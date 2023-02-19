Gunman Kills Three Students at Michigan State University, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Gunman kills three students at Michigan State University

A gunman opened fire at Michigan State University on Monday evening, killing three students and injuring five others. During a confrontation with police, he shot and killed himself. Police are still seeking a motive, as the gunman appears to have had no ties to the university.

According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, 71 mass shootings have already occurred in the United States in 2023. Furthermore, this was not the first mass shooting some MSU students had endured.

“14 months ago, I had to evacuate from Oxford High School when a fifteen-year-old opened fire and killed four of my classmates and injured seven more. Tonight, I am sitting under my desk at Michigan State University, once again texting everyone ‘I love you,’” freshman Emma Riddle tweeted. “When will this end?”

In November 2021, a teenager murdered four students at the Michigan high school north of Detroit.

“Emma Riddle survived the first shooting in Oxford by hiding in the band hall where others had barricaded the door before eventually fleeing to a store in the area, her father said, recalling the phone call he got as she ran away,” CNN reports. “Less than a year and a half later, his daughter called again, Matt Riddle said – this time hiding in her dorm at Michigan State.”

Other students endured both shootings as well. “After Oxford, they said that this wasn’t going to happen again, that we were going to be safe going back to school, and that’s just not the case,” MSU freshman Ava Ferguson told CNN. “The other night, I was in shock. I didn’t think it was real, honestly.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Chiefs win Super Bowl, Rihanna makes surprise with pregnancy reveal

Last Sunday, Rihanna shocked the world by revealing that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2. Oh, and there was a Super Bowl game, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 during a close game that ended with a controversial call by a referee. “On the final drive, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a defensive hold that allowed K.C. to milk away most of the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal,” NFL reports. “It was a brutal way for a fantastic back-and-forth performance to end.”

In other words, Bradberry received a penalty for grabbing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster before he received an (incomplete) pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Philly fans were not happy as the Chiefs gained the edge in the game’s final moments.

In other, more exciting news: Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. After teasing a “surprise guest” during the performance, Rihanna skipped any musical guest appearances and brought none other than her preborn baby on stage with her, caressing a baby bump underneath a red body suit. It’s going to be hard for anyone to top this pregnancy reveal.

Before the performance, Rihanna said she wanted to do it for her son, who was born in May.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she said. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. … It’s important for my son to see that.”

We love that Rihanna celebrated her pregnancy in front of millions of fans and continues to show that motherhood can be cool. —MFS

Nicola Sturgeon abruptly resigns as Scotland’s leader

Nicola Sturgeon, the longest-serving first minister in Scottish history, says she is stepping down from her position as soon as a replacement can be elected.

Her decision, announced at a surprise press conference, comes as Scotland is roiled by a controversial gender law championed by Sturgeon. The “Gender Recognition Reform Bill” would have allowed 16-year-olds to legally change their gender without a physician’s diagnosis after just three months of living as the new gender. Scotland’s legislature passed the law, but the United Kingdom’s federal government blocked it in an ultra-rare constitutional confrontation. U.K. leaders cited concerns about the safety of women and children to justify the block.

Public outrage exploded in Scotland when rapist Isla Bryson was assigned to a women’s prison after claiming a transgender identity. Bryson was later moved to a men’s prison, and the Scottish Prison Service has pledged an “urgent review” of transgender prisoners. Sturgeon, meanwhile, has given awkward interviews in which she struggles to avoid calling Bryson either a man or a woman.

In her announcement, Sturgeon denied that the uproar prompted her resignation but acknowledged that the “brutality” of politics has taken a toll. —Margaret Brady

Questions surround toxic chemicals from Ohio train derailment

Two weeks ago, a Norfolk Southern train carrying dangerous vinyl chloride gas left the tracks near the village of East Palestine, OH. A massive fire engulfed the wreckage, and responders eventually decided to release the chemicals to prevent a potentially violent explosion.

The result: A mass evacuation of residents and a toxic plume of black smoke, large enough to show up on weather radar. Air and water quality tests conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency purport to show that the danger to locals has passed. However, anxiety and questions about the incident are building, and Norfolk Southern officials chose to skip a community meeting hosted by East Palestine leaders. They cited a “growing physical threat to our employees” from “outside parties.”

