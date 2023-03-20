‘The Color Purple’ Author Alice Walker Defends J.K. Rowling, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

‘The Color Purple’ author, Alice Walker, defends J.K. Rowling

In an essay posted to her website, Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple, defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over her controversial statements about transgender people. In her essay, Walker referred to the outcry surrounding Rowling’s statements made in 2019 in support of a woman who had lost her job after her tweets were deemed transphobic. Walker called the response to Rowling’s remarks “a witch hunt.”

Rowling faced significant backlash following her statements, and Harry Potter fans worldwide denounced her, going so far as to burn her books.

In the essay titled: “They’re trying to burn the WRONG Witch – The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,” Walker wrote that she “read the first Harry Potter novel and thought it extraordinary. I felt something old and wise, fresh and exciting had been offered humanity. Life with its vicissitudes prevented reading volumes that followed.

“I consider J.K. Rowling perfectly within her rights as a human being of obvious caring for humanity to express her views about whatever is of concern to her. As she has done."

Walker added that she believed in listening before burning someone at the stake if only to set modern society apart from “the Middle Ages.”

“The use of ‘guy’ for both male and female eroded the ability of children to easily feel confident in which gender they were,” Walker wrote. “From that confusion, considered irrelevant, apparently, to the forming of young minds, has come much cutting off of parts and restructuring of essential physical equipment. If such restructuring is freely chosen at eighteen or twenty, at least there is a sense the person involved may have lived long enough to know, definitely, what is desired. Younger than that, I feel there may in fact be reason, later on, to mourn and weep. After all, the human body is a miracle, of whatever sex, tampering with a miracle is unlikely to serve us.”

Walker’s essay has been met with both praise and backlash. Her post was in response to a new podcast, “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,” from The Free Press. —Gabriella Patti

Lindsay Lohan is having a baby

The former child star of Parent Trap and Mean Girls announced on Instagram that she’s expecting a child with her husband, Bader Shammas. She shared a photo of a “Coming Soon” onesie with the caption, “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan, 36, and Shammas wed in July 2022 after a 9-month engagement. The couple has made their home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Lohan has said she “feels a certain sense of calm.”

“I think it's because paparazzi [are] illegal there,” she told Vogue in a fascinating interview for the magazine’s “Life in Looks” series,” in 2022. “I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

Dubai’s sober culture is also a good fit for the former child star; Lohan has stayed out of trouble after multiple rehab stints and a series of arrests for DUI and shoplifting that plagued her 15 years ago. The new baby is not her first pregnancy. In 2014, while filming a post-rehab reality series for Oprah’s OWN cable network, she reportedly suffered a miscarriage, which delayed filming.

Meanwhile, her comeback is underway: In 2022, she signed a multi-project deal with Netflix, and the first film, a romantic comedy called Falling for Christmas, premiered in December. Her next movie will be another lighthearted romance titled Irish Wish.

We are so happy for Lindsay, who looks beautiful and healthy in her “Life in Looks” video. Congratulations to both mom and dad! —Margaret Brady

Silicon Valley Bank collapse becomes the second-biggest in U.S. history

Silicon Valley Bank announced a $2.25 billion shortfall to investors last week, a move that sparked panic, led to a bank run, and caused the government to shut down the 40-year-old bank for good. The SVB collapse, which followed the shuttering of Silvergate bank, was the second-biggest banking failure in U.S. history and the worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

“The roots of SVB’s collapse stem from dislocations spurred by higher rates, CNBC reports, noting that the Federal Reserve’s continued hiking of interest rates in response to inflation contributed to the failure. “As startup clients withdrew deposits to keep their companies afloat in a chilly environment for IPOs and private fundraising, SVB found itself short on capital.”

Now, Congress wants answers. Congressional Democrats have drafted legislation “that would repeal the 2018 law that eased regulations on some banks,” according to Roll Call. However, House Republicans said “adequate safeguards were in place to prevent the run on SVB. They blamed lax regulators and monetary policy for the problem.”

The government announced a consumer bailout, and the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and the FDIC pledged last week to recoup any financial loss for customers of the two banks beyond the $250,000 guaranteed by the FDIC for all depositors.

President Joe Biden has claimed that taxpayers won’t foot the bill.

“No losses will be — and this is an important for point — no losses will be borne by the taxpayers,” he said on Monday. “Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Comeback kids triumph at Academy Awards, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins big

To no one’s surprise, the hit movie Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 12, winning best picture and six other awards – including direction, original screenplay, editing and the performances from actors Michelle Yeoh, Jame Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan.

At the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress – making her the first Asian woman and the second woman of color to win the award, following Halle Berry’s win for Monster Ball in 2002.

“Thank you, all the little boys and girls look like me watching tonight,” said Yeoh. “This is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you [that] you are ever passed your prime.”

Yeoh’s mother, Janet Yeoh, watched from Malaysia as her daughter made history, and her sweet, tear-filled reaction was caught on camera.

"I'm proud of my daughter... my daughter is a hardworking girl," Janet Yeoh told reporters.

Yeoh’s costar Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress, and, in perhaps the most meaningful and emotional win of the evening, Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for best-supporting actor. Quan fled Vietnam with his parents in 1978 and had several successful movie roles, including in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom. However, Quan was forced into a career hiatus for decades due to the lack of roles for Asian actors. Quan has been open about his inability to find a role after filming Everything Everywhere All at Once, which wrapped fleming shortly before the pandemic.

