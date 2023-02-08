The sultry, husky voice of Helen Folasade Adu, better known as Sade (pronounced, Sha-Day), may be familiar to you. Still, there's much about the woman behind the eponymous band and contralto vocals that keeps an air of mystery.

Nigerian-born Adu moved to England with her mother when she was four after her parents split up. At 18, Adu went to Saint Martin's School of Art, where she studied fashion design. After graduating, Adu modeled briefly before joining a British band as a backup singer. Eventually, she broke off from the band and formed Sade. The band's instant popularity led to a successful, top-of-the-charts career, producing hits such as "Your Love is King," "Smooth Operator," and, my personal favorite, "By Your Side."

Over the years, the band has gone on multiple hiatuses. In recent years, Sade briefly emerged to produce new music, first for the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time and then for the film Widows. The band recently announced that a new album is in the works, and in 2023, Adu was nominated to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

The style of Sade

Adu herself, now 64, is undoubtedly one of the most influential artists of all time. However, she is extremely private and rarely grants interviews. The public has been able to glimpse her mysterious persona through her music and iconic style.

In the 1980s, Sade said of her style:

"I don't like things that are glittery or flashy. Simplicity is the key, looking subtle without looking dull. Three years at art school proved what I'd always believed, that you can't look different just by looking outrageous. None of it seems very extreme anymore, anyway. . . .



As for my style, well, all style is entirely individual, very personal, and difficult to talk about. It's obviously important, but it has to be natural. If people try too hard, they just end up looking embarrassed and self-conscious. If you're not comfortable in what you wear, you can't carry yourself with conviction."

Sade's style is timeless, rooted in a simplicity that is anything but dull. Like her music, her fashion sense is cool, easy, and familiar, yet can stop you in your tracks.

Here are four outfits inspired by some of Sade's most iconic looks.

Outfit #1: Blouse + belt

01. Luv AJ, $55 / 02. Express, $64 // 03. Express, $80 / 04. Wolf & Badger, $55 / 05. & Other Stories, $99

You can't push style....," Sade said in the aforementioned interview. "It can't be too brash, or else you end up with that awful chicer–than–thou Parisian air. If you take it all too seriously, it verges on being idiotic. You mustn't lose a sense of humor."

Sade has repeatedly worn outfits with similar elements - she learned what worked for her body, what made her feel comfortable, beautiful, and chic and has not fallen into the trap of worrying about outfit repeating.

Outfit #2: Waist-length jacket

01. Gorjana, $75 / 02. Boot Barn, $130 / 03. Spanx, $88 / 04. Sephora, $39 / 05. Reformation, $148 / 06. Schutz, $100

Sade often opted for rich fabrics, such as suede and velvet, contrasted with a simple shell, like the white mock neck bodysuit pictured above.

In an interview, she said that she gravitated toward "well-cut" items with "simple straight lines that look classic without being retrospective."

For a pair of velvet pants like the ones worn by Sade, try this pair from Express. For a red jacket similar to the one from one of her most iconic looks, this 1970s vintage option is a close match!

Outfit #3: Embroidered button-down

01. Soft Surroundings, $63 / 02. Little Stone Sky, $44 / 03. Banana Republic, $125 / 04. Sephora, $20 / 05. Everlane, $98 / 06. Everlane, $175

Sade made a white blouse look both romantic and modern. However, she often added a bit of 1980s edge with a pair of sleek leather gloves.

Outfit #4: Cardigan cool

01. Belk, $55 / 02. Summersalt, $55 / 03. Madewell, $70 / 04. Etsy, $192 / 05. Franco Sarto, $120

Sade managed to perfect an airport look that is chic, comfortable, and practical—just right for getting through airport security!

Sade's image and style advice are a reminder to wear what you love—you don't need to wear trends to remain stylish; you can wear what makes you feel beautiful and comfortable. Like Sade, when you get dressed, be more of who you are and less of who you should be.