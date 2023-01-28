California Mourns Numerous Mass Shootings, and Other News from the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

California mourns 25 deaths from three mass shootings in one week

Over the course of 44 hours, California saw three shootings and 19 dead, occurring a week after two assailants shot and killed a 16-year-old mother and her baby, as well as four others in an unsolved shooting. Law enforcement says that the shooting was either gang- or cartel-related, and they are still searching for leads.

Less than a week later, on Saturday, January 21, members of the Asian American community gathered at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park to celebrate the eve of the Lunar New Year when a 72-year-old man opened fire. The shooting left 11 people dead, almost all of them senior citizens. The shooter, Huu Can Tran, went to a second dance studio nearby, where he was stopped by a civilian who wrestled his gun away. Tran was found dead from a self-inflicted gun wound less than a day later. Tran’s motive is still unknown.

While Californians were still reeling from the Monterey Park shooting, a second shooting was reported in Half Moon Bay, a town south of San Francisco. 66-year-old Chunli Zhao killed seven people at a mushroom farm where he had previously worked. Zhao was taken into custody Monday.

“These two particular tragedies have been jarring and triggering for a lot of Asian Americans,” James Zarsadiaz, a professor at the University of San Francisco, told Vox. “It’s been really hard to process all of this … because for [many] Asian Americans, these last few years, it has been back-to-back tragedy,” Zarsadiaz added in reference to the increased violence experienced by the Asian American community since 2020.

Late Monday evening, while 50 people were filming a music video in Oakland, one person was killed, and seven others were wounded in a shooting that occurred. As of Friday, the shooting remains unsolved.

According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, as of Tuesday, there have been at least 39 mass shootings in the USA since the start of the new year. A mass shooting is defined as a single incident in which at least four people other than the shooter are shot. According to the archives, at least 70 people have been killed and 167 wounded in mass shootings this year. While many mass shootings continue to be followed by public outcry for gun-law reform, little progress appears to be made in national discourse between progressives calling for greater gun control and Second Amendment conservatives remaining distrustful of the government becoming the only lawful authority to maintain certain firearms. —Gabriella Patti

United States will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a major turning point

President Joe Biden announced that 31 high-tech Abrams tanks would soon be on their way to war-torn Ukraine, where they will be used in the country’s fight to repel Russian invaders.

The armored machines aren’t the only new help Ukraine will receive from NATO countries. Germany has pledged to send 14 of its own Leopard tanks and allow other European nations that have previously purchased Leopards to pass them along.

The decision to send armored weapons was a fraught one, with NATO allies openly disputing whether the aid would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, drawing Western powers closer to a direct confrontation with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Russian pundits harped on those fears in the aftermath of Biden’s announcement, with at least one commenter calling for the use of nuclear weapons. Ultimately, NATO authorities decided to emphasize the unity of their alliance, with Poland, the United Kingdom, and France also slated to send tanks.

The donation of the vehicles represents a significant turning point in the conflict because, until now, Western aid to Ukraine has taken the form of defensive gear such as anti-missile technology. The American Abrams comes equipped with high-powered guns with armor-piercing capabilities. With access to the new tanks, Ukraine is entering a new phase of the war as they prepare to mark one year since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The objective of this phase will be to retake sovereign Ukrainian territories currently under Russian occupation. —Margaret Brady

Roe v. Wade’s 50th anniversary marks the first since it was overturned

January 22 marked the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision and the first anniversary since it was overturned. This year’s March for Life, the annual pro-life event that used to lead marchers to the steps of the Supreme Court, instead marched to the U.S. Capitol, since battles over abortion laws are now primarily being fought through state and federal legislation.

This June will mark the anniversary of Roe’s reversal, after which at least eight states saw trigger bans go into immediate effect across the United States, while liberal states have been shoring up abortion access. As of this January, according to the Guttmacher Institute, “44 states prohibit some abortions after a certain point in pregnancy,” and 12 states have outright bans on abortion.

In Congress, the House passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would ensure that babies born alive after an attempted abortion receive medical care. Nearly every Democrat voted against the bill, which is not expected to advance in the Senate. The House also passed a continuing resolution condemning the recent attacks on pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, with most Democrats again refusing to support the move because it did not also mention any attacks on pro-choice groups.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been expanding abortion access, with the Department of Justice releasing a statement defending the legality of sending abortion pills by mail and the FDA now allowing pharmacies such as CVS to dispense abortion pills. —Madeline Fry Schultz

Oscar nominations are out, with awards-season favorite Everything Everywhere at Once in the lead

Already a favorite at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Everything Everywhere at Once led this year’s Oscar nominations, raking in 11 nods. World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front and dramedy The Banshees of Inisherin followed with nine nominations each.

Best picture nominations also went to Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. Best director and original screenplay nominations went to all men (notably including Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans).

Best actor nominations went to Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living). Best actress nominations went to Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and the talented Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), who became the first one of the first Asian women to be nominated for best actress.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh said of her nomination. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized; they’ve not been heard.”

To see who wins, tune in to the Academy Awards on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET. —MFS

Justin Bieber sells his song catalog for $200 million

Justin Bieber started 2023 by closing a significant deal with investment company Hipgnosis Songs Capital for the rights to his entire music catalog. The sale includes artist royalties from his master recordings, which remain the property of Universal Music Group. A master recording is the original recording of a song, in-studio, which is used to make copies for distribution. Whoever owns the master recording will earn royalties when the music is played or reproduced. Bieber sold the “publishing” part of the equation: the copyright to lyrics and melodies.

Although a multitude of superstars, from Paul McCartney to Justin Timberlake, have sold off all or parts of their catalogs, Bieber, at age 28, is the youngest to do so. He burst on the scene in 2009 as a child phenom, accumulating eight number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. His most recent album, Justice, also charted at number one. Data shows his songs have been streamed more than 16 billion times in the United States alone.

The deal comes as Bieber has been struggling with his health. In June, he took a break from his Justice tour to recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a post-viral condition that paralyzed his face. After returning to the stage, he called a pause again in September, describing himself as “exhausted.”

“Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist, and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal. For 15 years, I have been grateful to witness this journey and today, I am happy for all those involved,” said Scooter Braun, Bieber’s longtime manager. —MB

Good News of the Week

A viral video showcasing one teacher’s attempt to check in with her students’ mental health caught the attention of teachers on a global scale.

Erin Castillo, the aforementioned educator, was eager to help her students at John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, CA, after noticing their silent struggles for the past several years. Castillo created a “check-in” mental health chart with the help of the school counselor and other teachers to meet the emotional and educational needs of her students.

The chart Castillo designed was implemented to show her students they are not alone. Each student takes a Post-it note, writes their name on the back of it, and places it in a section indicating their emotional state. Students can choose options from “I’m great” to “I’m struggling” and receive the appropriate attention they need.

The more concerning sections warrant an additional meeting with Castillo and a conversation with the school’s counselor.

To make the poster easily accessible for other instructors, she created the chart as a downloadable resource. Now widely spread across social media, the project has received positive responses from teachers who have also found the chart helpful.

Castillo told Good Morning America her joy in seeing her check-in chart’s success. “To see this being used in multiple countries around the world, having [teachers] reach out from New Zealand and Africa . . . to hear actual stories of people helping their students, I'm really overwhelmed with joy." —Hannah Rose Ward

Watch of the Week

Erin Castillo showcases her classroom's mental health check-in chart in this uplifting video.

Video: Clever teacher's mental health check-in chart inspires educators to create their own - ABC News