A document released by the EPA shows that a contractor the railroad hired to do an initial site clean-up hasn’t removed polluted soil. CNN reports that experts say quick soil removal is a critical step in stopping ongoing damage to the ecosystem. “Contaminated soil will continue to leech contaminants, both up into the air, and down into the surrounding ground,” Richard Peltier, an environmental health scientist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, told CNN.

Vinyl chloride, which is associated with cancer and neurologic damage, can break down into a chemical called phosgene, notoriously used in gas attacks during World War I. It can also decompose into hydrogen chloride, which is corrosive to human tissue, especially the lungs, esophagus, and stomach. At least one resident who briefly returned to East Palestine reported encountering fumes that burned his mouth and eyes, according to CNN.

East Palestine is in the Ohio River Basin. Its waters drain south into the Ohio River, already one of the most polluted waterways in the United States. From there, water is carried into the Mississippi River before ending up in the Gulf of Mexico. —MB

Michael Jordan makes recording breaking donation to Make-A-Wish

Retired professional basketball player Michael Jordan made a recording-breaking donation of $10 million to Make-A-Wish America. Jordan donated in honor of his 60th birthday, setting a record for the largest single monetary gift from an individual in the foundation’s nearly 50-year history.

Jordan has long been a Make-A-Wish ambassador. The 14-time NBA All-Star granted his first wish in 1989. Since then, he has “granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world,” according to the foundation.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration," Jordan added. "I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.” —Gabriella Patti

Teen girls are facing record levels of sadness and hopelessness, CDC reports

New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows disturbing trends, with nearly 1 in 4 adolescent girls reporting seriously considering suicide in 2021. That’s an increase of 60 percent from 2011.

The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is the nation’s largest public health monitoring program. Authorities have used its data since 1991 to identify and address problems in America’s youth. The most recent statistics are the first collected after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Notably, many of the negative trends uncovered in the report were already accelerating before COVID lockdowns upended kids’ schooling and social lives.

Why are girls struggling? The YRBS doesn’t ask them their reasons. But the survey shows more than 1 in 10 high school girls say they’ve been forced to have sex. A staggering 1 in 5 told researchers they’d experienced sexual violence in the last year — up 20 percent since 2017.

The YRBS also doesn’t collect information about children who identify as transgender. However, this new data arrives in conjunction with a recent explosion of adolescent girls seeking help for gender-related distress.

“As a parent to a teenage girl, I am heartbroken,” said CDC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Debra Houry, in a press briefing. The CDC’s proposed solutions include greater parental involvement and more mental health programs in schools. —MB

Good News of the Week

When Lorraine Mohr was told in 2019 that her preborn baby had a 10 percent chance of survival, her physicians offered to terminate the pregnancy –she refused.

The 38-year-old mother from Glasgow, Scotland, had been pregnant at 20 weeks with her son when doctors informed her that her placenta was no longer working, depriving her unborn child of the necessary nutrients for his development. Born at just 28 weeks, preemie Jamie Mohr was strong enough to be released from the hospital only 11 weeks after being born.

While Lorraine was told that Jamie would likely have a cognitive disability, he has since exceeded all expectations and Lorraine now finds herself raising a 4-year-old genius. Jamie is a mathematical wiz who has learned several languages and can calculate the exact total of his mother’s groceries.

Lorraine first noted his unique capability, called hyperlexia, when Jamie was two-years-old. The phenomenon appears in young children who have grasped advanced mathematics and have a photographic memory.

“He’s just a little miracle, especially after being told he would likely have a severe disability or learning difficulty. I’m just so proud of him,” Lorraine said. “He is completely self-taught, but now that I know his ability, I encourage it.”

While his mother, Lorraine, is exceptionally proud of Jamie’s impressive intellect, she emphasizes that this is only part of his extraordinary character. Lorraine said she cherishes her son’s sweet temperament, sense of humor, and humility. Encouraged by his brilliance and good health, she has great hopes for his future.

“He had such a rocky start but has proved everyone wrong,” Lorraine said. “To even get him to a point where we could deliver him—that was miraculous—but then to find out he is a gifted learner? I am no longer surprised at the things he can do.” —Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

Two weeks ago, we wrote about the Super Bowl rivalry between brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, who play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. The friendly competition between brothers was further highlighted thanks to their mom's unique custom jersey honoring both teams and her commitment to cheering on both of her sons.

Watch this clip of the brothers reuniting with their proud mama after the Super Bowl.