In addition to the significant wins for Everything Everywhere, Brendan Fraser won best actor for The Whale, a moment that – similar to Quan’s success – is viewed as a major comeback for the actor.

The evening included notable performances from Lady Gaga (her stunning performance is our Watch of the Week) and “Naatu Naatu,” from the Tollywood film RRR. —GP

Study shows a spike in Black babies’ SUID deaths

New research published in the journal Pediatrics reveals a disturbing rise in Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths (SUID) of Black babies during the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, more than 19 thousand American children died in their first year of life. Despite the devastating number, it actually represents a record low for babies’ overall mortality: “only” about 542 deaths from all causes for every 100 thousand children born in the United States. Investigators found that 1 in 6 of these babies were lost to SUID, an umbrella term that includes the more familiar Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SUID disproportionately impacted Black babies. Before the pandemic, their rate of SUID was twice as high as that of white families. In 2020, it was triple – surpassing the rate of American Indians, who perennially suffered the most SUID losses.

What’s causing these awful numbers? Researchers don’t think COVID-19 directly caused the spike. Instead, economic trouble and other kinds of pandemic stress may have made safe sleep actions harder for Black families. Pediatrician Dr. Rebecca Carlin, who helped write a commentary that accompanied the study, told CNN that ”almost all SUID deaths have at least one unsafe sleep risk factor.”

These factors include pillows in the crib, sleeping on a couch with a dozing parent, stomach-sleeping, or other habits that may make a baby sleep so deeply they don’t wake up when having trouble breathing.

As Dr. Carlin noted, it’s perfectly understandable why desperate American parents resort to unsafe sleep practices. In a culture that undervalues families and brutally sends most moms back to work in 10 weeks or less, getting enough rest to function makes the difference in warding off homelessness, hunger, and diaper poverty. A heartbreaking number of Black babies aren’t surviving this excruciating postpartum period.

Meanwhile, maternal mortality surged 40 percent in 2021, with more than 1,200 U.S. women dying in childbirth. Once again, Black mothers had more than two times higher risk than their white counterparts. —MB

Russian fighter jet downs American drone

A Russian fighter jet collided with an American drone on Tuesday, causing U.S. forces to send the drone tumbling into the Black Sea. Russian officials have claimed that the jet never hit the drone, but two days after the incident, the U.S. declassified 42 seconds of video footage depicting the event to refute those claims.

This episode has heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S. as it continues to support Ukraine. “While calling out Russia for ‘reckless’ action, the White House tried to strike a balance to avoid exacerbating tensions,” the Washington Post reports. “U.S. officials … stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remain open.”

The U.S. said the drone, which was flying over international airspace, fell into 4,000-5,000 foot deep water and may not be recoverable. Still, the military has taken steps to ensure its data cannot be stolen.

What does this mean for the future?

“The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows, and it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters, “and it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.” —MFS

Wellesley College students vote to admit transgender men

Students at Wellesley College just approved a nonbinding referendum calling for the women’s school to admit transgender and nonbinary students. The decision will not change school policy, but it may influence the school’s decision-making down the line as its student body pushes for more open admission.

“School officials said Tuesday that they would not change the school’s mission as a women’s college or its admissions policies, but they pledged to ‘continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong,’” the Washington Post reports.

The college, founded in 1870, currently “invites applications from all those who live as women and consistently identify as women,” including transgender women. Some students have argued that this isn’t inclusive enough.

“We’re just asking the administration to put on paper what’s already true of the student body,” student body president Alexandra Brooks said. “Trans men go to Wellesley, nonbinary people go to Wellesley, and they kind of always have.”

The referendum also called for gender-neutral language (“students” instead of “women,” for example).

The president of the university, Paula Johnson, pushed back on both of these proposed changes in a message to students in advance of the referendum.

While some students who change their gender identity while at Wellesley may find the gendered language excludes them, she argued, “many students who are committed to Wellesley’s mission as a women’s college and who identify as women have been publicly criticized for that view and have felt pressured to describe Wellesley as a historically women’s college.”

“Going forward,” she wrote, “we will continue to advance our mission as a women’s college while acknowledging and celebrating our students’ diverse identities.” —MFS

Good News of the Week

In 1953, 11-year-old Gloria Bruce wrote a letter to a girl from Batley, England, after her classmate shared her experience writing to her pen-pal overseas. Bruce expected to hear back from a girl named Susan, only to receive a letter from young Shirley Clements. The pen-pal switch led to a lifetime of letter-writing, with 700 letters exchanged between the two friends.

Now both 81 years old, the women reflected on their friendship, which has lasted 70 years. This past Sunday, they participated in a float for a St. Patrick’s Day parade in New Orleans – Bruce’s long-time home.

Their friendship has stood the test of time through changing modes of communication, difficulties in meeting up, and the natural ups and downs of their individual lives. But their similar interests and personalities kept the “kindred spirits” together, the women said. Both Bruce and Clements love to embroider, read, and are close in age. Over time, their closeness has deepened.

In 1985, the pen pals finally met up for the first time. Clements, a biochemist, took a detour to New Orleans to see Bruce following a work conference in California. Both women were nervous about their first encounter. However, their anxiety dissolved as soon as they met face-to-face.

And ever since then, the women have been able to visit one another whenever possible. Whether on a business trip or while taking a Mediterranean cruise, these women have molded a supportive, loving friendship. Clements says they both owe their success to “the strength of their bond.”

She added, “We’re just wonderful friends, and we love each other very much. And we hope to be able to keep doing this for many years.” —Hannah Rose Ward

