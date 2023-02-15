Five Lessons I Learned about Urban Design from Arranging a 'Tiny Home'

I recently got married and then moved into my fiancé’s apartment: a garage flat (ADU) behind the home of a couple from our church. He had been living there for a few months before I moved in, and as we drove back from our honeymoon in Santa Fe, I began mulling on what it would take to transform his small bachelor pad into a home where we could host friends. The weeks since I arrived have been full of what you might expect: moving furniture around, unpacking boxes, boxing up extra belongings we don’t have room for, hauling recycling away and donating some items to Goodwill.

Growing up, my family moved frequently and turning a space into a home has always been a unique challenge for me. It’s one that induces both anxiety (what if I fail?), delight (wow, look what I did), and contemplation (what does it mean to make a space a home?).

What’s been of particular interest to me is the difference between designing a home for one person and designing a home for someone else other than myself. While I’ve had roommates before, it’s not quite the same as designing a space for oneself and a husband. I’ve enjoyed the challenge and, as someone who loves to explore cities, I’ve also enjoyed how it’s made me think more deeply about what it means to design public spaces as well.

Making a small space a home

One evening, Rob turned to me and thanked me for making the apartment more livable than when he lived here alone. The word choice stuck with me: livable, meaning not just habitable. Anything with four walls, a roof, door, and windows is habitable. Livability is more than that.

A space that is livable is one that is comfortable, pleasurable and inviting. It’s a kind of space you actually want to spend time in; a space where intentional design, organization, and ornamentation lead to expanded utility, ease, and comfort.

For a space to be livable is not to be merely functional, efficient, tolerable, or profitable. To focus on those characteristics would be to miss the essence of livability, but this is one way of understanding what has happened in thousands of American cities since the 1920s. The rise of cars-centric urban design, highways, suburbs, and strip malls completely transformed our understanding of what counts as livable. The focus on privacy, convenience, profit, and efficiency thinned out our vision of human flourishing. At this point, one of the biggest challenges before us is to reimagine what life in the public sphere might look like. What could we make possible in our cities? How can we design them for a more vibrant kind of life?

This may sound like a serious philosophical question, but the good news is that it’s actually not rocket science. This is what dawned on me as I huffed and puffed around the apartment, moving around boxes and pillows. Some of the same principles we use to make our homes livable are the same ones that can guide us to more hospitable cities. Here are five principles that stood out to me.

Principle #1: Consider rhythms of movement

The design of each room in a home should make it easy to inhabit the space relative to the habits of the people using it. My husband and I move through space differently. I’m used to organizing a room for my personal flow, but part of making the living room as a married couple means taking time to study his pattern of movement and figure out how the structure of the space can create flow for him too, while accomplishing other goals like beauty, organization, and cleanliness. For example, my husband is a professor, often referring to several books at a time. It’s simply unrealistic for me to expect the coffee table to stay free of books, so I took down half of my decor in those places, leaving a space for books always open.



We can apply the same idea to cities, first by considering the options available for movement: can residents get to common destinations on foot, by bike, or on the bus? Is it safe for children to move around your neighborhood unattended? Can seniors get around comfortably? Another way we can apply this principle is by watching how pedestrians move around the city and think about ways to improve their experience. Perhaps we’ll notice opportunities to add waste containers, benches, trees, and street lights.

Hospitable cities are inherently humble cities. They’re the kinds of cities that emerge because we’re willing to take time to observe ordinary people and take their needs and preferences seriously.

Principle #2: Leave open space

Have you ever been in an interior space that’s so furnished you feel like you can’t really move around? Our tiny flat is tiny, making us extremely sensitive to how much stuff is out at a given time. Psychologically, humans need a combination of structured and unstructured space. We need spaces designed to tell us where and how to be and spaces that just let us be.

Most American cities these days are designed primarily for people who are getting around by car, meaning they are designed with lots of rules and structure. This is fine, but it must be balanced by lots of open spaces where people can walk aimlessly, explore, and wander.

I didn’t really notice this until I lived for almost a decade in New York City, where I never needed a car. I loved nothing more than being able to go for a walk with no real destination in mind. I loved wandering streets, exploring, and getting lost on purpose. Cities that take this seriously are those that will provide lots of “breathing room” in their design: parks, green spaces, pedestrian plazas . . . places where people can move freely, spontaneously and with creativity.

Principle #3: Design with needs in mind

Humans are full of various demands and desires. Well-designed spaces are those that take this into account to a reasonable degree.

Consider an airport. At frequent intervals, you’ll see food, seating, bathrooms, and assisted walkways. These design decisions reflect an understanding of the various needs a customer might be experiencing at a given time. Homes work the same way. We know the living room might be used for hosting, reading, working, or napping. So we add some books, lighting, pillows, moveable tables, coasters, and extension cords close by. Who knows what might happen? Design for various possibilities.

Cities should work the same way as well, but this means going against the norm of how cities have been designed since the 1930s with single-use zoning, stroads, strip malls and cars everywhere. What would our neighborhoods look like if we reimagined this, if we made a list of everything a person might want to do in an hour of walking around town? Perhaps they would want to buy a coffee, browse a thrift store, pick up a few groceries for dinner, sit in a park and read? Just like a home, a city becomes more livable when we start with the user in mind and make it a priority to plan for the variety of their needs and desires.



Principle #4: Use design to encourage/discourage certain behaviors

As I’m sure every newlywed couple knows, there are only so many times you can make requests about where to put shoes, dishes, water bottles, phone cords and TV remotes. A much better strategy than the repetitive request is to simply design for the patterns you want to encourage (or discourage). Setting a basket right by the door is an easy way to ensure keys are always in the same place. Keeping large empty baskets is a simple way to keep clothes off the floor. The same applies to cities: they work best when the desired behavior is an outcome of effective design, not of consistent, obnoxious asking and “reminding.”



I recently read an article about driving in Scotland in which the author points out the absence of stoplights on countryside roads. This is because, instead of relying on behavior-managing infrastructure like stoplights, the roads are simply designed to get the kind of driving they want. In our cities, we can look at dangerous parts of town and ask: how could we design this area to get the safe behavior we want?

Principle #5: Design with relationships in mind

At one moment, while arranging our couches in the living room, Rob paused to point out that the couches were situated such that the TV wasn’t the main focal point. The couches were across from each other, with the TV slightly off to the side, making it easier for people on either couch to be the center of attention rather than the TV. It’s impossible to design without thinking about relationships, not only the relationship of each item to the space and to each other but the relationships that the room will hold. We could apply the same thinking to cities, thinking of them as “rooms'' that hold relationships.

Well-known urban activist Jane Jacobs once described cities as containers for life. How would we design them if we thought of them in the same way, as containers for human interaction, creativity, and relationships? For example, are there ways we can encourage everyday businesses closer to neighborhoods so neighbors can walk for errands and in so doing, pass each other and say hello more frequently?

Ultimately, our cities are like an extended home and just like our real home, they benefit greatly when tended to with intention, attention and care. For so long, the emphasis in American culture has been on the private sphere, but perhaps it’s time for us to apply our home-making skills to the public sphere too. Starting in small ways: taking walks, planting flowers, meeting neighbors, we make our city feel more like home for ourselves and the neighbors around us.