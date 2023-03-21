What Made Lady Gaga's Makeup-Free Oscar Performance So Refreshing

Nearly 19 million viewers tuned in last Sunday night to watch the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony. The almost century-old event offers viewers a chance to observe Hollywood’s most fêted stars as they step out in glamour onto the red carpet (or, this year’s controversial beige carpet). Viewers can watch as the elite present themselves on stage to either give or receive Academy Awards.

Additionally, every ceremony has an array of captivating performances, including the nominees for Best Original Song.

This year’s nominees included "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman; "This is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once; "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga; "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and "Naatu Naatu" from RRR (the raucous dance tune that ultimately won the Oscar).

Everyone was set to perform, with the exception of Lady Gaga, who, according to reports, would not perform as she was in the middle of shooting a movie.

“She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth,” said Academy Awards executive producer Glenn Weiss. “It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

However, Gaga, who appeared first on the beige carpet complete with a red lip and dramatic, dark eye makeup, surprised the audience by making a last-minute decision to perform.

What was even more surprising to some was her choice for a casual, dressed-down wardrobe. Donning a black tee-shirt and ripped jeans, she entered the stage with a French braid and no makeup—a departure from the full-faced glam that she debuted shortly before.

Lady Gaga’s entertainer persona was built on avant-garde, controversial looks and dramatic makeup since her rise to fame in 2009. While her overall image has become focused more on classic stage performance than shock value over the years, Gaga has still always maintained a level of glamour and surprise—such as the blonde, Marilyn-inspired look when she performed "Shallow" from A Star is Born alongside costar Bradley Cooper in 2019, or when she performed a Sound of Music medley in 2015 that surprised even Julie Andrews.

This year, her choice to dress simply with a bare face was fitting for the song’s openness, and set a beautiful stage for the vulnerability in her expressions (with a clean face) for a result that is honest and sweet.

"I think that we all need each other," Gaga spoke on stage before the song commenced. "We need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There are heroes all around us, in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside."

These words, in conjunction with Lady Gaga’s unusual yet refreshing appearance, produced an unexpected reminder and encouragement to show up and be ourselves.

Women are often sold a message that to be respected and fully ourselves, we must present ourselves in a fully made-up state—almost red carpet worthy, all smiles and glamour, without a hair out of place. Vulnerability is viewed as weakness, as is any display of emotion or the presentation of our authentic selves.

But real womanhood is nuanced and vulnerable. Even when we feel incomplete or “broken inside,” Gaga’s presence is a reminder that even in our least glamorous, we are still ourselves, and we are still worthy of showing up.

I’m glad Gaga performed, even with less ritzy stage preparation. Not only did she let the sheer talent of her voice and musicality shine, she sent a positive message on natural beauty to women and an inspiring performance to all watching.