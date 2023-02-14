Rihanna Revealed Her Pregnancy in the Best Way

Days before the Super Bowl, Rihanna teased a surprise guest at her halftime show performance. “I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure,” she said, smiling. “We'll see.” While no other musical guests appeared on stage during her concert, it was immediately clear to many observers what RiRi was talking about: Rocking a baby bump, Rihanna had brought the surprise guest on stage with her.

We know from her last pregnancy that Rihanna is the queen of maternity style. Sunday night was no exception. The singer took the stage in a bright red jumpsuit left open to reveal a red bodysuit underneath—and a burgeoning baby bump. Reps for Rihanna confirmed after the performance that she really is pregnant again, just nine months after giving birth to her first child.

While Rihanna announcing another pregnancy so soon was not on my 2023 Bingo card (I gave birth a few months before her and I can’t imagine being so far along in a second pregnancy already!), it’s so beautiful to see her desire to be a mom in action, and the message she put out by announcing her pregnancy on stage is pretty incredible.

First, it’s a beautiful reminder that growing your family and your career don’t have to be mutually exclusive. In the past year, Rihanna has debuted on Forbes billionaires list, released a new single (which received an Oscar nomination), and performed at the Super Bowl, all while pregnant or postpartum. Yes, such major career accomplishments are much easier to accomplish when you have a baseline of wealth and support, but many successful women don’t see kids as an obstacle to their career, and we should be working toward a world where that’s true for everyone.

In the gig economy and our work-from-home culture, the old “working mom” vs. “stay-at-home mom” dichotomy is becoming obsolete. There is no reason to assume that having a baby will ruin your career. In over a year of motherhood (counting those nine long pregnancy months), I’ve found that having a baby has been a great connection point with others, and navigating working primarily during his nap schedule and sleeping hours has made me much more intentional and efficient at my job. (Not to mention that raising him is the best thing I’ve ever done!)

Rihanna’s performance also made another powerful statement. In a world that increasingly, and awkwardly, avoids referencing babies in the womb, Rihanna’s performance provoked much attention to her preborn child. “Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with baby No. 2 during Super Bowl halftime show,” read a USA Today headline. “Rihanna Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No. 2 at the Super Bowl” said Harper’s Bazaar. Headline after headline touted the news about Rihanna’s baby, which seems run-of-the-mill for pregnancy announcements, but getting mainstream media to identify and celebrate a preborn baby is somewhat radical in our current climate.

It's unlikely Rihanna was intending to send a political message, but she surely made a cultural one. To mention “bringing someone” on stage with her, to rub her belly fondly during “Diamonds,” and to unapologetically crush it as a pregnant mom on a world stage—suffice it to say the message was powerful.

Kudos to Rihanna for showing millions of viewers that having children doesn’t need to mean sacrificing success and joy.