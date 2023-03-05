5 Irish Authors and Poets to Read This St. Patrick's Day

After the sparkle of the holiday season dies down, I look forward with excitement to the month of March and the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. With a strong Irish heritage, I was raised to appreciate and understand the history of my roots - and find meaningful connections as I grew older.

To this day, few things bring a smile to my face like traditional Irish music or that first bite of my great-grandma O’Keefe’s Irish soda bread recipe.

While music and food are excellent ways to celebrate your Irish heritage, there are additional ways to celebrate this March. One such way is through discovering new Irish poets and authors. Here are some that I have found meaningful connections to in my own life.

01. To Bless the Space Between Us: A Book of Blessings by John O’Donohue

If I had to choose one book I frequently give as a birthday gift to friends, it would be this one. John O’Donohue is a gifted Irish poet and storyteller who uses a beautiful blend of poetic language and spiritual wisdom to offer readers encouragement on the journey of life. He looks at the whole of the human experience - birth, death, getting married, a new job, graduation, and many more - and offers a simple yet meaningful blessing for all the many experiences of life.

02. Poetry Unbound: 50 Poems to Open Your World by Pádraig Ó Tuama

Poetry has a way of opening up the human spirit - an inviting, consoling outlet to move and connect with us at a very deep level. Ó Tuama is an Irish poet, podcaster of Poetry Unbound, storyteller, and committed leader of the Corrymeela community in Northern Belfast, a reconciliation community between Irish Protestants and Catholics.

This poetry anthology is a wide array of fifty different poems. With each poem, Ó Tuama offers a focused, unhurried reflection, inviting the reader to deeper themes, reflection, and inner discovery. Throughout this book, he explores how the meaning of a poem can reach into our individual lives and make a more profound connection within us.

03. P.S. I Love You by Cecelia Ahern

This book was made into a romantic comedy under the same title (did you swoon over Gerard Butler and Harry Connick Jr. in that movie as much as I did?), but I recommend you always start with the book.

Childhood sweethearts Holly and Gerry find their better half in each other. To everyone around them, they were the perfect match. When Gerry suddenly dies, Holly is devastated and unsure of herself and a new existence without the love of her life. As her 30th birthday approaches, Gerry returns to her through a series of letters he arranged for her to receive before he died. Each month, Holly receives a new note, in which Gerry guides Holly into living a new life for herself than she imagined - each letter is always signed the same way, “P.S. I Love You.”

Amid the new experiences, tears, laughter, and support of friends, Holly learns how life truly is for living. And maybe, just maybe, she can create a beautiful new life - even if it is different from the one she always imagined sharing with Gerry.

This will pull on your heartstrings, but if you need a cozy book that takes place in Ireland, this one will surely lift your spirits.

04. Finding Ireland: A Poet’s Exploration of Irish Literature and Culture by Richard Tillinghast

This book is written by an American poet who went to live in Ireland for a year in the early 1990s, only to return and become a citizen in 2005. Tillinghast writes both from an outsider and insider perspective on Irish history, music, culture, literature, and it’s often troublesome history.

The author takes the reader on a journey through the history of Ireland, as well as diving into the many talented Irish poets and writers that hail from this country: W.B. Yeats, James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, and many more.

If you are looking for a place to start and begin to learn more about Irish history and culture, this is an excellent place to start.

05. The Sea by John Banville

Banville writes a thoughtful story about a middle-aged Irishman who has returned to the seaside to grieve the loss of his wife. This book is a tale of many experiences we each will face in our own lives: mortality, death, grief, childhood memory, aging.

A story of remembrance and looking back - while also learning how to look forward and live a new life – it is equal parts tender and beautiful while also sorrowful.

By the end of the book, you will feel a closeness to the main character Max Morden, as you are invited to reflect on those themes in your own life.

In whatever ways you celebrate Ireland or St. Patrick this March, may your celebrations also include some beautiful words and thoughtful storytelling from the many different Irish voices that exist.