Blurring Lines Between Abortion and Miscarriage Only Harms Women

Model Chrissy Teigen stunned her social media followers and the public beyond when she shared news of a family tragedy in September 2020. At five months pregnant with her son Jack, she’d suffered a life-threatening placental abruption. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she posted on Instagram.

In a moving post on Medium, Teigen further explained her loss. “I had already come to terms with what would happen: I would have an epidural and be induced to deliver our 20 week old, a boy that would have never survived in my belly,” she wrote. “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming—it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.

“I had always laughed about how much I loved epidurals . . . not so much this one. I laid there waiting to be told it was time to push. I obviously never had to dilate much, he was still a tiny little guy. . . . My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer. I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over, again.”

Teigen’s news prompted a rare, noble moment on social media, with fellow celebrities, fans, and her critics alike all rallying to express their sorrow and support.

But two years later, Teigen’s interpretation of her loss changed. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she told an audience at a September 2022 Los Angeles summit. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage,” she noted, describing herself as grateful for her medical care.

More than semantics

Teigen isn’t alone in her confusion. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer with the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, misinformation about women’s health has run rampant. Pro-choice advocates have sought to expand the definition of abortion to include miscarriage, treatment for ectopic pregnancy, and even premature delivery like Teigen’s—all to emphasize what they fear are the dire consequences of abortion reform.

“Abortion, which is lifesaving in cases of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, etc, will now be illegal in many states & even criminal in some,” tweeted former US Attorney Joyce White Vance. “In the aftermath of a miscarriage, it is often necessary to remove pregnancy tissue from the body in a timely manner, either with a procedure or medication. But now these standard medical treatments are suddenly limited in many parts of the country,” claimed Dr Asima Ahmad, co-founder of Silicon Valley fertility industry startup, Carrot. This disagreement on terminology is more than a point of debate. When it comes to taking action in healthcare, such obfuscations harm the very women these advocates mean to help.

Since Dobbs, much of the media commentary on abortion has ranged from incurious to disingenuous. For example, Insider published an article warning women with ectopic pregnancies not to count on treatment unless they were “actively dying.” Perhaps the worst example comes from the United Kingdom’s Guardian: Senior staff writer Poppy Noor contributed a dodgy take on Chrissy Teigen’s experience, with a piece risibly titled, “What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell.”

Let’s be clear: It’s not hard to tell.

The Centers for Disease Control defines abortion as “an intervention performed by a licensed clinician (e.g., a physician, nurse-midwife, nurse practitioner, physician assistant) within the limits of state regulations, that is intended to terminate a suspected or known ongoing intrauterine pregnancy and that does not result in a live birth.” If the pregnancy in a woman’s uterus continues, or her fetus is delivered alive, the abortion procedure has failed in its measured outcomes.

With that in mind, let’s address early delivery. Prematurity affects 10 percent of births in the United States, but half a percent happen extremely early, before the third trimester. These babies, born between 20 and 26 weeks gestation, face steep odds to survive. At the lower end, their chances of survival outside the womb virtually vanish. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists calls these deliveries “periviable birth,” not abortions. The organization acknowledges that sometimes the mother’s deteriorating health requires doctors to intervene with a C-section or induced labor, even when the baby’s death from prematurity is virtually certain. The ACOG “Obstetric Care Consensus” guidelines on the matter cover newborn resuscitation, administration of antibiotics, and palliative care: all aspects that are totally irrelevant for abortion providers, whose only patient is the mother.

Even the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists confirms in its own practice guidelines, “Examples of medically indicated previable separation are manifold. AAPLOG has already expressed the ethical reasons justifying previable induction of labor, such as with intrauterine infection, massive placental abruption, and progressive hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.” (Chrissy Teigen experienced an abruption, in which the placenta detaches from the wall of the uterus.) AAPLOG also uses the phrase “premature parturition” to describe the situation in which “separating the mother and her unborn child is necessary to save the life of the mother, even if the unborn child is too premature to live.”

Bottom line: Experts on all sides agree that induced premature birth is not abortion, even when the newborn’s death is foreseeable or inevitable. A live birth is not a “treatment failure” for doctors attending these too-early deliveries, but it is for an abortion provider.

What about ectopic pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy happens when an embryo implants and begins growing outside a woman’s uterus, most often swelling inside her Fallopian tube. The death of the embryo is inevitable, and her mother’s life is at risk as well.

Once again, the expert consensus is clear. Planned Parenthood put it bluntly on its website: “Treating an ectopic pregnancy isn’t the same thing as getting an abortion. Abortion is a medical procedure that when done safely, ends a pregnancy that’s in your uterus. Ectopic pregnancies are unsafely outside the uterus (usually in the fallopian tubes), and are removed with a medicine called methotrexate or through a laparoscopic surgical procedure.”

Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, the charity that operates Ectopic.org, is equally emphatic: “[Treatment for] ectopic pregnancy is not and never could be regarded as an abortion in the more widely understood meaning of the word where somebody chooses to terminate their pregnancy.” In the days after Dobbs, EPT released a statement explaining that linking the two can put women at lethal risk. “Unfortunately, in recent political debates within certain states, treatment of an ectopic pregnancy as a serious medical condition has been incorrectly conflated with access to abortion services. This causes confusion and can lead to women questioning whether they should undergo necessary clinical treatment. We strongly stress that: Treating an ectopic pregnancy is not the same as an abortion.”

So why the bewilderment?

“Many doctors consider an abortion as any termination of pregnancy, whether through spontaneous miscarriage or a voluntary action like taking pills to induce one,” Poppy Noor wrote in the previously mentioned Guardian piece.

“Many” is doing a lot of work in that sentence. But it’s true that some arch-traditionalist doctors use abortion as a technical term for any pregnancy loss. Dr. Louise King, an OB/GYN and bioethicist at Harvard Medical School, is a repeat offender quoted in many articles; the New York Times stakes her claim that “an abortion is an abortion is an abortion.” Bereaved mothers researching Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (RPL) sometimes still confront the phrase “habitual aborter” in medical journals on Google. I can remember my discomfort when I glimpsed what my elderly OB had written on an ultrasound order during my first pregnancy: threatened abortion. He meant that I was bleeding and at risk for miscarriage.

The word “abortion” emerged in the 1500s from the Latin “abortionem.” It was a catch-all term, just as some pro-choice advocates would have it today. Only slowly, and unsteadily, did culture create a vocabulary to accurately describe women’s diverse reproductive experiences. Thus, as the Times reports, there are nineteenth-century laws that refer to “procuring a miscarriage.” Hidebound health insurance codes, spawned from patriarchal medical tradition, continue to describe all pregnancy losses with the sixteenth-century “abortion” label.

Only in the 1980s and 90s did a progressive movement begin to consider women’s preferences in the matter. In 1985, a letter to The Lancet medical journal from eminent London obstetrician Dr. Richard Beard pointed out that research showed 85 percent of women wanted to use the word “miscarriage” for their spontaneous losses. He urged his colleagues to follow their lead. Meanwhile, the groundbreaking book Miscarriage by feminists Ann Oakley, Helen Roberts, and Dr. Ann McPherson highlighted the voices of women themselves. They included one patient who was so distressed by her doctor’s ultra-conservative vocabulary that her mother wound up pleading with him to alter his paperwork.

Although it’s hard to imagine doctors misusing the terminology today—at least to their patients’ faces—health care providers’ insistence on abortion language can still harm women. Tommy’s, the U.K. charity that’s also the largest center for miscarriage research in Europe, shared the first-person story of Toni, a Leicester woman who miscarried in 2015:

“When I was having my scan, I knew immediately there was something wrong. We were told that the baby was measuring at 8 weeks and that there was no heartbeat. I burst into tears. . . . They booked me a hospital appointment for the 27th December. I was absolutely devastated; I couldn’t comprehend what had happened. . . .

“After Christmas we went for the hospital scan and I was treated awfully. The sonographer said they couldn’t see anything on the scan, and I needed to come back the following week. I showed her the letter from the [private] clinic but she said the [National Health Service] didn’t accept the results. In desperation I said I couldn’t continue carrying a dead baby and pleaded for tablets, but she told me intervention would be classed as an abortion as the miscarriage hadn’t been confirmed. I was in absolute pieces.”

Unwilling to accept an untrue label for the loss of her very wanted baby, Toni miscarried at home, developing post-traumatic stress disorder from cleaning up blood that was “everywhere” in her bathroom. “I called the hospital and they told me to ‘bring the pregnancy tissue in and we’ll get rid of it’. It wasn’t ‘tissue’ to me, it was our baby,” she told Tommy’s.

A significant backslide for women’s healthcare

It’s reasonable to suspect that much of the current “confusion” is not based on sincere adherence to antique medical jargon. Rather, the purposeful re-blurring of terms is motivated by a desire to build more support for electively ending pregnancies. The unfortunate result is dumping sensitivity for women with other kinds of pregnancy losses.

Even advocates who have shown they know better have joined the passive-aggressive bandwagon. Shortly after Dobbs, journalists discovered that Planned Parenthood’s webpage on ectopic pregnancy and abortion had been altered. Medically accurate information about the differences had been deleted. When questioned, Planned Parenthood feebly told the press that they’d erased the material for the sake of “ensuring that the information could not be twisted or misrepresented by anti-abortion politicians.” The women with potentially deadly pregnancies for whom the page was presumably written were an afterthought. “Treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is different from the medical processes used for an abortion,” the statement admitted. And yet the webpage’s content has not been restored.

In this environment, it’s no wonder women like Chrissy Teigen aren’t sure what to label the deaths of their children. The mother grieving a periviable birth, the girlfriend hesitating over tubal pregnancy treatment, and the woman struggling to process miscarriage trauma deserve the power to rightfully name their losses, not to have that power stolen from them to serve others’ ends. It’s that power that helps us to connect and helps us to begin to heal.