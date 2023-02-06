Skip to main content
Rihanna's Refreshing Realness on Motherhood: "Life Starts Over. . ."

The performer speaks candidly on how life has changed, while preparing for her big-game performance.

“Life starts over when you become a parent.”

These words, spoken just about three months ago, come from 34-year-old new mom, Rihanna, also known as the entertainer headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In interviews published last fall before her Savage X Fenty premiere, Rihanna spoke a lot about the evolution of the fashion show from past shows, but when it came to motherhood, she described it as more of a complete restart of life—“life that you’ve never known before,” she says.

“You get a second full book, not a chapter; it's like a new book completely.”

As a mom of four kids aged 1 through 10, I cannot help but completely agree. When I first gave birth, I was awestruck by the experience. I felt like I had returned from the trenches of battle and looked at every other mother I encountered as if she was a veteran with whom I could share battle stories—stories of pain, loss, hard-fought victories, and camaraderie. I saw life from a different perspective than ever before. A veil was unlifted, and life as I knew it had completely changed.

For me, Rihanna’s comments accurately captured that sense of new-mom whoa.

“The beginning, it’s like you're tripping acid every day . . . it’s wild. Trippy as [expletive]. Absolutely.”

Lest anyone think Rihanna is describing the experience as undesirable, she goes on to explain it as a priceless feminine privilege.

“You won’t know that [feeling],” she explains to her male interviewer, “because you’ll never have the opportunity to actually give birth. You will never have those hormones weirding you out like that, and telling you, wait, I have a baby." She continues, “You look at him, and . . . he’s yours, but he’s a stranger. He’s new and you’re learning him, as he’s learning you and learning the world. It’s an amazing experience, honestly.”

In another interview around the same time, when asked about the best part of motherhood, Rihanna replied, “seeing his morning face.”

“Seeing a baby with little bags, waking up, and they’re just like startled, they’re trying to figure out where they at,” Rihanna exclaimed. “It’s my favorite part of the day.”

As a mom, I feel understood. Babies have a way of making the world feel new again. It makes sense, given that a new story is indeed starting—a story starring a little one as the lead. It’s stunning to watch their stories unfold, while we let them enter ours.

