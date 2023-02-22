'To dream of blossomed May': A Round-Up of Wintry Poems

Midway through February, those of us who don’t love winter may not-so-eagerly anticipate even more chilly and snow-filled days ahead. But things don’t have to be all dark and dreary before spring’s thaw. We might look at this time of year as an excellent opportunity to dive (back) into classical poetry, which can evoke musings to beat winter’s chill.

No matter your experience reading, writing, or analyzing poetry, spending time with time-tested poetry—even a small selection you can really get to know—has its benefits. In my experience, immersing yourself in good literature is a great use of time spent indoors when you might well be dreaming of warmer weather. This time of year especially, poetry can help you rediscover your childlike wonder.

Discover the clues hidden in each poem

Great poetry invites discovery with each read and reread. Many of us have become accustomed to information given in sound bites or scanned in headlines, so spending time repeating the same text over and over or reading aloud to ourselves may take some getting used to. Awkward as these methods may seem at first, these are the best ways to really get to know a poem.

While reading a poem aloud, notice phrases and techniques that catch your attention, connect verses, or create a rhythmic quality. Listen for alliterative verses that create music and entertainment. Look for metaphors and beautiful imagery that paint sceneries in your imagination. Even across spans of time and space, each device connects the poet to his or her reader. I like to think of this interaction as a game played by the poet and the reader. The poet takes the first turn by offering the narrative or descriptive poem to his audience. And in response, every reader is invited to discover what the poet has hidden.

Some readers may choose to learn about the biography of the poet and the context in which he or she wrote in order to gain insight into the poet’s intentions. Other readers may take a “new criticism” approach and deal only with the text on the page as they reflect. Either way, to engage with a poem—to read it multiple times aloud, to sit with it for some time, and perhaps even to share it with a friend—can be an exciting mode of reflection and revelation.

I invite you to settle in with a hot beverage or a soft blanket in your lap, and indulge in these snippets of some of my favorite wintry poems. When you find one that interests you, click on the link in the commentary to read the complete version. Enjoy these verses with a patient mindset, open to learning something new.

01. “Ash Wednesday” by T.S. Eliot

Because I do not hope to turn again Let these words answer For what is done, not to be done again May the judgement not be too heavy upon us

T.S. Eliot’s famous poem “Ash Wednesday,” with its jagged lines and musical end rhymes, expresses an eagerness to trust in the present moment. Life often presents us with many good and unexpected adventures. Here, there’s a great deal to ponder in the language of hope, meditation on the brevity of the present moment, and reflections on the wasteful desires for things out of our reach.

02. “It sifts from Leaden Sieves” - (291) by Emily Dickinson

It makes an even Face Of Mountain, and of Plain - Unbroken Forehead from the East Unto the East again -

Emily Dickinson’s image-driven poem is an excellent representation of her ability to carefully describe the function and habit of a thing without ever having to name it—in this case, snow. While reading this poem, imagine how you view the effects of snowfall. How does the poem impact the way you see the winter wonderland outside?

03. “Winter Rain” by Christina Rosetti

Yet a lapse of weeks Buds will burst their edges, Strip their wool-coats, glue-coats, streaks, In the woods and hedges;

The title of this poem hints at the ushering in of spring. The image of washing something away could symbolize the lengthened winter or other anticipatory days. The process described slowly inches its way toward the greenery of spring and light jackets—no more heavy winter coats for us either!

04. “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost

He gives his harness bells a shake To ask if there is some mistake. The only other sound’s the sweep Of easy wind and downy flake.

This poem is no exception to Frost’s characteristic insertion of himself as the narrator of the piece. The “easy wind” gives the impression that winter isn’t all blizzards or dreary lulls, but these days offer a stillness that can be comforting. For one thing, winter is a time to explore landscapes spread with a beautiful glaze of snow. Perhaps this image mirrors the view out your window, all these years later.

05. “February” by William Morris

Full soberly the earth’s fresh hope begins, Nor stays to think of what each new day wins: And still it seems to bid us turn away From this chill thaw to dream of blossomed May.

Even amidst descriptions of a chilly winter, Morris’s “February” is shot through with hope. There is something glorious coming: The sun and “dream of blossomed May” are on the horizon, bringing with them warmth, light, and new opportunities in “the earth’s fresh hope.”

Setting aside time to slow down with poetry can create an at-home retreat from the rush and haste of our day-to-day lives. For a little while, our to-do lists and appointments can wait. We can sit in appreciation of the present moment and prepare ourselves for the moments ahead. Changing the pace of our minds and hearts with these easily accessible and enchanting lines can help us to recharge and see the beauty in our own lives, no matter how far away spring may seem to be.