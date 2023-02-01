Skip to main content
Essential Oil Blends for Winter

Improve your mood by diffusing these winter-inspired blends.

As the New Year gets underway, for many of us living in the Northern Hemisphere the cooler winter weather will be hanging around for quite some time. While the Winter Solstice in December has marked the coming of longer days, it still does not quite feel like spring.

Essential oils, or the natural oils derived by extracting the fragrance of a petal, root, or another part of a plant, can be a wonderful tool in your toolkit to help you get through the colder winter months. Essential oils have scents that can feel both pleasing and energizing, as well as help counter the effects of winter while being good for your physical health.

There are several oils I have on hand during winter that serve as good staples if you want to try creating your own blends: cinnamon, clove, orange, sandalwood and peppermint.

One of my favorite blends during the Christmas season was a mixture of cinnamon, clove, and frankincense. If Christmas had a smell, I think it would be this.

Here are a few of my favorite winter blends I am enjoying diffusing in my home during the colder months.

Winter Wonderland:

Sugar and Spice

Crystal Snow

Christmas Trees

Deep Winter Sleep

As we wait for the thaw of spring to greet us, keep your home feeling cozy and smelling good this winter season with some of these wintry essential oil blends.

