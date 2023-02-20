Travel with a Local: Rochester, New York

Why should we visit your town/city?

Rochester, New York, is an unassuming gem located on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, with the industrial buildings of downtown clustered near the Genesee River’s High Falls. Prominent historical figures such as Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony called Rochester their home, and George Eastman put Rochester on the map as the home of the Kodak film company. Needless to say, Rochester is a city imbued with rich history and vibrant culture.

The local food scene is nothing to gloss over, either. Rochester’s proximity to the Finger Lakes Region, one of the most agriculturally abundant regions in the country, makes creative cuisine and locally farmed goods plentiful. The culinary scene is diverse and wide-ranging, with cutting-edge restaurants sprawling across the cityscape. With an assorted selection of eclectic food and quality produce, boredom is never on the menu.

In addition to its stellar cuisine, Rochester is home to a deeply-rooted music scene. Annual celebrations of art and music, such as the Rochester International Jazz festival, the Rochester Fringe Festival, and the Rochester Lilac Festival, are just a few gatherings that make the city’s community and culture so spirited. From experimental jazz to retro rock-n-roll, you’ll never be at a loss for live music and entertaining performances. There’s something for everyone in this Upstate New York hidden gem.

Where should we stay?

For a swanky downtown stay surrounded by some of the must-see cultural neighborhoods in Rochester, the Strathallan is a perfect option to absorb the artsy surroundings. Doubling as both a world-class spa and luxurious lodging, this Hilton Hotel has a scenic rooftop bar with an outdoor balcony wrapping around the side of the building. The best part? The sunset views overlooking the city. For a more intimate, suburban feel, the Canal Lamp Inn is a Victorian bed and breakfast that resides alongside the historic Erie Canal. Boasting four eclectically-decorated rooms, this charming inn is furnished to reflect the ambiance of a past era. But don’t worry—it comes with all the modern amenities.

Where should we eat?

Brimming with delicious eats and beautiful restaurants, the diverse food of Rochester is hard to narrow down to a shortlist. But here are some of my favorites:

Rella is a trendy seafood restaurant that specializes in small plates and seats just 16 people—so be sure to make a reservation. The space between the bar and the kitchen is seamless, creating an all-around intimate and delicious dining experience. If you’re craving flavorful, authentic Mexican food, Neno’s is one of the best in the city. Formerly doling out their legendary tacos from a popular food truck, Neno’s opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2018 and opened a second, more spacious location the following year. The food experience is only rivaled by the inviting, family-run atmosphere. For mouth-watering homemade pasta and a chic dining experience, Fiorella is a great Italian restaurant located in the Rochester Public Market. The ever-changing menu reflects both simplicity of ingredients and complexity of flavor, as each dish is made using fresh, seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t include a reference to Rochester’s most famous dish: the Garbage Plate. Containing a mash-up of meats, fries, salads, and sauces, the Garbage Plate originated at the fast-food restaurant Nick Tahou’s. Despite the unappetizing name and seemingly disparate ingredients, this is a must-try when in Rochester. The combination of the crunchy texture of warm french fries, savory bites of mac salad, and sweet baked beans served under your choice of meat (most often a hamburger or hot dog) make this Rochester staple a sensational marriage of textures and flavors. Top it off with meat sauce, white onions, and a squirt of yellow mustard to elevate it to the next level. You can find local restaurants performing their own take on the legendary dish, but my favorite Plate is from Dogtown.

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

If you want great coffee and an even better atmosphere, Java’s Café brews ethically sourced and locally roasted coffee amongst a gallery of artwork. The walls are adorned with an eclectic collection of art pieces by local artists. Dimly lit with killer playlists, it’s the perfect hip haunt for your afternoon work sessions. Café Sasso is a comfy space filled with squishy sofas. My go-to order is The Gatsby, with espresso and white chocolate, lavender, and steamed milk. The warm, floral aroma of the lavender makes it the perfect complement to a creamy latte. If you feel like having a bit more than coffee on a Friday afternoon, they have an extensive list of both hot and cold coffee cocktails. Previously home to Hallman’s Chevrolet, the exterior of Spot Coffee is adorned with Art Deco lettering, giving the building a distinctly vintage vibe. The high, arching windows on the façade of the building help keep those winter blues at bay by letting in plenty of natural light—perfect for a cool coffee experience.

What sites should we see?

Rochester’s reputation as “The Flower City” does not go unnoticed when you’re walking through Highland Park during the peak of springtime. Highland Park is home to the largest display of lilacs in North America, but it also offers much more than lilacs, so be sure to take a stroll through its winding paths brimming with magnolia trees, rhododendrons, pansies, azaleas, an impressive display of tulip beds, and much more. The vivacious floral selection makes Highland Park a big draw for springtime strolls and summer picnics.

Rochester is a film and photography epicenter thanks to the pioneer of popular photography and motion picture film, George Eastman. The George Eastman Museum boasts an impressive film archive and houses an unparalleled selection of objects in the fields of cinema, photography, and cinematic technology. The Finger Lakes Region offers beautiful lakeside views, an impressive selection of wineries, and must-see state parks. Take a scenic walk along the gorge trail of Watkins Glen, complete with 19 beautiful waterfalls. Afterward, loop around Seneca Lake to enjoy the multitude of wine trails and breweries alongside the shore. Just a short distance from Rochester, this region makes an excellent day trip.

If you’re in an artsy mood, the Memorial Art Gallery houses a collection of diverse artwork that spans more than 5,000 years of art history, from antique relics to contemporary masterpieces. Past exhibitions have included the work of Andy Warhol, Alphonse Mucha, and Monet, to name a few. A perfect Sunday activity: grabbing the mouthwatering brunch at the in-house restaurant, Brown Hound Downtown, then wandering the extensive halls of the museum.