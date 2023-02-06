At Home With Her: a Bright Home Office Where Creativity Abounds

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

My new office is the brightest, happiest place in my home. I designed, painted and remodeled it to become a space to create within. Here, among the blue walls, I draw, read and write every day. It gives me the greatest joy to walk into this space.

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is? Are there any particular pieces that have significant history to you or your family?

At the center of my office, in front of a large window, there is this big, beautiful table that had been the centerpiece of the dining room in a previous life, after being rescued from oblivion in a cold hacienda in the Andes. It was restored to repair its centuries-old scars and came to my new home in the United States on a long journey from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean. Here, we have both found another purpose and started anew.

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home?

My children and my husband helped me bring this space into existence, and I see those loving hands everywhere every time I walk in.

This new room has become the place where ideas dare, where words flow. It was here where the script for a history podcast came to life. That big table, now my desk, was covered with books, notebooks and notes, as page after page was being filled with the blue ink of a fountain pen.

My drawings are also born in this luminous space. I love to see how the shapes emerge from graphite and charcoal, as a blank piece of paper is patiently elevated with shadows and light, halftones and dark shades.

This room echoes my favorite sounds, whether it is an old song or the voices of my parents, speaking to me from a different hemisphere. Time seems to pause here, but energy flows endlessly, joyfully, and I grow with it and the sunshine that pours through the window.