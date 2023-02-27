Travel with a Local: San Antonio, Texas

Why should we visit your town/city?

San Antonio’s colorful and distinctive culture makes it the ideal destination for those who want to experience something new and exciting without leaving the United States.

Distinguished as the nation’s seventh-largest city, San Antonio is brimming with vibrant culture, history, and cuisine, representing south-central Texas through its blend of Mexican and cowboy culture. San Antonio’s down-home authenticity sets it apart from most other large cities today. It’s a lively, world-class city, with a flourishing military and tourism industry, and plenty to do for locals and visitors alike.

Come for its warm weather, the historic Alamo, and the magical River Walk; stay for its nostalgic cultural appeal, urban nightlife, and top-tier Mexican cuisine.

Where to stay?

The Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk boasts a gorgeous and artistically designed interior, including an indoor extension of the river in the lobby and skyline views. This location is within walking distance of all the downtown attractions, including the Alamo.

The Omni La Mansión Del Rio, a beautiful Spanish-colonial-style hotel, is also situated along the River Walk. Featuring luxury amenities and the city's attractions within walking distance, the Omni is an upscale hotel with a historically influenced design.

Located in the Pearl District, the historic Hotel Emma is pricey, but worth a once-in-a-lifetime stay. The hotel is a renovated brewery complex that is now a go-to location for dining, shopping, and hanging out. Hotel Emma offers a quality selection of cuisine and amenities for the ultimate San Antonio experience.

Where should we eat?

La Panadería is the best spot in town for a decadent pastry or a satisfying brunch dish. This bakery/diner serves homemade pastries with a Mexican flair, like Tres Leches Croissants and Mini Conchas, and delicious meals, like El Favorito Sunny Egg and Croissant Sandwich or the Grilled Chicken Torta.

San Antonio’s oldest Mexican restaurant, La Fonda on Main dates back to 1932. Make a reservation at La Fonda on Main to enjoy a plate of enchiladas, fajitas, or any of your favorite elevated Tex-Mex fare. Dine in the beautiful courtyard, complete with live oaks strung with fairy lights.

Located at the San Antonio Museum of Art, Tre Trattoria serves homemade, upscale Italian cuisine. Enjoy antipasti, housemade pasta, and decadent desserts while looking out on the River Walk.

If you want a quick yet tasty dinner, stop by the taco truck located on St. Mary’s Street, Tacos el Regio, for the best tacos you will ever have. These delicious street tacos are of an authenticity you can only enjoy in San Antonio.

The Food Hall at Bottling Department is a classed-up food court experience. The Food Hall is located at the Pearl and features booths from a variety of cuisines, including Caribbean roti, ramen, burgers, and tacos.

Braza Brava, a locally beloved authentic Italian restaurant with an elegantly rustic touch, hosts a romantic atmosphere, live-piano music, wood-oven-fired pizza, and homemade pasta.

A “classic Jewish delicatessen with the charming southern vibe of a South Texas diner,” the Hayden serves up Jewish-influenced southern classics for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Try the Smoked Whitefish Melt, Potato Waffle Iron Latke, or Matzo Chicken Fried Chicken.

Beloved by locals and situated in a 100-year-old gas station with an added outdoor courtyard, Tycoon Flats is the ideal Texan burger joint, serving up pub fare classics.

Be sure to save room for Lick’s gourmet, locally-sourced ice cream. With both classic and seasonal flavors, like Hill Country Vanilla and Texas Sheet Cake, a scoop of Lick will not disappoint as you stroll along the River Walk.

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

Located at the Pearl, Local Coffee is considered San Antonio’s first specialty coffee shop. Beyond coffee and tea, the shop also serves healthy snacks and drinks, such as overnight oats and house-made horchata.

Bakery Lorraine is the perfect place to grab brunch or coffee with friends. Also located at the Pearl, Bakery Lorraine is always a favorite with its uplifting atmosphere and homemade French cuisine, including macarons, almond croissants, sandwiches, granola, and seasonal salads.

An award-winning coffee shop from Hill Country now with locations across the South, Summer Moon Coffee offers organic oak-roasted coffee. It’s the go-to spot for coffee aficionados.

Crepeccino is a cafe and creperie, serving coffee and breakfast treats, including sweet and savory crepes and waffles of all kinds, from Biscoff Cookie Butter Crepes to Raspberry Brie Waffles.

What sites should we see?

Remember the Alamo! Your visit to San Antonio would not be complete without visiting the world-renowned Alamo mission. The events that took place in the historic mission have shaped the history and culture of Texas itself.

Mentioned above as the location of numerous restaurants and cafes, the historic Pearl District is a renovated brewery that now consists of hip new places to dine, shop, and explore—plus, it's located right on the River Walk. On the weekends, explore the farmer's market at the Pearl, the perfect place to experience the city's local offerings.

Besides the Alamo, the River Walk is San Antonio’s most distinctive feature and the city’s beating heart. While there is plenty to see and do along the River Walk, including numerous restaurants and shops, you can also simply enjoy the beauty of the city as you stroll along the banks.

Make the most of San Antonio’s river system and get out on the water in a riverboat tour to see the city from a new perspective and learn about the city’s architecture in the process.

With greenhouses, cacti, tropical plants, and even a section dedicated to the local landscapes of Texas’ four regions, the San Antonio Botanic Garden is a great place to enjoy the afternoon walking among beautiful flowers and plants.

The Cowboys Dancehall is not for the faint of heart, but if you want a down-home Texan experience, put on your cowboy boots and dance the night away beneath the smoke and neon lights. Arrive early for dance lessons!

The historic John T. Floore’s Country Store is located thirty minutes from downtown in the town of Helotes, TX. John T. Floore’s Country Store will give you an authentic Texan experience, complete with live music, a western cafe, and an Old West atmosphere. Frequented by many famous singers, John T. Floore’s is a must-see for anyone visiting Texas.

Mentioned in many classic country songs, from “Folsom Prison Blues” to “Amarillo by Morning,” the Alamo City is a thriving historic hub that forms the perfect bridge between the old and the new, deep in the heart of South Texas.