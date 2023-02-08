Skip to main content
‘Simplicity is Key’: Chic Outfits Inspired by Sade

‘Simplicity is Key’: Chic Outfits Inspired by Sade

Four outfits inspired by the iconic singer

Four outfits inspired by the iconic singer

The sultry, husky voice of Helen Folasade Adu, better known as Sade (pronounced, Sha-Day), may be familiar to you. Still, there's much about the woman behind the eponymous band and contralto vocals that keeps an air of mystery.

Nigerian-born Adu moved to England with her mother when she was four after her parents split up. At 18, Adu went to Saint Martin's School of Art, where she studied fashion design. After graduating, Adu modeled briefly before joining a British band as a backup singer. Eventually, she broke off from the band and formed Sade. The band's instant popularity led to a successful, top-of-the-charts career, producing hits such as "Your Love is King," "Smooth Operator," and, my personal favorite, "By Your Side."

Over the years, the band has gone on multiple hiatuses. In recent years, Sade briefly emerged to produce new music, first for the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time and then for the film Widows. The band recently announced that a new album is in the works, and in 2023, Adu was nominated to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

The style of Sade

Adu herself, now 64, is undoubtedly one of the most influential artists of all time. However, she is extremely private and rarely grants interviews. The public has been able to glimpse her mysterious persona through her music and iconic style.

In the 1980s, Sade said of her style: 

"I don't like things that are glittery or flashy. Simplicity is the key, looking subtle without looking dull. Three years at art school proved what I'd always believed, that you can't look different just by looking outrageous. None of it seems very extreme anymore, anyway. . . .

As for my style, well, all style is entirely individual, very personal, and difficult to talk about. It's obviously important, but it has to be natural. If people try too hard, they just end up looking embarrassed and self-conscious. If you're not comfortable in what you wear, you can't carry yourself with conviction."

Sade's style is timeless, rooted in a simplicity that is anything but dull. Like her music, her fashion sense is cool, easy, and familiar, yet can stop you in your tracks. 

Here are four outfits inspired by some of Sade's most iconic looks.

Outfit #1: Blouse + belt

OutfitMoodboard_02032023-1

01. Luv AJ, $55 / 02. Express, $64 // 03. Express, $80 / 04. Wolf & Badger, $55 / 05. & Other Stories, $99  

You can't push style....," Sade said in the aforementioned interview. "It can't be too brash, or else you end up with that awful chicer–than–thou Parisian air. If you take it all too seriously, it verges on being idiotic. You mustn't lose a sense of humor."

Sade has repeatedly worn outfits with similar elements - she learned what worked for her body, what made her feel comfortable, beautiful, and chic and has not fallen into the trap of worrying about outfit repeating. 

Outfit #2: Waist-length jacket

OutfitMoodboard_02032023-2

01. Gorjana, $75 / 02. Boot Barn, $130 / 03. Spanx, $88 / 04. Sephora, $39 / 05. Reformation, $148  / 06. Schutz, $100

Sade often opted for rich fabrics, such as suede and velvet, contrasted with a simple shell, like the white mock neck bodysuit pictured above. 

In an interview, she said that she gravitated toward "well-cut" items with "simple straight lines that look classic without being retrospective."

For a pair of velvet pants like the ones worn by Sade, try this pair from Express. For a red jacket similar to the one from one of her most iconic looks, this 1970s vintage option is a close match! 

Outfit #3: Embroidered button-down

OutfitMoodboard_02032023-3

01. Soft Surroundings, $63 / 02. Little Stone Sky, $44 / 03. Banana Republic, $125 / 04. Sephora, $20 / 05. Everlane, $98 / 06. Everlane, $175 

Sade made a white blouse look both romantic and modern. However, she often added a bit of 1980s edge with a pair of sleek leather gloves.

Outfit #4: Cardigan cool

OutfitMoodboard_02032023-4

01. Belk, $55 / 02. Summersalt, $55 / 03. Madewell, $70 / 04. Etsy, $192 / 05. Franco Sarto, $120 

Sade managed to perfect an airport look that is chic, comfortable, and practical—just right for getting through airport security!

Sade's image and style advice are a reminder to wear what you love—you don't need to wear trends to remain stylish; you can wear what makes you feel beautiful and comfortable. Like Sade, when you get dressed, be more of who you are and less of who you should be. 

StyleThumbnail_11042022
Style + Beauty

Cold Weather Outfits Inspired by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Classic Look

Bessette-Kennedy's 90's wardrobe will inspire your outfit formulas

By Gabriella Patti
StyleThumbnail_05152023
Style + Beauty

4 Workwear Looks Inspired by Kate Middleton's Coronation Style

Officewear fit for a queen

By Gabriella Patti
davon-smith-VKtBDgIEA6o-unsplash
Style + Beauty

Bring on the Sparkle: Style Inspiration for a Glitzy New Year’s Eve

Celebrate with playful touches, whether subtle or eye-catching

By Blanca Thérèse Morales
ORUx2ftE
Style + Beauty

We're Loving the All-Black and All-White Trend from New York Fashion Week

These simple, minimalist street style looks offer easy inspiration for our own every-day wardrobes.

By Gabriella Patti
StyleThumbnail_12042023
Style + Beauty

Fashion in Film: Outfits Inspired by Holiday Flicks

Four looks for different festive occasions

By Blanca Thérèse Morales
TheEmpress_SOP_133_©ThomasSchenk
Style + Beauty

Fashion in Film: Feminine Outfit Details Inspired by Netflix's "The Empress"

Taking a few cues from one of history’s fashion-forward monarchs

By Blanca Thérèse Morales
OutfitMoodboard_06182024
Style + Beauty

3 Classy Ways to Wear Shorts in 2024

Classic, elegant looks we’re loving this season—no denim required

By Blanca Thérèse Morales
StyleThumbnail_03282022-2
Style + Beauty

Runway to Realway: Think Pink for Spring

“Now, I wouldn't presume to tell a woman what a woman oughtta think, but tell her if she's gotta think, think pink!”

By Gabriella Patti