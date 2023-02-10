Deadly Earthquake Claims Thousands of Lives in Turkey and Syria, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

A massive earthquake centered in Turkey claims at least 21,000 lives

An early-morning, magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria, flattened countless buildings, and claimed at least 21,000 lives while displacing thousands of people into harsh winter weather. It is the deadliest earthquake worldwide since 2010 when one in Haiti killed more than 100,000.

Amidst the suffering and destruction, some hopeful stories emerged: A newborn baby was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building near Afrin, Syria. "We heard a voice while we were digging,” AFP quoted the baby’s uncle. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord [intact], so we cut it, and my cousin took her to (the) hospital."

The little one weighed 7 pounds and was in stable condition with some bruising. Sadly, the baby’s mother, father, and four siblings did not survive. The whole family was found near the entrance of their apartment building, where they apparently tried to escape.

Near the quake's epicenter in Turkey, criticism of President Tayyip Erdoğan is mounting. Erdogan, who is up for re-election in the spring, has visited some devastated areas and pledged that no one would be left homeless. Family members who rushed to free relatives trapped in the rubble say that his government has been slow to provide the manpower and the machinery needed to address the crisis.

In war-torn Syria, organizations are struggling to decide how to get aid to rebel-held areas in the northern territory. Dictator Bashar al-Assad’s government insists all aid be processed through Damascus, the country’s capital. — Margaret Brady

A Chinese spy balloon is shot down near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

A large surveillance balloon originating from China drifted across the continental United States before being shot down by a U.S. fighter jet over the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina. The incident has thrown gum in the gears of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two countries.

U.S. surveillance first detected the round white balloon floating at a high altitude over Alaska before drifting over Canada and then back into the United States. After monitoring the aircraft for some time, American defense officials released a statement making the incident public. Chinese authorities admitted the balloon belonged to China, but claimed it was a civilian weather balloon that drifted off course.

Domestic critics accused President Joe Biden of showing a lack of “strength” on the matter, while the president offered reassurances that “We’re going to take care of it.” In the end, an F-22 fighter plane brought the balloon down with a single missile. Navy divers then arrived on the scene to retrieve the wreckage.

U.S. officials say the balloon is part of a more extensive, low-tech Chinese spy program, with similar balloons spotted in Latin America and Japan. The incident adds more intense stress to the Sino-American relationship, which has been fraying amid economic conflict and COVID-19 recriminations. —MB

Biden highlights economy at State of the Union, faces hecklers

At a rowdy State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden focused on kitchen table issues: the economy, inflation, and Social Security.

Biden touted the latest jobs numbers and the unemployment rate, appealing to Americans with signs of a strong economy while largely ignoring more hot-button topics such as abortion or transgender issues. The address was notably light on foreign policy, particularly since a Chinese spy balloon was just shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.

Biden’s second State of the Union address since being sworn in as president in 2021, was frequently interrupted by hecklers — in particular, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

When Biden criticized Republicans for proposing cuts to Medicare and Social Security, some Republicans booed, and Green called out “Liar!” from her seat in the House chamber. After her all-white getup inspired memes and parallels to Cruella De Vil and the White Witch, Green later defended her comments, saying, “I was honored to call him a liar that he is in the people’s house and not allow him to get away with it.”

According to PolitiFact, “House and Senate Republican leaders say they don’t support [the entitlement cuts Biden accused them of], but at least one senator has broadly floated the idea.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to Biden’s speech, focusing more on culture war issues and saying that the “dividing line in America is no longer between right or left” but “between normal or crazy.”

Biden, who faces a low approval rating as he enters the second half of his presidency and eyes a second term, ended his address with a call to unity: “We are the United States of America, and there is nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together.” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Grammys 2023: Beyoncé sets record, Viola Davis nabs EGOT

At an eventful Grammy Awards this Sunday, Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy awards ever. After winning best dance/electronic album for “RENAISSANCE,” Queen Bey took the title of the Grammy’s most-decorated artist with 32 wins. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” Beyoncé said after winning her 32nd award. “I’m trying to just receive this night.”

It was also a memorable night for Viola Davis, who won an award for narrating her memoir, Finding Me, making her a member of the coveted EGOT class: performers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award.

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola — to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," Davis said. "And it has been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

In two surprise wins, Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for “Just Like That,” beating out a stacked line-up including Beyoncé, Lizzo, Adele, and Taylor Swift; Harry Styles also won album of the year for “Harry’s House,” notably shutting out Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE.”

Sam Smith also made headlines for his performance with Kim Petras of “Unholy,” which won best pop duo/group performance. Smith donned devil horns and satanic imagery, prompting outrage from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who called the performance “evil.” —MFS

La La Land comes to Broadway

Broadway has recently been struggling to get people to the theater, but it has a new show planned for musical fans that is sure to fill seats: “La La Land.” That’s about all we know for now — a cast and date have not been announced — but the adaptation of the 2016 film will undoubtedly be popular.

Variety reports: “Bartlett Sher (“To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) is directing the stage adaptation based on a book written by playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. Like the feature film, the show will feature music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

La La Land received six Oscars after it came out in 2016, including a best actress win for Emma Stone. This author has previously written for Verily about La La Land’s important lesson about not regretting love, and Verily has also covered the film’s beautiful costuming, something we hope to see more of now that the musical is headed to Broadway. —MFS

Good News of the Week

Released from San Quentin State Prison in 2022, Askari Johnson had been looking for the right opportunity to begin his life afresh after being incarcerated for over 20 years. And at the same time, Tyler Jenk of Oakland, CA, was looking for a new roommate with whom to share his home.

Both Johnson and Jenk had learned of The Homecoming Project, a new initiative established in 2018 to give formerly incarcerated people a fresh start as they re-entered society.

While imprisoned, Johnson set a goal to regain independence upon his release. The new initiative, which was launched by Impact Justice, a national nonprofit organization, would do just that. “It fit the goals which I set for myself when I was in prison,” Johnson told CBS News.

When the initiative placed Johnson with Jenk, both men knew immediately that the situation would work out perfectly.

“He’s in construction; I’m in construction. We both like sports. So it was just a match made in heaven, so to speak,” Johnson said.

This “match made in heaven” is just one example of The Homecoming Project’s success. With a 100 percent success rate among its more than 80 participants, the initiative has made a dent in the issues of homelessness and those who have been recently released from prison.

But it was also Jenk’s big heart that Johnson credits with helping him re-enter society; the act of kindness paved the way for Johnson to find a stable job and, eventually, move into a home of his own.

"Tyler opened up his heart, but more importantly, he opened up his home to a stranger," Johnson said. "And I think if more people had that ability just to expand their thinking, just to explore it, I think it would help society enormously.” —HRW

Watch of the Week

Try not to cry as you watch this video of a great-grandmother with dementia as she suddenly remembers a lullaby that she used to sing to her children while holding her new great-grandson.