alfonso XIII, awarded the city’s visionary with the Order of Isabella the Catholic for his support of Spanish culture.

Whether you choose to roam the streets lined with moss-draped trees by trolley or on foot, you’ll find glimpses of other types of architecture in the seven “villages” or neighborhoods: Dutch South African, French Normandy, Chinese, Florida Pioneer/Colonial, French Country, Italian, and eighteenth-century-inspired French City village.

Coral Gables is a wonderful getaway and a welcome break from the Miami area. With many shops and restaurants, it’s ideal for a girls' trip or an anniversary weekend.

Where should we eat?

For brunch, check out Threefold Cafe. Their seven different versions of avocado toast are a popular choice, especially because they are served on locally made and celebrated Zak the Baker bread.

Bachour is a great lunch spot with varied options (I really love their fruit-infused iced-tea, arepa fritters, and tuna salad sandwich), but a word needs to be said about their desserts. The owner is a pastry chef and their petit gateaux are works of art, their croissants run out way too quickly, and you’ll quickly realize you want to leave room for as many little bonbons and macarons as possible.

Walk down Giralda Avenue or Miracle Mile, streets in the commercial district known for their restaurants, to find dinner options. There are a variety of cuisines, such as Spanish, Greek, and Asian. Finish the night with a cocktail at Cebada Rooftop. The drink options are just as fun as their names, based on puns and local inside jokes (Get Rich or Rye Trying and Tom de la Cruz, for example).

Giralda Avenue Blanca Thérèse Morales

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

There are a lot of great options for caffeine, such as Crema, whose basic lattes don’t need anything added to them—it’s just good quality Italian espresso. Modern and very popular with all ages from teenagers to grandparents, Crema is located outside the Hotel Colonnade. The ample curbside seating area is perfect for taking in the scene of the busy street. On a weekday, you can find professionals dashing in and out to get their morning coffee fix.

Tea fans will enjoy Say Tea and Smile. The dainty boba spot looks like every girly girls’ dream with its soft velvet seating, marbled tables, wallpapers, and gilded mirrors. Oh, and the teas are as tasty as they are pretty.

Say Tea and Smile Blanca Thérèse Morales

Hands down, my all-time favorite is Cafe Demetrio, for its cozy vibes. Even years after my first visit, their coffee offerings are as good as they were on the first sip. I often go for the house specialty, the “Cafe Demetrio.” On my last visit, the owners’ son shared about their blend of artwork. His mother’s love of Peruvian sacred art meets his father’s interest in chess, as evidenced by their collection of paintings and vintage photos. I love coming with a book or some writing, and it’s no wonder I feel inspired here—as their website describes, they wanted to recreate the feel of eighteenth-century European cafes, “where poets, intellectuals, artists, and working citizens could spend an afternoon.”

Cafe Demetrio Blanca Thérèse Morales

Where should we stay?

The most famous hotel in this area is the historic Biltmore. With its Italian, Moorish, and Spanish architectural influences, featuring hand-painted frescoed ceilings and marble columns, it’s a feast for the eyes (you can get a sneak peek of it in the new Father of the Bride, which also takes place in Coral Gables). You’ll want to take a photo in every lovely corner of this iconic hotel—in fact, it’s a popular venue for engagement and wedding photos due to its stately design.

The Historic Biltmore Hotel Blanca Thérèse Morales

Even if you opt not to stay overnight at the Biltmore, there are other options to fit this renowned hotel into your itinerary. Enjoy a game of golf or bring some friends along and rent a cabana for the day to hang out at one of the largest swimming pools in the continental U.S. Join in for their afternoon tea service or order a cocktail at the wood-paneled Biltmore Bar with live music on Fridays.

What should we see?

For something truly unique, the Venetian Pool is a rock quarry and natural aquifer. Not only does the site recall the architectural design of the Venetian lagoon, but it is also the largest freshwater pool in America. A very family-oriented spot, tucked into a residential area, here one can enjoy a picturesque swim among a waterfall and grottos. To continue enjoying the sunshine, drive over to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. This 83-acre property—which includes two acres of rainforest (the only one in the U.S.)—houses rare palms, orchids, and other tropical plants. If your visit coincides with their mango or chocolate festival, it will definitely be a sweet experience!

The Venetian Pool Blanca Thérèse Morales

Books & Books, with its open-air central courtyard, is a great place to grab a glass of wine and peruse hand-selected titles, find works by local authors, and maybe even come across a best-selling writer at one of their many events. The artistically-inclined may enjoy the Coral Gables Museum, featuring local history and art, or the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami, which in addition to its modern exhibitions, has a collection of Renaissance and Baroque art.

Gables Cinema is an arthouse theater that screens top independent, foreign, and throwback films. Alternatively, catch a live performance at the Actor’s Playhouse at Miracle Theatre, which stages a combination of Broadway-caliber shows and local productions for both adults and families.

The Shops at Merrick Park Blanca Thérèse Morales

The Shops at Merrick Park is an al fresco shopping mall boasting brands like Anthropologie, Madewell, Lilly Pulitzer, and Vineyard Vines. Another spot to look for gifts is Coco Bella, which has been described by locals as “an in-person Etsy store,” for its collection of handmade and quirky items. I especially appreciate their thoughtful selection of greeting cards and delicate accessories. Stay awhile, and you may hear how the owner, Esther, who is celebrating three years as an entrepreneur, managed to creatively keep things afloat during the pandemic, just as she took ownership of the little shop.

After a day in Coral Gables, you’ll appreciate the spirit of the place. It prioritizes small shops and eateries managed by south Floridians, and its focus on beauty shows that one can embrace tradition even in the twenty-first century.