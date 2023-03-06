6 Books to Read this Women’s History Month

Literature has been regarded as a powerful tool for womens’ representation and empowerment, and with good reason. Some of the most iconic and beloved stories we’ve shared throughout history have been written by—and in celebration of—women, our lives, and our loves. Consider Little Women, Pride and Prejudice, Jane Eyre, and A Wrinkle in Time, to name a few. The 2023 theme of Women’s History Month, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” offers a great opportunity to not only revisit classics like these, but also to expand our shelves to new or new-to-us voices, in both fiction and non-fiction.

Here are six books to read this Women's History Month that will introduce you to female characters as diverse and unique as the women who surround us everyday.

01. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Set in the 1960s, this debut novel follows eccentric, brilliant, and highly competitive chemist Elizabeth Zott as she navigates the labyrinths of workplace sexism, integrity, responsibility, and love. When Zott’s career takes an unlikely turn, she has the opportunity to introduce innumerable women to new skills—and to their ability to challenge the status quo and seek what brings them joy and fulfillment. Slightly offbeat and incredibly charming, Lessons in Chemistry pairs a delightful cast of characters with an inspiring message of women’s empowerment in every avenue of life. This is a perfect read for fans of contemporary women’s literature and authors like Anna Quindlen or Anne Tyler.

02. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, while certainly a modern classic, is no walk in the park. The novel depicts the realities of life in turn-of-the-century Williamsburg, Brooklyn, as they’re experienced by a hopeful and optimistic Francie Nolan. Francie is met at times with favor, but often with the unfairness of circumstance, favoritism, poverty, and heartbreak. Through the novel’s hardships, however, come themes of duty and the resilience of the human condition. Readers will become fondly attached to the Nolans and enchanted by Smith’s narrative across the span of three generations. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn is perfect for fans of classics or coming-of-age stories that span generations.

03. The Kitchen God’s Wife by Amy Tan

Readers of Amy Tan already know her penchant for crafting beautiful narratives of complex women, and The Kitchen God’s Wife is no exception. When Pearl Rush reconnects with her family for a funeral and engagement party, she finds an opportunity to share a secret she’s kept from her mother—and her mother, Winnie, does the same. Winnie shares a poignant and vivid story of her upbringing in China, her experiences during World War II, her relationships, and her eventual journey to the United States. With simple yet moving prose, Tan encapsulates the dynamics between mother and daughter. (Warning: readers with sensitivity to physical abuse should proceed with caution.) This is a great choice for readers who enjoy stories of complex family dynamics, flawed main characters, and explorations of heritage.

04. The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott

Fans of The Alice Network, Hidden Figures, and Radar Girls will enjoy this story of secretaries-turned-spies in the Cold War. The Secrets We Kept follows Irina and Sally, a novice and a professional, respectively, as they work to smuggle copies of Doctor Zhivago out of the USSR. Irina and Sally’s story is intertwined with biographical accounts of the life and relationships of Zhivago’s author, Boris Pasternak, and the restrictions and challenges he and his colleagues in the arts experienced at the hands of their government. Readers who enjoy Kate Quinn, Marie Benedict, and Chanel Cleeton will love The Secrets We Kept.

05. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Transcendent Kingdom follows Gifty, a Stanford neuroscience graduate student and first-generation Ghanaian-American, through a journey of trauma, coping, healing, and discovery. Navigating the premature death of her beloved brother, Gifty dedicates her life to discovering why, scientifically, people do the things they do and how the brain’s reward system is triggered in order to justify, in some small way, the suffering she sees around her. Transcendent Kingdom is a story of faith, science, love, grief, and how they all intersect in our daily lives to inform how we operate in the world, perfect for fans of authors like Jesmyn Ward or Brit Bennett.

06. In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It by Lauren Graham

Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star Lauren Graham expands an alma mater commencement speech into this witty and insightful read that’s perfect for women in a place of transition or uncertainty. Fans of Graham will be familiar with her quintessentially charming and relatable voice, which she uses here to provide comfort, inspiration, and affirmation on the importance of finding joy.

It’s easy to run the risk of categorizing “women’s literature” as one ubiquitous genre. But these six books and their authors illuminate that, though we surely do share the common thread of womanhood, we each embody distinct experiences and identities. These stories give the opportunity to encounter and empathize with new women by means of narrative, and to discover more about ourselves — and perhaps each other — along the way.